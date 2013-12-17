GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got off to a promising start on Tuesday on the back of rising U.S. manufacturing output and a jump in euro zone business activity, ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision later this week. * The euro held the upper hand on Tuesday after surprisingly strong euro zone manufacturing data, while uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve would start to trim its economic stimulus programme kept the dollar on the defensive. * Brent crude oil rose by 1.5 percent on Monday, lifted by expectations for rising demand that sprang from stronger European economic data, while supplies from Libya remained sharply curtailed. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell Monday following mixed manufacturing data as investors awaited a policy statement from the Federal Reserve later this week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,659.52 (down 0.27 pct) * NSE index 6,154.70 (down 0.22 pct) * Rupee 61.73/74 per dlr (62.125/135) * New 10 year bond yield 8.87 pct (8.91 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.48 pct (8.51 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.53 pct (8.54 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (8.00/8.10 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will preside over an event where Harvard University professor Kenneth Rogoff will talk about policy debates in the aftermath of the financial crisis from 16:00-1800 IST. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Surging vegetable prices led India's wholesale price inflation to a 14-month high in November, reinforcing expectations the central bank will have to raise interest rates again this week at a time the country's economy is flagging. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Some 12 banks have joined general syndication of the $500 mln six-year loan for Indian state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation, sources said. * Canara Bank is to raise up to 15 bln rupees of Tier 2 capital in a Basel III-compatible financing, according to a stock exchange filing. * IL&FS Infra Asset Management has raised 7.5 bln rupees for the IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund, the company told the stock exchange on Monday. * Corporation Bank shareholders have approved a qualified institutional placement to raise up to 10 bln rupees. * Punjab National Bank shareholders have approved the issue of 8.6 mln shares to the government at 581.63 rupees a share. * GlaxoSmithKline is to raise its stake in its Indian pharmaceutical unit to up to 75 pct from 50.7 pct. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.16-19 62.30 62.25 62.14 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 16 $25.85 mln Month-to-date** $1.74 bln Year-to-date** $19.24 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Dec 13 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.73 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 12 -$29.08 mln Month-to-date $617.72 mln Year-to-date -$8.47 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 13 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 16 Foreign Banks -1.84 bln Public Sector Banks 1.61 bln Private Sector Banks 1.66 bln Mutual Funds 0.00 Others 4.57 bln Primary Dealers -6.00 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount =========================================================== SDL 07.74%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 193.50 SDL 07.76%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 19.40 SDL 07.77%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 1554.00 SDL 07.78%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 389.00 SDL 07.82%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 782.00 SDL 07.83%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 117.45 SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 314.63 SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 126.00 SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 378.45 SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 86.66 SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 210.75 SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 131.73 SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 444.50 SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 1585.31 SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 379.53 SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 449.50 SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 495.00 SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 225.25 SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 903.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 19 111030.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 19 50010.00 SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 380.25 SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 211.50 SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 440.79 SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 265.31 SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 170.83 SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 42.85 SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 711.20 SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 89.00 SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 356.40 SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 669.00 SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 223.75 SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 676.06 SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 879.00 SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 1284.36 SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 572.65 SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 176.60 SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 222.00 SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 66.75 7.34% FRB 2020 Interest Dec 21 4771.00 ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Tbill 120 Dec 18 Bonds 150 Dec 20 State loans 122.6 Dec 17 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 58 bids for 384.50 billion rupees ($6.19 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It accepted both bids for 8.03 billion rupees ($129.2 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 264.95 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI marginally lower at 3.11 trillion rupees.