GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares paused on Tuesday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's view on the U.S. economy later in the day, after weak U.S. retail sales and a lower International Monetary Fund global growth forecast raised hopes of more stimulus from the Fed. * The dollar was stuck near one-month lows against the yen on Tuesday as Tokyo markets reopened after a holiday, with lukewarm U.S. retail sales for June having bolstered hopes of further U.S. policy easing. * Oil prices rose for a fourth straight session on Monday, lifted by hopes that signs of economic slowing will prompt stimulus measures, especially in China, and by news a U.S. Navy vessel off the United Arab Emirates fired on a fishing boat that failed to heed warnings. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's wholesale and consumer price inflation levels are way above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort lines, central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Monday. * Below-average monsoon rains may reduce India's rice output this year as well as cut growth in the farm sector to below the government's target of 4 percent, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Monday. * The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it does not expect the current economic drag on emerging economies from advanced countries will worsen. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on July 20, the government said in a release on Monday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI Governor, deputy governors on Statistics Day at the central bank office. (0400 GMT) * India's planning commission is organising a day-long state power ministers' coference on issues faced by the power sector in New Delhi. (0400 GMT) * Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn will meet representatives of market bodies in a pre-policy discussion. (0930 GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Reliance Communications has extended to the end of the week the institutional bookbuilding period for its $1 billion Singapore business trust IPO. Global Telecommunications Infrastructure Trust is a spin-off of RComm's undersea cable assets. (IFR) * Fortis Healthcare said its shareholders had approved the transfer of its shareholding in Kanishka Healthcare and Fortis Health Management to Religare Health Trust, clearing the way for its $500 million Singapore business trust IPO. It will cut its interest in Religare Health Trust to not less than 26 percent.(IFR) * The $300 million five-year loan for Indian Oil Corp was launched into general syndication on July 13. Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank, State Bank of India and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp are the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners. (IFR) * Three to four banks are getting credit approvals to join the $250 million term loan for Bhushan Steel, and syndication is expected to close by around the end of the month, according to a source familiar with the matter.(IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.16-19 55.35 55.52 55.18 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) July 16* 2.57 bln Month-to-date** 77.36 bln Year-to-date** 497.29 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 16, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt July 13 -7.25 bln Month-to-date 9.99 bln Year-to-date 218.60 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 16, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 16 Foreign Banks 42.00 bln Public Sector Banks -72.03 bln Private Sector Banks 12.45 bln Mutual Funds 8.94 bln Others -4.96 bln Primary Dealers 13.56 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jul 18 266.54 (8 States) 6.72% 2012 Redemption Jul 18 5600.15 11.03% 2012 Redemption Jul 18 142445.25 SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 214.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jul 19 4439.50 For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT State Loans July 17 102.8 bln 182-day T-Bills July 18 50 bln 91-day T-Bills July 18 70 bln Government Bonds July 20 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of July 16 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 28 bids for 562.05 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted a sole bid for 50 million rupees at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 209.35 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI steady at 3.03 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Sunil Nair)