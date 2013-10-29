GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares and the dollar fell slightly in early trade on Tuesday, mired in recent ranges as investors wait for commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve after this week's policy meeting, where it is widely expected to keep policy on hold. * The dollar clung onto modest overnight gains early in Asia on Tuesday, but stayed near a nine-month trough as investors bet the Federal Reserve will this week set the course for its massive stimulus programme to be maintained into early ne. * Brent crude futures edged lower toward $109 a barrel on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting, but held within sight of a near one-week high as a sharp drop in Libyan oil exports rekindled worries over supply. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries dipped on Monday as investors made room for this week's $96 billion in longer-dated government debt supply, with yields hovering near three-month lows. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,570.28 (-0.55 pct) * NSE index 6,101.10 (-0.71 pct) * Rupee 61.52/53 per dlr (61.46/47 per dlr) * 10-year bond yield 8.66 pct (8.58 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.24 pct (8.19 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.37 pct) * Call money 8.90/8.95 pct (9.00/9.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki said a weak rupee would increase import expenses in the second half of its fiscal year, after costs cuts led to a better-than-expected tripling in quarterly net profit from a low base. * India's main opposition party demanded on Monday protection for its candidate for prime minister, Narendra Modi, after a series of small blasts killed six people shortly before he addressed a packed weekend rally. FACTORS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan will release his first quarterly monetary policy review where he is expected to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points again. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will speak to researchers and analysts in a customary post-monetary policy telecon where Rajan will briefly summarise the policy document and then take questions at 900 GMT. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Hindustan Petroleum Corp has increased the size of its three-year term loan to $500 million from $400 million which will be launched into syndication next week, sources said. * On the onshore front, fabric producer Global Nonwovens has raised 2.877 billion rupees loan via State Bank of India. * Amtek Auto has raised 2.5 billion rupees four-year loan via ICICI Bank. * Dakshin Bharat Gateway Terminal has closed a 1.992 bln rupees 13.3-year loan via IDFC. * State-owned Power Finance Corp has invited bids for a potential US dollar bond offering. Banks have until November 12 to respond. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.00-03 61.99 62.05 61.92 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 28* $103.54 mln# Month-to-date** $2.08 bln Year-to-date** $15.73 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 28 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.5 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 25 -$128.57 mln Month-to-date -$2.17 bln Year-to-date -$7.85 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 28 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 28 Foreign Banks -14.98 bln Public Sector Banks 13.63 bln Private Sector Banks 7.99 bln Mutual Funds -7.01 bln Others 2.86 bln Primary Dealers -2.48 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 10.50% 2014 Interest Oct 29 921.43 SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Oct 30 1941.61 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 31 97813.50 For the full table see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 66 bids for 407.67 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It accepted the sole bid for 150 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI fell to 404.26 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fell to 3.14 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)