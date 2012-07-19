GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose on Thursday as strong corporate profits from U.S. bellwethers allayed fears of a slowdown in earnings while the euro steadied after being hit by reported comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that rekindled fears about the euro zone debt crisis. * The euro steadied in Asian trade but remained under pressure after reported comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel rekindled fears about the euro zone debt crisis. * Oil prices rose on Wednesday, hitting a seven-week peak as violence in Syria and tensions with Iran reinforced geopolitical fears and U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke downplayed the risk of a double-dip recession. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Individual residents who receive foreign currency will not be required to convert the funds into rupees, while exporters and corporates are mandated to do so, the central bank said. * Indian companies' investment overseas rose in June, after falling for two straight months, with total outbound foreign direct investment at $3.53 billion, up 50.2 percent from May, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday. * Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer, stopped production at one of its factories on Wednesday after workers attacked managers at the plant and set fire to company property, the automaker said. * India's indirect tax receipts grew 13.8 percent in the quarter ended June, said a senior tax official, faster than the previous quarter, due to an increase in tax rates in the budget. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India votes for a new president. * India Financial Services Secretary at an export event. (0515 GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * India's Reliance Mediaworks, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, has agreed to raise 6.05 billion rupees ($109.7 million) from a foreign private equity fund, a source with direct knowledge of the development told Reuters. * ICICI Bank is seeking a three-year term loan which will likely be joined by a few selected banks. Standard Chartered is sounding banks on the potential three-year loan with a margin of 255bp over Libor. Banks are being offered an upfront fee of 120bp for commitments of $25 million, 90bp for $15 million, and 60bp for $5 million. (IFR) * The three-year term loan for Power Finance Corp has been increased to $250 million from $100 million, with 15 banks joining the leads. Signing is slated for today. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.60-66 55.50 55.85 55.57 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) July 18* 2.76 bln Month-to-date** 86.62 bln Year-to-date** 506.56 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 18, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt July 17 1.10 bln Month-to-date 12.03 bln Year-to-date 220.64 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 18, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 18 Foreign Banks 1.20 bln Public Sector Banks -9.09 bln Private Sector Banks 14.04 bln Mutual Funds 1.34 bln Others -100.3 mln Primary Dealers -7.39 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 07.32%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 115.85 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.33%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 60.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 907.50 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 20.68 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 32.77 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 214.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 429.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 1182.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 430.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 20 95000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 20 40000.00 SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jul 21 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 786.93 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 409.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Government Bonds July 20 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of July 18 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 25 bids for 518.40 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It got no bids at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 211.83 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.27 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)