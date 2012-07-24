GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were capped on Tuesday after the previous day's deep losses as a surge in Spain's borrowing costs, to levels seen as unsustainable, triggered alarms that indebted regions could push the euro zone's fourth-largest economy to seek a bailout. * The embattled euro languished at multi-year lows versus the yen and greenback on Tuesday, having been dealt another setback after Moody's changed to negative its outlook for Europe's biggest economy, Germany. * Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, down a second straight day, as worries that Spain is headed for a bailout and the euro zone debt crisis is spreading prompted investors to sell assets perceived as risky, boosting the dollar and U.S. debt. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on July 27, the government said in a release on Monday. * Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), India's largest consumer goods maker, warned of challenges from a deficient monsoon, persistent inflation and currency volatility when it reported a doubling of quarterly profit on Monday. * India's crucial monsoon rains are now expected to be below average, the government said on Monday, turning to contingency plans as rainfall has been about a fifth below normal so far and recent rains have not been enough to ease concerns. * Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will raise gasoline prices from Tuesday by 70 paise (0.01 U.S. cents) per litre, excluding taxes, a statement from the country's biggest fuel retailer said. * Idea Cellular, India's third-biggest mobile phone carrier by revenue, said a squeeze on margins held back a rise in profit below expectations and forecast sector growth would be muted in the first half of the year. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India ministerial panel meeting on mobile airwave prices. (1130 GMT) * India expected to release data on June oil imports and exports. * India's June refinery output expected to be released. EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group has sweetened a takeover offer for Australia's Northern Iron by about 4 percent to A$518 million ($532 million), two months after an earlier attempt was rebuffed. * Godrej Industries aims to raise up to 3.7 billion rupees ($66 million) from an institutional placement programme on July 24. It will offer up to 15.67 million new shares at 210-235 rupees each, with an option to increase the offering by up to 1.57 million shares if demand is strong. The issue will open and close on July 24.(IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 56.46-49 56.30 56.54 56.32 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) July 23* 1.09 bln Month-to-date** 94.93 bln Year-to-date** 514.86 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 23, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt July 20 7.86 bln Month-to-date 22.99 bln Year-to-date 231.61 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 23, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 23 Foreign Banks 8.28 bln Public Sector Banks -13.96 bln Private Sector Banks 4.47 bln Mutual Funds 1.98 bln Others 4.44 bln Primary Dealers 2.75 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 215.34 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 294.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 179.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 1042.78 (3 States) SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 927.08 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 69.92 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 198.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 98.03 (ASSAM) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 39.90 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.60%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 150.50 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 540.63 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.66%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 1818.60 (3 States) SDL 08.67%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 108.38 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.70%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 600.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 326.63 (HARYANA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 558.52 (BIHAR) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 654.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.17% FRB 2035 Interest Jul 25 125.48 For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-Bills July 25 70 bln 182-Day T-Bills July 25 50 bln Government Bonds July 27 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of July 23 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 22 bids for 399.90 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 400 million rupees at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI falls to 121.22 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.14 trln rupees. ($1 = 55.9200 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)