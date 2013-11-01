GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged down and the dollar inched higher in early trade on Friday after upbeat U.S. economic data prompted some investors to price in a less dovish policy outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve. * The euro nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Friday, having suffered its biggest one-day drop in over six months as a shock slowdown in inflation piled pressure on the European Central Bank to further stimulate the economy. * Brent crude futures dropped more than $1 on Thursday, reversing the previous session's gains, as traders booked profits and turned their focus to the end of the U.S. refinery maintenance season, which is expected to boost demand for U.S. crude. * U.S. Treasuries dipped slightly on Thursday as a surprisingly strong report on Midwest business activity soothed worries about sluggish fourth-quarter growth after the recent federal government shutdown. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,164.52 (0.62 pct) * NSE index 6,299.15 (0.76 pct) * Rupee 61.50/51 per dlr (61.235/245 per dlr) * 10-year bond yield 8.62 pct (8.57 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.18 pct (8.17 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.39 pct (8.38 pct) * Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (8.70/8.75 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC), the country's biggest refiner, said on Thursday it would cut petrol prices by nearly 2 percent following an appreciation in the rupee and softening global gasoline prices this month. * The Reserve Bank of India will auction at least 84.20 billion rupees ($1.37 billion) of 10-year state loans on Nov. 5, it said in a statement on Thursday. FACTORS TO WATCH * India October PMI reading. (0500GMT) * India October auto sales numbers. * India forex reserves, bank lending data MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.70-80 61.91 62.85 61.90 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 31* $306.06 mln# Month-to-date** $2.55 bln Year-to-date** $16.20 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 31 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.295 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 30 -$39.49 mln Month-to-date -$2.20 bln Year-to-date -$7.87 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 31 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 31 Foreign Banks -826.90 mln Public Sector Banks 11.76 bln Private Sector Banks -4.84 bln Mutual Funds -5.35 bln Others 2.12 bln Primary Dealers -2.86 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 65 bids for 408.62 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It accepted the sole bid for 750 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 428.05 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.13 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)