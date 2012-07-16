GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares extended their rally on Monday as fears of an economic hard landing in China subsided, with last week's softer growth data within expectations and Premier Wen Jiabao on Sunday raising the prospects of more policy stimulus if needed. * The euro and high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar started trading on Monday with a spring in their step, following a rally late last week in part on the back of diminishing worries about China's economic health. * Oil prices rose for a third day on Friday after China reported GDP data in line with expectations and slightly above the government's target, soothing concerns about slowing growth in the world's second largest economy. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India may increase the minimum capital requirement for new banks to 10 billion rupees ($180.5 million) from the currently proposed 5 billion rupees, said a senior official with direct knowledge of the development. * Thirteen Indian states will raise 102.8 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) via 10-year and five-year loans on July 17, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday. * Commodity futures turnover in India, the world's second largest wheat and rice growing nation, grew only 8.95 percent in the first three months of the fiscal year from April, despite a double digit jump in volumes of energy and agri commodities. * India has asked the World Trade Organization to set up a panel to adjudicate on its dispute with the United States over U.S. duties on some imports of Indian steel products, the WTO said on Friday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India's WPI inflation data for June. (0630GMT) * India's trade minister speaks at a textile conference in New Delhi. (0500GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Foreign currency convertible bondholders of Suzlon Energy, the world's fifth-largest wind turbine maker, will have good reason to pop champagne as the company has almost tied up funds to repay investors. An up to $300 million 18-month loan to repay the offshore bondholders is slated to be signed early this week.(IFR) * The $300 million five-year loan for Indian Oil Corp was launched into general syndication today. Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners are Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank, State Bank of India and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.(IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.00-05 55.58 55.60 55.00 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) July 13* 2.81 bln Month-to-date** 73.56 bln Year-to-date** 493.49 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 13, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt July 12 2.01 bln Month-to-date 17.24 bln Year-to-date 225.85 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 13, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 13 Foreign Banks -25.31 bln Public Sector Banks 1.64 bln Private Sector Banks 25.08 bln Mutual Funds 2.51 bln Others 7.57 bln Primary Dealers -11.49 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jul 18 266.54 (8 States) 6.72% 2012 Redemption Jul 18 5600.15 11.03% 2012 Redemption Jul 18 142445.25 SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 214.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jul 19 4439.50 For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT State Loans July 17 102.8 bln 182-day T-Bills July 18 50 bln 91-day T-Bills July 18 70 bln LIQUIDITY, as of July 13 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 27 bids for 250.3 billion rupees at its three-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted 8 bids for 13.9 billion rupees at the three-day reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 176.75 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.03 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Jijo Jacob)