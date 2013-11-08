GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares slumped to a three-week low on Friday after Wall Street suffered its biggest fall in more than two months, while a surprise interest rate cut by the European Central Bank underscored the fragility of the global economy. * The euro struggled in early Asian trade after the European Central Bank's surprise interest rate cut sent the single currency plunging to near eight-week lows, but the dollar's gains were tempered ahead of the key U.S. payrolls report later on Friday. * Brent crude oil futures slid nearly two percent on Thursday, posting a third straight day of losses, as a strong dollar and progress in talks between Iran and the West over Tehran's disputed nuclear program pressured prices. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday on a surprise rate cut by the European Central Bank and concern about future U.S. economic growth. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,822.77 (-0.35 pct) * NSE index 6,187.25 (-0.45 pct) * Rupee 62.41/42 per dlr (62.39/40 per dlr) * 10-year bond yield 8.85 pct (8.82 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.35 pct (8.32 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.47 pct (8.45 pct) * Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (8.70/8.75 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Standard & Poor's said on Thursday it will review India's rating once a new government due to be elected next year lays out its policy agenda, reducing the prospect of a destabilising downgrade to below investment grade ahead of the polls. * India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board to discuss Vodafone's $1.6 billion India unit stake buy plan on November 13 - government website. * The cabinet has approved state-run Power Grid Corp of India's plan for a secondary share sale, which will include the government divesting 4 percent of its stake, Power Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday. * Iran is offering free delivery of crude to major client India, industry sources said, signalling that tough Western sanctions which have slashed its exports in half are driving Tehran to increasingly desperate measures to keep oil flowing. * Indian airline SpiceJet Ltd reported a record quarterly loss on Thursday, hit by high fuel prices and weaker rupee but said it expected its international expansion would help cut costs. * India's move to encourage foreign banks such as Citigroup and HSBC Holdings to reposition as wholly-owned subsidiaries may find just a handful of takers, given the regulatory trade-off. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India's opposition party's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi to address a rally in Bahraich, about 130 kms from Lucknow, in Uttar Pradesh state. * India foreign reserves data MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * International banks Standard Chartered Plc and Citigroup Inc have fallen out with Abu Dhabi-based telecoms firm Etisalat over $400 million which they lent to Etisalat's now defunct Indian affiliate, according to three banking sources familiar with the matter. * Ten banks are tipped to win the mandate on a US$1 billion 12-month bridge loan for Oil India, which is also raising another US$300 million through a bilateral loan, sources said. * As widely expected, Steel Authority of India scrapped its five-year non-call three rupee bond sale as its price expectations did not match with the market. * Central Bank of India is looking to place another Rs 10 billion (US$160m) Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bond after having settled a similar-sized tranche at 9.90 percent yesterday via Axis Bank and Trust Capital. The 10-year bonds were partially kept by the two underwriters on their books and partially were distributed to investors including provident funds and insurance companies, sources said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.40-45 63.18 63.45 63.15 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 7* $76.53 mln Month-to-date** $402.16 mln Year-to-date** $16.60 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 7 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.5900 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 6 -$258.07 mln Month-to-date -$396.34 mln Year-to-date -$8.26 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 7 on SEBI website. MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.09%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.10%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.12%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 324.80 (CHATTISGARH) 8.79% 2021 Interest Nov 08 36478.50 SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 282.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 867.35 (2 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 343.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 461.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) For the full table see: ISSUANCES * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) of bonds later in the day, it said in a statement on Tuesday. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 7 Foreign Banks -5.49 bln Public Sector Banks 10.47 bln Private Sector Banks -1.26 bln Mutual Funds 0.25 bln Others 3.92 bln Primary Dealers -7.89 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 63 bids for 405 billion rupees received at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity in the banking system.Ÿ The central bank said on Thursday it accepted the sole bid for 1.5 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 393.22 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.38 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)