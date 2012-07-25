GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares fell and the euro was stuck near multi-year lows against major currencies on Wednesday as soaring borrowing costs deepened worries Spain might need a bailout, while Greece's finances appeared to fall short of terms conditional to its aid. * Investors continued to give the euro and risk currencies a wide berth following a selloff in global stocks as worries about the euro zone debt crisis festered. * Oil edged up on Tuesday in choppy trading as signs that China's manufacturing sector was improving lent support while weak euro-zone data and the region's spreading debt crisis limited gains. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's Tata Power has received underwriting bids on Tuesday for its 15 billion rupee perpetual bonds, but is expected to launch the deal by the second week of August, four sources who bid for the issue said. * As much of India continues to wait for this year's elusive monsoon, plans are afoot from both the government and farmers to keep crop loss to a minimum and save one of the world's biggest food consumers from having to buy heavily on global markets. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Pranab Mukherjee to be sworn-in as India's 13th President at a special ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi. * Assocham's Indian oil and gas sector conference. * RBI to release money supply data. * Suzuki Motor President Osamu Suzuki to speak at Gujarat investment seminar in Hamamatsu, central Japan. (0900 GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * The founders of India's Godrej Industries Ltd are set to raise up to 4 billion rupees ($72 million) through a sale of shares to institutional investors on Tuesday, as part of a process to meet new public shareholding rules. * Suzlon Energy, which is due to redeem its 7.5 percent and zero-coupon CBs with outstanding principal amounts of $35.573 million and $211.3 million on July 27, will at its AGM on August 13 seek approval to raise up to 50 billion ($892 million) through a new issue of GDRs. ADRs, foreign currency convertible bonds or new shares.(IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 56.68-73 56.43 56.80 56.45 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) July 24* -2.53 bln Month-to-date** 98.15 bln Year-to-date** 518.08 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 24, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt July 23 1.08 bln Month-to-date 24.08 bln Year-to-date 232.69 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 24, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 24 Foreign Banks -21.33 bln Public Sector Banks 22.46 bln Private Sector Banks 12.00 bln Mutual Funds -8.92 bln Others 4.12 bln Primary Dealers -8.31 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 08.00%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 400.00 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 107.39 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 50.33 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 27 145000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 27 30000.00 For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-Bills July 25 70 bln 182-Day T-Bills July 25 50 bln Government Bonds July 27 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of July 24 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 15 bids for 240.1 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It got no bids at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 152.06 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.44 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)