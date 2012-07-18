GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday on hopes the U.S. central bank has left the door open for more stimulus measures later in the year, after chairman Ben Bernanke outlined a gloomy view of the U.S. economic recovery. * The euro got a leg up against the dollar on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank is ready to support the U.S. economy if needed, though gains were limited as the Fed chief remained vague about specific steps. * Oil prices rose a fifth straight session on Tuesday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for more monetary stimulus but gave no signal on whether the Fed was closer to such a move. OVERNIGHT NEWS * BP and Reliance Industries must hand over documents on their huge D6 gas field off India's east coast to the country's auditor, the government said on Tuesday, or risk a deadlock on development crucial to stem production declines. * Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Tuesday offered a gloomy view of the economy's prospects, but provided few concrete clues on whether the U.S. central bank was moving closer to a fresh round of monetary stimulus. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Ministerial panel meet on crucial 2G airwave auction starting price. (0430GMT) * India's Trade Secretary addresses industry event. (0530GMT) * India Financial Services Secretary at an export event. (0615 GMT) * India's June CPI inflation data will be released around 0530 GMT on Thursday. (0630GMT) * SK Goel, who heads the Central Board of Customs and Excise, will be at a public event. (1200GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * The $300 million six-year term loan for GAIL (India) has been mandated to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. The Japanese lender was said to have beaten a joint bid from Mizuho Corporate Bank and State Bank of India and an indicative bid from a European bank.(IFR) * Around half a dozen Indian and foreign banks have been considering joining the $115 million term loan for Sembmarine Kakinada (SKL), according to a source familiar with the matter. One-on-one bank meetings were held in India and Singapore last month, and closing is slated for around the end of August.(IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.27-32 55.20 55.62 55.27 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) July 17* 4.75 bln Month-to-date** 80.92 bln Year-to-date** 500.85 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 17, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt July 16 942 mln Month-to-date 10.93 bln Year-to-date 219.54 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 17, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 17 Foreign Banks -13.07 bln Public Sector Banks 50.96 bln Private Sector Banks -21.54 bln Mutual Funds -8.89 bln Others 3.31 bln Primary Dealers -10.77 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 214.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jul 19 4439.50 SDL 07.32%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 115.85 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.33%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 60.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 907.50 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 20.68 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 32.77 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 214.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 429.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 1182.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 430.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 20 95000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 20 40000.00 For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 182-day T-Bills July 18 50 bln 91-day T-Bills July 18 70 bln Government Bonds July 20 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of July 17 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 34 bids for 664.95 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted a sole bid for 50 million rupees at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 215.13 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.05 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Jijo Jacob)