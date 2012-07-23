GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Shares fell and the euro stayed vulnerable after hitting
fresh lows early on Monday in Asia as concerns grew about
Spain's ability to stave off a sovereign bailout.
* The euro fell to a near 12-year trough on the yen
and plumbed record lows versus its Australian counterpart on
Monday, starting the new week under pressure on persistent fears
that Spain will eventually need a full sovereign bailout.
* Oil prices fell on Friday, snapping a string of seven
straight higher settlements, as the euro zone debt crisis
brought economic concerns back in focus and strengthened the
dollar.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the priority
sector lending target for foreign banks with 20 branches or more
to 40 percent from 32 percent in a phased manner over a maximum
period of five years starting April 1, 2013.
* Pranab Mukherjee, the former finance minister of India and
a senior leader of the ruling Congress party, has been elected
as the new president, a government official said on Sunday.
* Maruti Suzuki has no idea when a factory hit by
a deadly riot this week will reopen, the Indian carmaker's
chairman acknowledged on Saturday, saying it was impossible to
import extra vehicles or shift lost production to another plant.
* India's monsoon rains have revived and are expected to
remain active at least until the end of this month, weather
officials said on Friday, easing risks of a drought for now and
helping planting to pick up momentum.
* India received bids worth 153.13 billion rupees in unused
foreign debt limits for government and corporate bonds, out of
302.03 billion rupee limits on offer, according to three market
sources on Friday.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* U.S. Deputy Defence Secretary in Delhi. (0830GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* India's Reliance Communications has shelved a
planned Singapore initial public offering by its undersea cable
unit to raise up to $1 billion, with unfavourable market
conditions dealing a blow to its efforts to ease a heavy debt
load.
* Reliance Industries is offering its highest
pricing to secure the latest $1.5 billion syndicated loan. The
historically high top-level all-in pricing of 245bp-265bp over
Libor that tycoon Mukesh Ambani's Reliance is paying shows the
higher borrowing costs that other Indian companies will have to
pay in the coming months.(IFR)
* Religare Health Trust, a $500 million business trust
comprising Indian hospital assets, is expected to list in
Singapore in August or September, with the market expecting it
to pay a yield of 8 percent or above.(IFR)
* Share sale of state-run Steel Authority of India
has been approved that will enable the government to offload up
to 10.82 percent of the company. The sale would fetch about $750
million at current share price of 93.4 rupees. No time limit has
been set for the sale.(IFR)
* Gitanjali Gems raised $57.2 million from a
six-year external commercial borrowing. Bookrunner IDBI Bank
provided US$47.2 million for the facility, while the rest was
taken up by Bank of Baroda. Proceeds were used for the
redemption of foreign currency convertible bonds.(IFR)
* HDFC Bank raised $60 million from a three-year
facility bookrun by Chinatrust Financial Holding and Taiwan
Cooperative Bank which committed US$15m apiece. Mega
International Commercial Bank Co and Bank of Taiwan came in as
arrangers and provided $10 million each, while Taiwan Business
Bank and Export Import Bank of Republic of China committed $5
million each as participants.(IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
55.61-66 55.45 55.70 55.50 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
July 20* 1.78 bln
Month-to-date** 92.54 bln
Year-to-date** 512.47 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 20, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
July 19 1.66 bln
Month-to-date 15.13 bln
Year-to-date 223.74 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 20, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 20
Foreign Banks -2.78 bln
Public Sector Banks -2.89 bln
Private Sector Banks -1.48 bln
Mutual Funds 8.00 bln
Others 3.44 bln
Primary Dealers -4.25 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 215.34
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 294.38
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 179.25
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 1042.78
(3 States)
SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 927.08
(2 States)
SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 69.92
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 198.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 98.03
(ASSAM)
SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 39.90
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.60%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 150.50
(3 States)
SDL 08.65%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 540.63
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.66%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 1818.60
(3 States)
SDL 08.67%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 108.38
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.70%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 600.30
(KERALA)
SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 326.63
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 558.52
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 654.75
(MADHYA PRADESH)
7.17% FRB 2035 Interest Jul 25 125.48
For full table, see
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-Day T-Bills July 25 70 bln
182-Day T-Bills July 25 50 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of July 20
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
28 bids for 592.10 billion rupees at its three-day repo
auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It also accepted a sole bid for 50 million rupees at the
three-day reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI steady at 215.22 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.2 trln
rupees.
