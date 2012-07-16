GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares extended their rally on Monday as fears of
an economic hard landing in China subsided, with last week's
softer growth data within expectations and Premier Wen Jiabao on
Sunday raising the prospects of more policy stimulus if needed.
* The euro and high-beta currencies like the
Australian dollar started trading on Monday with a spring in
their step, following a rally late last week in part on the back
of diminishing worries about China's economic health.
* Oil prices rose for a third day on Friday after China
reported GDP data in line with expectations and slightly above
the government's target, soothing concerns about slowing growth
in the world's second largest economy.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Reserve Bank of India may increase the minimum capital
requirement for new banks to 10 billion rupees ($180.5 million)
from the currently proposed 5 billion rupees, said a senior
official with direct knowledge of the
development.
* Thirteen Indian states will raise 102.8 billion rupees
($1.9 billion) via 10-year and five-year loans on July 17, the
Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on
Friday.
* Commodity futures turnover in India, the world's second
largest wheat and rice growing nation, grew only 8.95 percent in
the first three months of the fiscal year from April, despite a
double digit jump in volumes of energy and agri commodities.
* India has asked the World Trade Organization to set up a
panel to adjudicate on its dispute with the United States over
U.S. duties on some imports of Indian steel products, the WTO
said on Friday.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's WPI inflation data for June. (0630GMT)
* India's trade minister speaks at a textile conference in
New Delhi. (0500GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Foreign currency convertible bondholders of Suzlon Energy,
the world's fifth-largest wind turbine maker, will have good
reason to pop champagne as the company has almost tied up funds
to repay investors. An up to $300 million 18-month loan to repay
the offshore bondholders is slated to be signed early this
week.(IFR)
* The $300 million five-year loan for Indian Oil Corp was
launched into general syndication today. Mandated lead arrangers
and bookrunners are Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho
Corporate Bank, State Bank of India and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corp.(IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
55.00-05 55.58 55.60 55.00 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
July 13* 2.81 bln
Month-to-date** 73.56 bln
Year-to-date** 493.49 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 13, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
July 12 2.01 bln
Month-to-date 17.24 bln
Year-to-date 225.85 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 13, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 13
Foreign Banks -25.31 bln
Public Sector Banks 1.64 bln
Private Sector Banks 25.08 bln
Mutual Funds 2.51 bln
Others 7.57 bln
Primary Dealers -11.49 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jul 18 266.54
(8 States)
6.72% 2012 Redemption Jul 18 5600.15
11.03% 2012 Redemption Jul 18 142445.25
SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 199.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 285.48
(3 States)
SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 213.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 426.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 800.63
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 633.35
(4 States)
SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 214.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
6.83% 2039 Interest Jul 19 4439.50
For full table, see
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
State Loans July 17 102.8 bln
182-day T-Bills July 18 50 bln
91-day T-Bills July 18 70 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of July 13
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
27 bids for 250.3 billion rupees at its three-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted 8 bids for 13.9 billion rupees at the three-day
reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 176.75 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.03 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Jijo Jacob)