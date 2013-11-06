GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stock markets got off to a tentative start on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. data fanned speculation the Federal Reserve could start slowing its asset buying as early as next month, lifting bond yields and the dollar. * The U.S. dollar maintained a bid tone early in Asia on Wednesday after an upbeat U.S. report kept alive some expectations the Federal Reserve might scale back stimulus as soon as next month, while strong domestic jobs data lifted the New Zealand dollar. * U.S. crude oil futures settled at their lowest point in five months on Tuesday, pressured by forecasts for rising supplies and continued weak demand as Gulf Coast refineries were expected to remain offline at least through the end of this week. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected U.S. service sector data reinforced the view that the world's biggest economy may have weathered last month's partial government shutdown better than feared. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,974.79 (1.25 pct) * NSE index 6,253.15 (1.02 pct) * Rupee 61.625/635 per dlr (61.74/75 per dlr) * 10-year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.70 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.25 pct (8.21 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.41 pct) * Call money 7/7.10 pct (8.30/8.40 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Indian government stepped up its criticism of leading opposition prime-ministerial candidate Narendra Modi on Tuesday, painting him as a dangerous extremist and comparing his rise to the birth of Nazi Germany in the 1930s. * IT services firm Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O reported a better-than-expected 22 percent rise in revenue, helped by contracts from insurers setting up online exchanges as part of President Barack Obama's healthcare reforms. * Cooper Tire & Rubber Co's CTB.N partner in a Chinese joint venture was exploring a bid for the fourth-largest U.S. tire maker when Cooper struck a deal with an Indian suitor, Cooper's chief executive told a court on Tuesday. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * The US$1.75bn multicurrency loan for Reliance Industries has closed with 11 banks joining in general syndication. Signing took place at Kyoto, Japan on Nov. 1. * Tata Communications is preparing to launch a bond offering of a minimum S$300m (US$241m) this week, according to people with knowledge of the matter. * Steel Authority of India has invited bids for a five-year rupee bond sale with a put/call option at the end of three years. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.73-77 62.35 62.88 62.28 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 5* $26.19 mln Month-to-date** $326.91 mln Year-to-date** $16.52 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 5 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.8450 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 1 $69.26 mln Month-to-date -$102.90 mln Year-to-date -$7.97 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 5 on SEBI website. MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Nov 06 860.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2017 Interest Nov 07 434.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 398.25 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 664.50 (2 States) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 666.75 (2 States) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 44.70 (MEGHALAYA) 7.62% FRB 2016 Interest Nov 07 2286.00 SDL 08.09%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.10%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.12%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 324.80 (CHATTISGARH) 8.79% 2021 Interest Nov 08 36478.50 For the full table see: ISSUANCES * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) of bonds on Nov. 8, it said in a statement on Tuesday. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 1 Foreign Banks -4.70 bln Public Sector Banks 10.15 bln Private Sector Banks -0.37 bln Mutual Funds -0.15 bln Others -1.09 bln Primary Dealers -3.83 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted 58 bids for 384.42 billion rupees versus 58 bids for 385.31 billion rupees received at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 344 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.35 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)