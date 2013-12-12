GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares slipped to a 2-1/2 month low on Thursday on heightened expectations the Federal Reserve may act sooner than later to unwind its stimulus after a provisional budget deal in Washington eased some of the fiscal drag on the U.S. economy. * The yen held firm in Asia on Thursday, having risen broadly on the back of a slump on Wall Street as expectations grew the Federal Reserve could scale back stimulus as early as next week. * Brent oil rose on supply concerns as traders remained skeptical that Libyan oil exports would resume while U.S. crude fell after government data showed large builds in refined oil products, suggesting sluggish oil demand. * U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday as the market built in a price concession for the Treasury's $13 billion 30-year bond auction on Thursday, the final leg of the three-part $64 billion sale of government debt this week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,171.41 (down 0.39 pct) * NSE index 6,307.90 (down 0.39 pct) * Rupee 61.245/255 per dlr (61.04/05) * New 10 year bond yield 8.83 pct (8.84 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.40 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.45 pct) * Call money 6.90/7.00 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India's central bank will hold its winter board meeting in Kolkata. It is a two day event that will include a press conference on the second day, Dec. 12, late in the evening. * India will release CPI inflation data for November on Dec. 12, around 5.30 IST (12.00 GMT). CPI is expected to come in near double digits, and IIP is expected to contract. * India will release monthly industrial output data for October on Dec. 12 around 5.30 IST (12.00 GMT). IIP is expected to contract. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Tackling inflation will be a priority, India's finance minister and central bank governor said on Wednesday, after high prices contributed to painful losses for the ruling Congress Party in state elections. * India's financial market regulator unveiled new proposals on Wednesday, broadening the scope of who can be held liable for insider trading violations, as it steps up its fight against securities fraud. * The Reserve Bank of India's 14-day term repo auction on Friday will include an additional 100 billion rupees ($1.64 billion) in a bid to offset tighter cash conditions due to advance tax payments, the central bank said on Wednesday. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * State-run Vijaya Bank has priced its 2.5 billion rupees (US$41 mln) 10-year Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds at 9.73 percent. The deal was mandated to Axis Bank and Trust Capital. * Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd and top mobile operator Bharti Airtel Ltd have agreed to share network infrastructure, as the old adversaries in India's crowded telecoms industry set aside differences to save costs. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.03-06 61.68 62.05 61.70 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 11* $157.05 mln Month-to-date** $1.19 bln Year-to-date** $18.69 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec 11 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.3 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 10 $215.27 mln Month-to-date $594.37 mln Year-to-date -$8.23 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 11 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 11 Foreign Banks -5.04 mln Public Sector Banks 13.21 bln Private Sector Banks -5.04 bln Mutual Funds 1.85 bln Others -0.89 bln Primary Dealers -4.09 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount =========================================================== 8.15% 2022 Interest Dec 11 33822.50 SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 260.63 SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 247.81 SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 246.46 SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 790.88 SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 532.50 6.05% 2019 Interest Dec 12 3327.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Dec 12 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Dec 12 38410.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 12 77160.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 12 50065.00 ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Tbills 120 Dec. 11 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday it accepted all 27 bids for 199.09 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 20 bids for 97.74 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 304.59 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.13 trillion rupees.