* Asian shares were capped on Tuesday after the previous
day's deep losses as a surge in Spain's borrowing costs, to
levels seen as unsustainable, triggered alarms that indebted
regions could push the euro zone's fourth-largest economy to
seek a bailout.
* The embattled euro languished at multi-year lows
versus the yen and greenback on Tuesday, having been dealt
another setback after Moody's changed to negative its outlook
for Europe's biggest economy, Germany.
* Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, down a second straight
day, as worries that Spain is headed for a bailout and the euro
zone debt crisis is spreading prompted investors to sell assets
perceived as risky, boosting the dollar and U.S. debt.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds
on July 27, the government said in a release on Monday.
* Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), India's largest
consumer goods maker, warned of challenges from a deficient
monsoon, persistent inflation and currency volatility when it
reported a doubling of quarterly profit on
Monday.
* India's crucial monsoon rains are now expected to be below
average, the government said on Monday, turning to contingency
plans as rainfall has been about a fifth below normal so far and
recent rains have not been enough to ease concerns.
* Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will raise gasoline
prices from Tuesday by 70 paise (0.01 U.S. cents) per litre,
excluding taxes, a statement from the country's biggest fuel
retailer said.
* Idea Cellular, India's third-biggest mobile
phone carrier by revenue, said a squeeze on margins held back a
rise in profit below expectations and forecast sector growth
would be muted in the first half of the year.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India ministerial panel meeting on mobile airwave prices.
(1130 GMT)
* India expected to release data on June oil imports and
exports.
* India's June refinery output expected to be released.
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group has sweetened a
takeover offer for Australia's Northern Iron by about 4
percent to A$518 million ($532 million), two months after an
earlier attempt was rebuffed.
* Godrej Industries aims to raise up to 3.7 billion rupees
($66 million) from an institutional placement programme on July
24. It will offer up to 15.67 million new shares at 210-235
rupees each, with an option to increase the offering by up to
1.57 million shares if demand is strong. The issue will open and
close on July 24.(IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
56.46-49 56.30 56.54 56.32 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
July 23* 1.09 bln
Month-to-date** 94.93 bln
Year-to-date** 514.86 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 23, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
July 20 7.86 bln
Month-to-date 22.99 bln
Year-to-date 231.61 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 23, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 23
Foreign Banks 8.28 bln
Public Sector Banks -13.96 bln
Private Sector Banks 4.47 bln
Mutual Funds 1.98 bln
Others 4.44 bln
Primary Dealers 2.75 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 215.34
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 294.38
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 179.25
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 1042.78
(3 States)
SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 927.08
(2 States)
SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 69.92
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 198.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 98.03
(ASSAM)
SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 39.90
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.60%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 150.50
(3 States)
SDL 08.65%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 540.63
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.66%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 1818.60
(3 States)
SDL 08.67%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 108.38
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.70%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 600.30
(KERALA)
SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 326.63
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 558.52
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 654.75
(MADHYA PRADESH)
7.17% FRB 2035 Interest Jul 25 125.48
For full table, see
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-Day T-Bills July 25 70 bln
182-Day T-Bills July 25 50 bln
Government Bonds July 27 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of July 23
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
22 bids for 399.90 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted both bids for 400 million rupees at the reverse
repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI falls to 121.22 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.14 trln
rupees.
($1 = 55.9200 Indian rupees)
