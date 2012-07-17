GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares paused on Tuesday as investors awaited
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's view on the U.S. economy
later in the day, after weak U.S. retail sales and a lower
International Monetary Fund global growth forecast raised hopes
of more stimulus from the Fed.
* The dollar was stuck near one-month lows against the yen
on Tuesday as Tokyo markets reopened after a holiday, with
lukewarm U.S. retail sales for June having bolstered hopes of
further U.S. policy easing.
* Oil prices rose for a fourth straight session on Monday,
lifted by hopes that signs of economic slowing will prompt
stimulus measures, especially in China, and by news a U.S. Navy
vessel off the United Arab Emirates fired on a fishing boat that
failed to heed warnings.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's wholesale and consumer price inflation levels are
way above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort lines, central
bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Monday.
* Below-average monsoon rains may reduce India's rice output
this year as well as cut growth in the farm sector to below the
government's target of 4 percent, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar
said on Monday.
* The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it does not
expect the current economic drag on emerging economies from
advanced countries will worsen.
* India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds
on July 20, the government said in a release on
Monday.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* RBI Governor, deputy governors on Statistics Day at the
central bank office. (0400 GMT)
* India's planning commission is organising a day-long state
power ministers' coference on issues faced by the power sector
in New Delhi. (0400 GMT)
* Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn will
meet representatives of market bodies in a pre-policy
discussion. (0930 GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Reliance Communications has extended to the end of the
week the institutional bookbuilding period for its $1 billion
Singapore business trust IPO. Global Telecommunications
Infrastructure Trust is a spin-off of RComm's undersea cable
assets. (IFR)
* Fortis Healthcare said its shareholders had approved the
transfer of its shareholding in Kanishka Healthcare and Fortis
Health Management to Religare Health Trust, clearing the way for
its $500 million Singapore business trust IPO. It will cut its
interest in Religare Health Trust to not less than 26
percent.(IFR)
* The $300 million five-year loan for Indian Oil Corp was
launched into general syndication on July 13. Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank, State Bank of India
and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp are the mandated lead arrangers
and bookrunners. (IFR)
* Three to four banks are getting credit approvals to join
the $250 million term loan for Bhushan Steel, and syndication is
expected to close by around the end of the month, according to a
source familiar with the matter.(IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
55.16-19 55.35 55.52 55.18 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
July 16* 2.57 bln
Month-to-date** 77.36 bln
Year-to-date** 497.29 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 16, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
July 13 -7.25 bln
Month-to-date 9.99 bln
Year-to-date 218.60 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 16, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 16
Foreign Banks 42.00 bln
Public Sector Banks -72.03 bln
Private Sector Banks 12.45 bln
Mutual Funds 8.94 bln
Others -4.96 bln
Primary Dealers 13.56 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jul 18 266.54
(8 States)
6.72% 2012 Redemption Jul 18 5600.15
11.03% 2012 Redemption Jul 18 142445.25
SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 199.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 285.48
(3 States)
SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 213.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 426.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 800.63
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 633.35
(4 States)
SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 214.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
6.83% 2039 Interest Jul 19 4439.50
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
State Loans July 17 102.8 bln
182-day T-Bills July 18 50 bln
91-day T-Bills July 18 70 bln
Government Bonds July 20 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of July 16
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
28 bids for 562.05 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted a sole bid for 50 million rupees at the reverse
repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 209.35 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI steady at 3.03 trln
rupees.
