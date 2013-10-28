GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Australian stocks scaled a five-year peak on Monday, leading a rebound in Asia after strong results from the likes of Microsoft pushed Wall Street to another record closing high, while investors gave the safe-haven yen a wide berth. * The dollar licked its wounds in early Asian trading on Monday, steadying against major counterparts ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting following a testing week which saw it tumble to two-year lows against the euro. * Brent crude futures edged up to above $107 a barrel in cautious early Asia trade on Monday, taking a break after three days of losses as investors wait on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later this week. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday with benchmark yields hovering near three-month lows, as investors shifted their focus to the Federal Reserve meeting next week, where it might signal it will stick to the current size of its bond-purchase stimulus. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,683.52 (-0.2 pct) * NSE index 6,144.90 (-0.32 pct) * Rupee 61.46/47 per dlr (61.46/47 per dlr) * 10-year bond yield 8.58 pct (8.58 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.19 pct (8.23 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.40 pct) * Call money 9.00/9.05 pct (8.95/9.00 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Explosions at an Indian election rally killed five people and wounded 83 in the eastern city of Patna on Sunday, the chief minister of Bihar state said. FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India will release its macro-economic review of the first half of the fiscal year that started in April, a day ahead of its mid-term monetary policy review from 1130 to 1330 GMT. * India's Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is holding a two-day regulatory conference in association with the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) on "Investor Protection in Capital Markets." SEBI chief U.K. Sinha will deliver the inaugural address at 0230 GMT. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Air India signed two bridge loans totalling $190 mln in September, according to sources. [IFR/ * Bhushan Power & Steel has closed a US$114.82m seven-year loan via sole bookrunner Axis Bank. [IFR/ USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.92-95 62.09 62.05 61.915 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 25* $102.02 mln# Month-to-date** $1.97 bln Year-to-date** $15.61 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 25 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.46 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 24 -$187.42 mln Month-to-date -$2.04 bln Year-to-date -$7.72 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 25 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 25 Foreign Banks -4.68 bln Public Sector Banks 1.35 bln Private Sector Banks -1.94 bln Mutual Funds 3.01 bln Others 1.92 bln Primary Dealers 1.16 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Oct 28 114.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Oct 28 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Oct 28 762.30 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 212.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 1404.15 (5 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 255.60 (2 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 1770.74 (3 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 1496.25 (2 States) SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 10.50% 2014 Interest Oct 29 921.43 SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Oct 30 1941.61 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 31 97813.50 For the full table see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 65 bids for 408.66 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction. It did not receive any bids at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rose to 429.34 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rose to 3.18 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)