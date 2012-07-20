GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares were a tad weaker on Friday but were poised
for their biggest weekly gain since January as strong U.S.
corporate earnings lifted the S&P 500 to a 2-1/2 month high,
although a firm yen kept Japanese shares on the backfoot.
* The euro fell against the dollar and hovered near a
record low versus the Australian dollar on Friday, undermined by
worries about Spain's fiscal woes and recent falls in
shorter-term euro zone interest rates.
* Oil prices rose a seventh straight session on Thursday,
reaching an eight-week high, as Middle East tensions reinforced
concern about potential supply disruptions while strong
corporate earnings lifted investor optimism.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* A deadly riot at a northern factory of Indian carmaker
Maruti Suzuki shut the plant on Thursday and inflicted
the biggest loss on its share price in almost two
years.
* Indian ministers said they had approved a long-delayed
share sale in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL)
, paving the way for the government to offload up to
10.82 percent of the company.
* India's cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to impose
21 percent in duties on power equipment imported for large
electricity generation projects, a minister told reporters, in a
move to curtail an influx of foreign gear.
* India has lifted a six-year freeze on the base import
price of refined palmolein, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on
Thursday, a move that will make palm oil imports from Indonesia
more costly and help protect domestic refiners.
* India's federal cabinet on Thursday approved spinning off
surplus land held by telecoms carrier Tata Communications
into a special purpose vehicle (SPV) majority owned by
the state, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ambika Soni
said.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India central bank Deputy Governor Subir Gokaran and PM
adviser C Rangarajan at an event. (1030GMT)
* Ministerial panel meet on crucial 2G airwave auction
starting price. (0600 GMT)
* Reserve Bank of India will release the FX reserves data
through its Weekly Statistical Supplement. (1130 GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has rejected a $367
million bid from Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
for the one-third stake of the Israeli company it does
not already own.
* Irish building materials group CRH is eyeing
expansion in India and is in the race to buy two cement plants
owned by Jaiprakash Associates, a source close to the
deal said.
* Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications has further
extended the institutional bookbuilding period for its Singapore
business trust IPO of up to $1 billion, to Friday from
Thursday.(IFR)
* Online travel company Yatra.com has joined the bandwagon of
aspiring Indian companies planning a US listing. The IPO is only
scheduled for 2013 and if the listing materialises, it will be
the second such Indian company to be listed in the US. In August
2010, MakeMyTrip did a successful listing at Nasdaq with its $70
million IPO.(IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
55.40-44 55.63 55.73 55.30 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
July 19* 1.26 bln
Month-to-date** 90.39 bln
Year-to-date** 510.33 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 19, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
July 18 1.44 bln
Month-to-date 13.47 bln
Year-to-date 222.08 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 19, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 19
Foreign Banks -18.41 bln
Public Sector Banks 39.43 bln
Private Sector Banks -12.46 bln
Mutual Funds -457.3 mln
Others 5.55 bln
Primary Dealers -13.67 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Government Bonds July 20 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of July 19
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
21 bids for 420.70 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted a sole bid for 100 million rupees at the reverse
repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 215.22 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.11 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Sunil Nair)