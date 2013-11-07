GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks got off to sluggish start on Thursday as investors hunkered down to take the latest pulse on the U.S. economy and implications for the Federal Reserve's easy money policy, while the euro perked up ahead of the European Central Bank meeting. * The euro traded near one-week highs against the dollar and yen early in Asia on Thursday as investors quickly switched gears after upbeat German data dampened the chances of any imminent interest rate cut from the European Central Bank. * U.S. crude futures rose by more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday, rebounding from four-month lows on unexpectedly large falls in U.S. fuel supplies. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries were mixed on Wednesday as investors looked for clues about future Federal Reserve policy ahead of a new incoming chairman and a gathering, but still fragile, recovery in the world's biggest economy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,894.94 (-0.38 pct) * NSE index 6,215.15 (-0.61 pct) * Rupee 62.39/40 per dlr (61.625/635 per dlr) * 10-year bond yield 8.82 pct (8.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.32 pct (8.25 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.41 pct) * Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (7/7.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Punjab & Sind Bank says board to consider preferential allotment worth up to 1 bln rupees * Emerging markets private equity fund Exhilway Global to invest $1 billion in India * India's central bank on Wednesday said it has received $15.2 billion so far via its two concessional forex swap facilities. * India's central bank said it will treat foreign banks operating in the country on nearly equal terms with local lenders if they move to a wholly owned subsidiary structure, as it seeks to bolster its regulatory powers in the wake of the global financial crisis. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * State-run Central Bank of India has mandated Axis Bank and Trust Capital for its Rs10bn (US$160m) Basel-III compliant Tier 2 bond sale. The 10-year bonds have not yet priced, but market talk is that these may get done in the 9.90% area. * ONGC Videsh, the offshore borrowing arm of India's state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp, is rumoured to have short-listed three banks for its potential US dollar bonds. * The deadline for banks to join the general syndication of the US$500m six-year loan for state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp is likely to be extended by a week to November 22, sources said. The loan was launched in general syndication last month and roadshows were conducted on October 29 in Taipei and October 30 in Singapore. * Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac are providing a loan component of A$750m (US$712m) for the refinancing of Adani Abbot Point Terminal, after the company issued a debut A$500m bond last week. * Another subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, Adani Mining has raised a Rs11.9bn (US$191m) dual-tranche loan via ICICI Bank. The 11-year loan is split into tranches of Rs9.4bn and Rs2.5bn maturing in October 2024. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.04-07 62.90 63.14 62.94 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 6* $44.10 mln Month-to-date** $356.07 mln Year-to-date** $16.55 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 6 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.6725 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 5 -$35.37 mln Month-to-date -$138.27 mln Year-to-date -$8.09 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 6 on SEBI website. MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.68%, 2017 Interest Nov 07 434.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 398.25 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 664.50 (2 States) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 666.75 (2 States) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 44.70 (MEGHALAYA) 7.62% FRB 2016 Interest Nov 07 2286.00 SDL 08.09%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.10%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.12%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 324.80 (CHATTISGARH) 8.79% 2021 Interest Nov 08 36478.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 07 115920.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 07 50015.00 SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 282.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 867.35 (2 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 343.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 461.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) For the full table see: ISSUANCES * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) of bonds on Nov. 8, it said in a statement on Tuesday. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 6 Foreign Banks -20.19 bln Public Sector Banks 13.65 bln Private Sector Banks 6.99 bln Mutual Funds 1.68 bln Others 3.37 bln Primary Dealers -5.52 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 45 bids for 304.89 billion rupees ($4.94 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.Ÿ The central bank accepted both bids for 530 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 390.22 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.40 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)