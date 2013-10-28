GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Australian stocks scaled a five-year peak on Monday,
leading a rebound in Asia after strong results from the likes of
Microsoft pushed Wall Street to another record closing high,
while investors gave the safe-haven yen a wide berth.
* The dollar licked its wounds in early Asian trading on
Monday, steadying against major counterparts ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting following a testing
week which saw it tumble to two-year lows against the euro.
* Brent crude futures edged up to above $107 a barrel in
cautious early Asia trade on Monday, taking a break after three
days of losses as investors wait on the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy meeting later this week.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday with benchmark
yields hovering near three-month lows, as investors shifted
their focus to the Federal Reserve meeting next week, where it
might signal it will stick to the current size of its
bond-purchase stimulus.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,683.52 (-0.2 pct)
* NSE index 6,144.90 (-0.32 pct)
* Rupee 61.46/47 per dlr (61.46/47 per dlr)
* 10-year bond yield 8.58 pct (8.58 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.19 pct (8.23 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.40 pct)
* Call money 9.00/9.05 pct (8.95/9.00 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Explosions at an Indian election rally killed five people
and wounded 83 in the eastern city of Patna on Sunday, the chief
minister of Bihar state said.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* The Reserve Bank of India will release its macro-economic
review of the first half of the fiscal year that started in
April, a day ahead of its mid-term monetary policy review from
1130 to 1330 GMT.
* India's Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is
holding a two-day regulatory conference in association with the
German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) on
"Investor Protection in Capital Markets." SEBI chief U.K. Sinha
will deliver the inaugural address at 0230 GMT.
MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
* Air India signed two bridge loans totalling $190 mln in
September, according to sources. [IFR/
* Bhushan Power & Steel has closed a US$114.82m seven-year
loan via sole bookrunner Axis Bank. [IFR/
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
61.92-95 62.09 62.05 61.915 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Oct. 25* $102.02 mln#
Month-to-date** $1.97 bln
Year-to-date** $15.61 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 25 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.46 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Oct. 24 -$187.42 mln
Month-to-date -$2.04 bln
Year-to-date -$7.72 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 25 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Oct. 25
Foreign Banks -4.68 bln
Public Sector Banks 1.35 bln
Private Sector Banks -1.94 bln
Mutual Funds 3.01 bln
Others 1.92 bln
Primary Dealers 1.16 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Oct 28 114.75
(KERALA)
SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Oct 28 63.38
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Oct 28 762.30
(2 States)
SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 42.40
(GOA)
SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 212.25
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 233.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 1404.15
(5 States)
SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 255.60
(2 States)
SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 1770.74
(3 States)
SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 1496.25
(2 States)
SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 176.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 568.80
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 196.68
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
10.50% 2014 Interest Oct 29 921.43
SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 115.20
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 80.80
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 607.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 405.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 345.10
(KERALA)
SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 40.70
(GOA)
SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 77.21
(MANIPUR)
SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 103.29
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 50.90
(MEGHALAYA)
10.45% 2018 Interest Oct 30 1941.61
91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 31 97813.50
For the full table see:
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 65 bids for 408.66 billion rupees at
its three-day repo auction. It did not receive any bids at its
three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess
liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rose to 429.34 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rose to 3.18 trillion
rupees.
