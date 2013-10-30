GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets should take heart from record highs in U.S. stocks on Wednesday as investors wager the Federal Reserve will rock no boats at its policy meeting and leave stimulus in place for the next few months at least. * The dollar traded at one-week highs against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Wednesday as investors further trimmed bearish positions ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting. * Brent oil futures fell on Tuesday, giving back some of the previous session's sharp gains, on expectations that fresh disruptions over the weekend in exports from OPEC member Libya could be short-lived. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries were mixed on Tuesday though little changed as mixed data underscored uncertain prospects for the economy, with yields close to a three-month low as investors sought direction. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,929.01 (1.74 pct) * NSE index 6,220.90 (1.96 pct) * Rupee 61.31/32 per dlr (61.52/53 per dlr) * 10-year bond yield 8.54 pct (8.66 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.20 pct (8.24 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.38 pct (8.43 pct) * Call money 8.45/8.50 pct (8.90/8.95 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Indian unit of JPMorgan Asset Management and Religare Invesco Asset Management Co Pvt Ltd separately filed with India's markets regulator on Tuesday to start Europe-focused funds, as fund houses look to tap into rising investor interest in overseas assets. FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan along with all deputy governors will hold a teleconference with analysts at 0900 GMT until 1000 GMT. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * The Central Bank of India is marketing its 20 bln rupees Basel-III compliant Tier 2 bonds. * State-owned Power Grid Corp will be launching the domestic roadshows for its 78 bln rupees follow-on offer tomorrow. * Rural Electrification Corp has invited bids for a 5 bln rupees five-year bond, which is aimed to be settled on November 1 and allotted on November 6, bankers aware of the situation said. * Power Finance Corp is expected to invite bids for a 10-year subordinated debt issue tomorrow, sources said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.90-93 61.95 61.95 61.79 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 29* $179.94 mln# Month-to-date** $2.19 bln Year-to-date** $15.83 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 29 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.3 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 28 $163.72 mln Month-to-date -$2.01 bln Year-to-date -$7.68 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 29 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 29 Foreign Banks 13.35 bln Public Sector Banks -4.96 bln Private Sector Banks -7.71 bln Mutual Funds -10.85 bln Others -8.53 bln Primary Dealers 18.70 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Oct 30 1941.61 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 31 97813.50 For the full table see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 407.36 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It accepted all three bids for 470 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rose to 426.68 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI little changed at 3.18 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)