GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares edged away from a four-week low on Monday,
while the dollar rose against the euro and yen as a surprise
surge in U.S. jobs growth signalled the world's largest economy
was on a firmer footing.
* The U.S. dollar held near two-month highs against a basket
of major currencies early in Asia on Monday, having staged a
broad rally after upbeat U.S. jobs data bolstered the case for
the Federal Reserve to scale back stimulus as early as next
month.
* Brent oil rose by nearly $2 per barrel on Friday as
traders covered short positions going into the weekend and kept
a close watch over a meeting between Western powers and Iran
over its nuclear programme and renewed violence in Libya.
* U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday after
stronger-than-forecast October job growth revised expectations
about how soon the Fed could start to scale back its
bond-purchase programme.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,666.15 (-0.75 pct)
* NSE index 6,140.75 (-0.75 pct)
* Rupee 62.475/485 per dlr (62.41/42 per dlr)
* 10-year bond yield 8.99 pct (8.85 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.36 pct (8.35 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.49 pct (8.47 pct)
* Call money 8.75/8.80 pct (8.70/8.75 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Indians flock to opposition leader Modi as campaign builds
steam
* India's state-run oil companies are feeling the pain of
the finance minister's determination to meet his fiscal deficit
target, with officials warning that exploration is under threat
and losses at oil firms could steepen.
* Indian steel producers are preparing to increase coal
imports sharply as state governments halt approvals for them to
mine coal because of court investigations into the system for
awarding coal blocks.
* Most gold traders in India stayed on the sidelines on
Friday amid high premiums on scarce stocks, while prices of
futures consolidated at the keenly watched 30,000 rupee mark.
* India's central bank has raised the ways and means
advances limit for state governments by 50 percent to 153.60
billion rupees with effect from Monday, it said on Friday.
* Tata Motors Ltd, India's biggest automaker by
revenue, beat analyst estimates with its first quarterly profit
gain in a year as buoyant sales at luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover
Ltd got a lift from new models.
EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* Trade data for October.
MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
* International banks Standard Chartered Plc and
Citigroup Inc have fallen out with Abu Dhabi-based
telecoms firm Etisalat over $400 million which they
lent to Etisalat's now defunct Indian affiliate, according to
three banking sources familiar with the matter.
* Indian Hotels Company (IHC), owner of the Taj
Mahal chain of hotels and resorts, will not pursue its $1.2
billion bid to acquire U.S. luxury hotels group Orient-Express
Hotels, it said on Friday, ending a year-long chase.
* Mumbai-based IndusInd Bank is seeking a one-year loan of
about $190 million which is being clubbed between seven banks,
sources said. The banks are Barclays, Commerzbank, Doha Bank,
Emirates NBD, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and Wells Fargo. The
deal was scheduled to close this month.
* Axis Bank has raised a $240 million three-year loan via
six banks. All the banks - Arab Banking Corp, CTBC Financial
Holding Co, Credit Agricole, First Gulf Bank, HSBC and Standard
Chartered Bank - took $40 million apiece. The bullet loan was
signed on Oct. 28. Sole bookrunner ICICI Bank has closed three
project finance loans to fund road projects.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
63.90-95 63.30 64.23 63.35 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Nov. 8* $65.68 mln
Month-to-date** $479.46 mln
Year-to-date** $16.68 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 8 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.7300 Indian rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Nov. 7 -$75.27 mln
Month-to-date -$471.61 mln
Year-to-date -$8.34 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 8 on SEBI
website.
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 80.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 202.75
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 406.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 536.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 539.53
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest Nov 11 145.95
(KERALA)
SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Nov 11 84.10
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Nov 11 842.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Nov 11 421.50
(KERALA)
SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Nov 11 189.90
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Nov 11 172.80
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Nov 11 1167.75
(4 States)
SDL 07.87%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 157.40
(KERALA)
SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 197.25
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 197.75
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 518.30
(2 States)
SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 350.31
(5 States)
SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 51.58
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 22.60
(MANIPUR)
SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 431.42
(2 States)
SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 60.19
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 6.04
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 40.50
(GOA)
SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 82.10
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 390.93
(2 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 462.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 206.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 1242.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 259.38
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 210.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 42.15
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 85.40
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
11.83% 2014 Interest Nov 12 6802.25
For the full table see:
ISSUANCES
* The Reserve Bank of India will sell 120 billion rupees
($1.92 billion) of treasury bills on Nov. 13, which includes 60
billion rupees each of 91-day and 364-day t-bills, it said in a
release on Friday.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Nov. 6
Foreign Banks -8.6 bln
Public Sector Banks 7.7 bln
Private Sector Banks 10.45 bln
Mutual Funds 2.33 bln
Others 15.73 bln
Primary Dealers -27.57 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it did not
receive any bids at its three-day reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 434.28 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.14 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)