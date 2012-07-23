GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Shares fell and the euro stayed vulnerable after hitting fresh lows early on Monday in Asia as concerns grew about Spain's ability to stave off a sovereign bailout. * The euro fell to a near 12-year trough on the yen and plumbed record lows versus its Australian counterpart on Monday, starting the new week under pressure on persistent fears that Spain will eventually need a full sovereign bailout. * Oil prices fell on Friday, snapping a string of seven straight higher settlements, as the euro zone debt crisis brought economic concerns back in focus and strengthened the dollar. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the priority sector lending target for foreign banks with 20 branches or more to 40 percent from 32 percent in a phased manner over a maximum period of five years starting April 1, 2013. * Pranab Mukherjee, the former finance minister of India and a senior leader of the ruling Congress party, has been elected as the new president, a government official said on Sunday. * Maruti Suzuki has no idea when a factory hit by a deadly riot this week will reopen, the Indian carmaker's chairman acknowledged on Saturday, saying it was impossible to import extra vehicles or shift lost production to another plant. * India's monsoon rains have revived and are expected to remain active at least until the end of this month, weather officials said on Friday, easing risks of a drought for now and helping planting to pick up momentum. * India received bids worth 153.13 billion rupees in unused foreign debt limits for government and corporate bonds, out of 302.03 billion rupee limits on offer, according to three market sources on Friday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * U.S. Deputy Defence Secretary in Delhi. (0830GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * India's Reliance Communications has shelved a planned Singapore initial public offering by its undersea cable unit to raise up to $1 billion, with unfavourable market conditions dealing a blow to its efforts to ease a heavy debt load. * Reliance Industries is offering its highest pricing to secure the latest $1.5 billion syndicated loan. The historically high top-level all-in pricing of 245bp-265bp over Libor that tycoon Mukesh Ambani's Reliance is paying shows the higher borrowing costs that other Indian companies will have to pay in the coming months.(IFR) * Religare Health Trust, a $500 million business trust comprising Indian hospital assets, is expected to list in Singapore in August or September, with the market expecting it to pay a yield of 8 percent or above.(IFR) * Share sale of state-run Steel Authority of India has been approved that will enable the government to offload up to 10.82 percent of the company. The sale would fetch about $750 million at current share price of 93.4 rupees. No time limit has been set for the sale.(IFR) * Gitanjali Gems raised $57.2 million from a six-year external commercial borrowing. Bookrunner IDBI Bank provided US$47.2 million for the facility, while the rest was taken up by Bank of Baroda. Proceeds were used for the redemption of foreign currency convertible bonds.(IFR) * HDFC Bank raised $60 million from a three-year facility bookrun by Chinatrust Financial Holding and Taiwan Cooperative Bank which committed US$15m apiece. Mega International Commercial Bank Co and Bank of Taiwan came in as arrangers and provided $10 million each, while Taiwan Business Bank and Export Import Bank of Republic of China committed $5 million each as participants.(IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.61-66 55.45 55.70 55.50 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) July 20* 1.78 bln Month-to-date** 92.54 bln Year-to-date** 512.47 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 20, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt July 19 1.66 bln Month-to-date 15.13 bln Year-to-date 223.74 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 20, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 20 Foreign Banks -2.78 bln Public Sector Banks -2.89 bln Private Sector Banks -1.48 bln Mutual Funds 8.00 bln Others 3.44 bln Primary Dealers -4.25 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 215.34 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 294.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 179.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 1042.78 (3 States) SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 927.08 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 69.92 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 198.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 98.03 (ASSAM) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 39.90 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.60%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 150.50 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 540.63 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.66%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 1818.60 (3 States) SDL 08.67%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 108.38 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.70%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 600.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 326.63 (HARYANA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 558.52 (BIHAR) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 654.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.17% FRB 2035 Interest Jul 25 125.48 For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-Bills July 25 70 bln 182-Day T-Bills July 25 50 bln LIQUIDITY, as of July 20 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 28 bids for 592.10 billion rupees at its three-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted a sole bid for 50 million rupees at the three-day reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI steady at 215.22 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.2 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)