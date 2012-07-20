GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were a tad weaker on Friday but were poised for their biggest weekly gain since January as strong U.S. corporate earnings lifted the S&P 500 to a 2-1/2 month high, although a firm yen kept Japanese shares on the backfoot. * The euro fell against the dollar and hovered near a record low versus the Australian dollar on Friday, undermined by worries about Spain's fiscal woes and recent falls in shorter-term euro zone interest rates. * Oil prices rose a seventh straight session on Thursday, reaching an eight-week high, as Middle East tensions reinforced concern about potential supply disruptions while strong corporate earnings lifted investor optimism. OVERNIGHT NEWS * A deadly riot at a northern factory of Indian carmaker Maruti Suzuki shut the plant on Thursday and inflicted the biggest loss on its share price in almost two years. * Indian ministers said they had approved a long-delayed share sale in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) , paving the way for the government to offload up to 10.82 percent of the company. * India's cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to impose 21 percent in duties on power equipment imported for large electricity generation projects, a minister told reporters, in a move to curtail an influx of foreign gear. * India has lifted a six-year freeze on the base import price of refined palmolein, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Thursday, a move that will make palm oil imports from Indonesia more costly and help protect domestic refiners. * India's federal cabinet on Thursday approved spinning off surplus land held by telecoms carrier Tata Communications into a special purpose vehicle (SPV) majority owned by the state, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ambika Soni said. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India central bank Deputy Governor Subir Gokaran and PM adviser C Rangarajan at an event. (1030GMT) * Ministerial panel meet on crucial 2G airwave auction starting price. (0600 GMT) * Reserve Bank of India will release the FX reserves data through its Weekly Statistical Supplement. (1130 GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has rejected a $367 million bid from Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for the one-third stake of the Israeli company it does not already own. * Irish building materials group CRH is eyeing expansion in India and is in the race to buy two cement plants owned by Jaiprakash Associates, a source close to the deal said. * Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications has further extended the institutional bookbuilding period for its Singapore business trust IPO of up to $1 billion, to Friday from Thursday.(IFR) * Online travel company Yatra.com has joined the bandwagon of aspiring Indian companies planning a US listing. The IPO is only scheduled for 2013 and if the listing materialises, it will be the second such Indian company to be listed in the US. In August 2010, MakeMyTrip did a successful listing at Nasdaq with its $70 million IPO.(IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.40-44 55.63 55.73 55.30 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) July 19* 1.26 bln Month-to-date** 90.39 bln Year-to-date** 510.33 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 19, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt July 18 1.44 bln Month-to-date 13.47 bln Year-to-date 222.08 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 19, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 19 Foreign Banks -18.41 bln Public Sector Banks 39.43 bln Private Sector Banks -12.46 bln Mutual Funds -457.3 mln Others 5.55 bln Primary Dealers -13.67 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jul 21 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 786.93 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 409.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 1097.25 (3 States) SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 142.97 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 649.74 (2 States) SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 582.02 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 312.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 2158.75 (3 States) For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Government Bonds July 20 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of July 19 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 21 bids for 420.70 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted a sole bid for 100 million rupees at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 215.22 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.11 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Sunil Nair)