GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares rose on Thursday as strong corporate profits
from U.S. bellwethers allayed fears of a slowdown in earnings
while the euro steadied after being hit by reported comments
from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that rekindled fears about
the euro zone debt crisis.
* Oil prices rose on Wednesday, hitting a seven-week peak as
violence in Syria and tensions with Iran reinforced geopolitical
fears and U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke downplayed
the risk of a double-dip recession.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Individual residents who receive foreign currency will not
be required to convert the funds into rupees, while exporters
and corporates are mandated to do so, the central bank
said.
* Indian companies' investment overseas rose in June, after
falling for two straight months, with total outbound foreign
direct investment at $3.53 billion, up 50.2 percent from May,
data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday.
* Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer,
stopped production at one of its factories on Wednesday after
workers attacked managers at the plant and set fire to company
property, the automaker said.
* India's indirect tax receipts grew 13.8 percent in the
quarter ended June, said a senior tax official, faster than the
previous quarter, due to an increase in tax rates in the budget.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India votes for a new president.
* India Financial Services Secretary at an export event.
(0515 GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* India's Reliance Mediaworks, controlled by
billionaire Anil Ambani, has agreed to raise 6.05 billion rupees
($109.7 million) from a foreign private equity fund, a source
with direct knowledge of the development told
Reuters.
* ICICI Bank is seeking a three-year term loan which will
likely be joined by a few selected banks. Standard Chartered is
sounding banks on the potential three-year loan with a margin of
255bp over Libor. Banks are being offered an upfront fee of
120bp for commitments of $25 million, 90bp for $15 million, and
60bp for $5 million. (IFR)
* The three-year term loan for Power Finance Corp has been
increased to $250 million from $100 million, with 15 banks
joining the leads. Signing is slated for today. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
55.60-66 55.50 55.85 55.57 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
July 18* 2.76 bln
Month-to-date** 86.62 bln
Year-to-date** 506.56 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 18, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
July 17 1.10 bln
Month-to-date 12.03 bln
Year-to-date 220.64 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 18, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 18
Foreign Banks 1.20 bln
Public Sector Banks -9.09 bln
Private Sector Banks 14.04 bln
Mutual Funds 1.34 bln
Others -100.3 mln
Primary Dealers -7.39 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 07.32%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 115.85
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.33%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 60.81
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 907.50
(4 States)
SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 20.68
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 32.77
(ARUNACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 214.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 429.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 1182.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 430.50
(WEST BENGAL)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 20 95000.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 20 40000.00
SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jul 21 2133.76
(27 States)
SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 203.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 786.93
(2 States)
SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 409.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Government Bonds July 20 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of July 18
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 25 bids for 518.40 billion rupees at its one-day repo
auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It got no bids at the reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 211.83 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.27 trln
rupees.
