GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stock markets got off to a tentative start on
Wednesday after upbeat U.S. data fanned speculation the Federal
Reserve could start slowing its asset buying as early as next
month, lifting bond yields and the dollar.
* The U.S. dollar maintained a bid tone early in Asia on
Wednesday after an upbeat U.S. report kept alive some
expectations the Federal Reserve might scale back stimulus as
soon as next month, while strong domestic jobs data lifted the
New Zealand dollar.
* U.S. crude oil futures settled at their lowest point in
five months on Tuesday, pressured by forecasts for rising
supplies and continued weak demand as Gulf Coast refineries were
expected to remain offline at least through the end of this
week.
* Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday as
stronger-than-expected U.S. service sector data reinforced the
view that the world's biggest economy may have weathered last
month's partial government shutdown better than feared.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,974.79 (1.25 pct)
* NSE index 6,253.15 (1.02 pct)
* Rupee 61.625/635 per dlr (61.74/75 per dlr)
* 10-year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.70 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.25 pct (8.21 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.41 pct)
* Call money 7/7.10 pct (8.30/8.40 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Indian government stepped up its criticism of leading
opposition prime-ministerial candidate Narendra Modi on Tuesday,
painting him as a dangerous extremist and comparing his rise to
the birth of Nazi Germany in the 1930s.
* IT services firm Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
CTSH.O reported a better-than-expected 22 percent rise in
revenue, helped by contracts from insurers setting up online
exchanges as part of President Barack Obama's healthcare
reforms.
* Cooper Tire & Rubber Co's CTB.N partner in a Chinese joint
venture was exploring a bid for the fourth-largest U.S. tire
maker when Cooper struck a deal with an Indian suitor, Cooper's
chief executive told a court on Tuesday.
MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
* The US$1.75bn multicurrency loan for Reliance Industries
has closed with 11 banks joining in general syndication. Signing
took place at Kyoto, Japan on Nov. 1.
* Tata Communications is preparing to launch a bond offering
of a minimum S$300m (US$241m) this week, according to people
with knowledge of the matter.
* Steel Authority of India has invited bids for a five-year
rupee bond sale with a put/call option at the end of three
years.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
62.73-77 62.35 62.88 62.28 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Nov. 5* $26.19 mln
Month-to-date** $326.91 mln
Year-to-date** $16.52 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 5 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.8450 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Nov. 1 $69.26 mln
Month-to-date -$102.90 mln
Year-to-date -$7.97 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 5 on SEBI
website.
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Nov 06 860.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.68%, 2017 Interest Nov 07 434.00
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 398.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 664.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 666.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 44.70
(MEGHALAYA)
7.62% FRB 2016 Interest Nov 07 2286.00
SDL 08.09%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 202.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.10%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 607.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.11%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 608.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.12%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 324.80
(CHATTISGARH)
8.79% 2021 Interest Nov 08 36478.50
ISSUANCES
* The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees
($2.43 billion) of bonds on Nov. 8, it said in a statement on
Tuesday.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Nov. 1
Foreign Banks -4.70 bln
Public Sector Banks 10.15 bln
Private Sector Banks -0.37 bln
Mutual Funds -0.15 bln
Others -1.09 bln
Primary Dealers -3.83 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted 58
bids for 384.42 billion rupees versus 58 bids for 385.31 billion
rupees received at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 344 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.35 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)