* Asian shares slumped to a three-week low on Friday after
Wall Street suffered its biggest fall in more than two months,
while a surprise interest rate cut by the European Central Bank
underscored the fragility of the global economy.
* The euro struggled in early Asian trade after the European
Central Bank's surprise interest rate cut sent the single
currency plunging to near eight-week lows, but the dollar's
gains were tempered ahead of the key U.S. payrolls report later
on Friday.
* Brent crude oil futures slid nearly two percent on
Thursday, posting a third straight day of losses, as a strong
dollar and progress in talks between Iran and the West over
Tehran's disputed nuclear program pressured prices.
* Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday on a surprise
rate cut by the European Central Bank and concern about future
U.S. economic growth.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,822.77 (-0.35 pct)
* NSE index 6,187.25 (-0.45 pct)
* Rupee 62.41/42 per dlr (62.39/40 per dlr)
* 10-year bond yield 8.85 pct (8.82 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.35 pct (8.32 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.47 pct (8.45 pct)
* Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (8.70/8.75 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Standard & Poor's said on Thursday it will review India's
rating once a new government due to be elected next year lays
out its policy agenda, reducing the prospect of a destabilising
downgrade to below investment grade ahead of the polls.
* India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board to discuss
Vodafone's $1.6 billion India unit stake buy plan on November 13
- government website.
* The cabinet has approved state-run Power Grid Corp of
India's plan for a secondary share sale, which will
include the government divesting 4 percent of its stake, Power
Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.
* Iran is offering free delivery of crude to major client
India, industry sources said, signalling that tough Western
sanctions which have slashed its exports in half are driving
Tehran to increasingly desperate measures to keep oil flowing.
* Indian airline SpiceJet Ltd reported a record
quarterly loss on Thursday, hit by high fuel prices and weaker
rupee but said it expected its international expansion would
help cut costs.
* India's move to encourage foreign banks such as Citigroup
and HSBC Holdings to reposition as wholly-owned
subsidiaries may find just a handful of takers, given the
regulatory trade-off.
EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's opposition party's prime ministerial candidate
Narendra Modi to address a rally in Bahraich, about 130 kms from
Lucknow, in Uttar Pradesh state.
* India foreign reserves data
MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
* International banks Standard Chartered Plc and
Citigroup Inc have fallen out with Abu Dhabi-based
telecoms firm Etisalat over $400 million which they
lent to Etisalat's now defunct Indian affiliate, according to
three banking sources familiar with the matter.
* Ten banks are tipped to win the mandate on a US$1 billion
12-month bridge loan for Oil India, which is also raising
another US$300 million through a bilateral loan, sources said.
* As widely expected, Steel Authority of India scrapped its
five-year non-call three rupee bond sale as its price
expectations did not match with the market.
* Central Bank of India is looking to place another Rs 10
billion (US$160m) Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bond after having
settled a similar-sized tranche at 9.90 percent yesterday via
Axis Bank and Trust Capital. The 10-year bonds were partially
kept by the two underwriters on their books and partially were
distributed to investors including provident funds and insurance
companies, sources said.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
63.40-45 63.18 63.45 63.15 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Nov. 7* $76.53 mln
Month-to-date** $402.16 mln
Year-to-date** $16.60 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 7 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.5900 Indian rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Nov. 6 -$258.07 mln
Month-to-date -$396.34 mln
Year-to-date -$8.26 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 7 on SEBI
website.
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 08.09%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 202.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.10%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 607.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.11%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 608.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.12%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 324.80
(CHATTISGARH)
8.79% 2021 Interest Nov 08 36478.50
SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 282.92
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 867.35
(2 States)
SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 343.50
(BIHAR)
SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 458.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 114.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 1263.63
(2 States)
SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 384.10
(3 States)
SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 461.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 687.97
(UTTAR PRADESH)
ISSUANCES
* The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees
($2.43 billion) of bonds later in the day, it said in a
statement on Tuesday.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Nov. 7
Foreign Banks -5.49 bln
Public Sector Banks 10.47 bln
Private Sector Banks -1.26 bln
Mutual Funds 0.25 bln
Others 3.92 bln
Primary Dealers -7.89 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
63 bids for 405 billion rupees received at its one-day repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity in the banking
system.Ÿ The central bank said on Thursday it accepted the sole
bid for 1.5 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 393.22 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.38 trillion
rupees.
