GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares fell and the euro was stuck near multi-year
lows against major currencies on Wednesday as soaring borrowing
costs deepened worries Spain might need a bailout, while
Greece's finances appeared to fall short of terms conditional to
its aid.
* Investors continued to give the euro and risk
currencies a wide berth following a selloff in global stocks as
worries about the euro zone debt crisis festered.
* Oil edged up on Tuesday in choppy trading as signs that
China's manufacturing sector was improving lent support while
weak euro-zone data and the region's spreading debt crisis
limited gains.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's Tata Power has received underwriting
bids on Tuesday for its 15 billion rupee perpetual bonds, but is
expected to launch the deal by the second week of August, four
sources who bid for the issue said.
* As much of India continues to wait for this year's elusive
monsoon, plans are afoot from both the government and farmers to
keep crop loss to a minimum and save one of the world's biggest
food consumers from having to buy heavily on global
markets.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Pranab Mukherjee to be sworn-in as India's 13th President
at a special ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi.
* Assocham's Indian oil and gas sector conference.
* RBI to release money supply data.
* Suzuki Motor President Osamu Suzuki to speak at Gujarat
investment seminar in Hamamatsu, central Japan. (0900 GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* The founders of India's Godrej Industries Ltd
are set to raise up to 4 billion rupees ($72 million) through a
sale of shares to institutional investors on Tuesday, as part of
a process to meet new public shareholding rules.
* Suzlon Energy, which is due to redeem its 7.5 percent and
zero-coupon CBs with outstanding principal amounts of $35.573
million and $211.3 million on July 27, will at its AGM on August
13 seek approval to raise up to 50 billion ($892 million)
through a new issue of GDRs. ADRs, foreign currency convertible
bonds or new shares.(IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
56.68-73 56.43 56.80 56.45 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
July 24* -2.53 bln
Month-to-date** 98.15 bln
Year-to-date** 518.08 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 24, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
July 23 1.08 bln
Month-to-date 24.08 bln
Year-to-date 232.69 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 24, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 24
Foreign Banks -21.33 bln
Public Sector Banks 22.46 bln
Private Sector Banks 12.00 bln
Mutual Funds -8.92 bln
Others 4.12 bln
Primary Dealers -8.31 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 08.00%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 400.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.04%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 107.39
(2 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 50.33
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 27 145000.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 27 30000.00
For full table, see
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-Day T-Bills July 25 70 bln
182-Day T-Bills July 25 50 bln
Government Bonds July 27 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of July 24
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
15 bids for 240.1 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
got no bids at the reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 152.06 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.44 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)