GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose while the dollar was flat against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, after a spate of comments from Federal Reserve officials offered investors no reason to believe a rollback of the U.S. stimulus programme was imminent. * The euro clung to modest gains early in Asia on Tuesday, having bounced off a seven-week low on the back of improving euro zone data, but talk of a rate cut this week should curb demand for the common currency. * Brent crude futures rose on Monday, recovering after falling to a four-month low on weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data, as traders bought back short positions to take profits on the early drop. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose modestly on Monday, retracing some recent losses and hemming yields within recent ranges as investors looked ahead to key data later in the week as well as information on upcoming Treasury debt sales. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,239.36 (0.2 pct) * NSE index 6,317.35 (0.16 pct) * Rupee 61.74/75 per dlr (61.50/51 per dlr) * 10-year bond yield 8.70 pct (8.62 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.21 pct (8.18 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.39 pct) * Call money 8.30/8.40 pct (8.70/8.75 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's ruling Congress party has supported calls to ban electoral opinion polls in the world's largest democracy in what the opposition said is an attempt to suppress bad news during a busy election season starting next week. * Cooper Tire & Rubber Co said it reached a tentative agreement with workers represented by United Steelworkers union as part of its push to close its planned $2.5 billion sale to India's Apollo Tyres Ltd. * Indian security forces are preparing for one of their most challenging assignments in decades, protecting prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi in a country with a grim history of political assassinations. FACTORS TO WATCH * India HSBC Service PMI (0500 GMT) MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * The Reserve Bank of India is planning to lift a ban preventing banks from providing credit support for companies looking to access the local bond market. * Essar Steel has closed a US$1.103bn loan to be used to refinance various existing rupee-denominated facilities. The eight-year loan, which closed in early September, pays all-in of 490bp over Libor. * IndusInd Media & Comm has closed a Rs4.5bn five-year facility meant for capital expenditure, including the purchase of equipment. Yes Bank arranged the facility which saw the participation of ICICI Bank. While Yes took Rs2.5bn of the facility, the rest went to ICICI. * Neesa Infrastructure has restructured its Rs1.02bn debt via SBI Caps. The facility is split into a Rs447.6m and Rs266.4m 8.5-year tranches, a Rs62.5m 6.5-year piece and a Rs244.1m revolving facility. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.52-55 62.55 62.68 62.53 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 3* $643,500 Month-to-date** $290.17 mln Year-to-date** $164.89 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 31 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.8450 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 1 -$172.16 mln Month-to-date -$24.10 mln Year-to-date -$80.43 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 31 on SEBI website. MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Nov 05 887.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.36%, 2014 Interest Nov 05 1870.88 (25 States) 7.56% 2014 Interest Nov 05 15498.00 7.80% 2020 Interest Nov 05 23400.00 SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Nov 06 860.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2017 Interest Nov 07 434.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 398.25 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 664.50 (2 States) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 666.75 (2 States) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 44.70 (MEGHALAYA) 7.62% FRB 2016 Interest Nov 07 2286.00 For the full table see: ISSUANCES * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 120 billion rupees ($1.95 billion) of treasury bills on Nov. 6, which includes 60 billion rupees each of 91-day and 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 1 Foreign Banks -424.82 mln Public Sector Banks 98.00 bln Private Sector Banks 297.79 bln Mutual Funds 122.45 bln Others 100.47 bln Primary Dealers -193.91 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 12 bids for 49.41 billion rupees ($804 million) at its four-day evening repo auction, taking the total repo bids to 371.56 billion rupees, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 430.90 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.16 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)