GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian share markets should take heart from record highs in
U.S. stocks on Wednesday as investors wager the Federal Reserve
will rock no boats at its policy meeting and leave stimulus in
place for the next few months at least.
* The dollar traded at one-week highs against a basket of
major currencies early in Asia on Wednesday as investors further
trimmed bearish positions ahead of the outcome of the Federal
Reserve policy meeting.
* Brent oil futures fell on Tuesday, giving back some of the
previous session's sharp gains, on expectations that fresh
disruptions over the weekend in exports from OPEC member Libya
could be short-lived.
* Prices for U.S. Treasuries were mixed on Tuesday though
little changed as mixed data underscored uncertain prospects for
the economy, with yields close to a three-month low as investors
sought direction.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,929.01 (1.74 pct)
* NSE index 6,220.90 (1.96 pct)
* Rupee 61.31/32 per dlr (61.52/53 per dlr)
* 10-year bond yield 8.54 pct (8.66 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.20 pct (8.24 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.38 pct (8.43 pct)
* Call money 8.45/8.50 pct (8.90/8.95 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Indian unit of JPMorgan Asset Management and Religare
Invesco Asset Management Co Pvt Ltd separately filed with
India's markets regulator on Tuesday to start Europe-focused
funds, as fund houses look to tap into rising investor interest
in overseas assets.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* The Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan along
with all deputy governors will hold a teleconference with
analysts at 0900 GMT until 1000 GMT.
MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
* The Central Bank of India is marketing its 20 bln rupees
Basel-III compliant Tier 2 bonds.
* State-owned Power Grid Corp will be launching the domestic
roadshows for its 78 bln rupees follow-on offer tomorrow.
* Rural Electrification Corp has invited bids for a 5 bln
rupees five-year bond, which is aimed to be settled on November
1 and allotted on November 6, bankers aware of the situation
said.
* Power Finance Corp is expected to invite bids for a
10-year subordinated debt issue tomorrow, sources said.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
61.90-93 61.95 61.95 61.79 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Oct. 29* $179.94 mln#
Month-to-date** $2.19 bln
Year-to-date** $15.83 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 29 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.3 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Oct. 28 $163.72 mln
Month-to-date -$2.01 bln
Year-to-date -$7.68 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 29 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Oct. 29
Foreign Banks 13.35 bln
Public Sector Banks -4.96 bln
Private Sector Banks -7.71 bln
Mutual Funds -10.85 bln
Others -8.53 bln
Primary Dealers 18.70 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 115.20
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 80.80
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 607.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 405.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 345.10
(KERALA)
SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 40.70
(GOA)
SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 77.21
(MANIPUR)
SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 103.29
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 50.90
(MEGHALAYA)
10.45% 2018 Interest Oct 30 1941.61
91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 31 97813.50
For the full table see:
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 407.36 billion rupees at
its one-day repo auction. It accepted all three bids for 470
million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rose to 426.68 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI little changed at
3.18 trillion rupees.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)