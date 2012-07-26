GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares and the euro steadied on Thursday after
bouncing from recent lows as hopes grew for more U.S. stimulus
to support growth and new European policy measures to keep the
euro zone's debt crisis from deepening further, but sentiment
was fragile.
* The euro inched lower on Thursday giving back some
of its gains from a short-covering rally the previous day, its
outlook clouded by persistent worries about Spain's debt
woes.
* Crude oil futures made a strong comeback on Wednesday,
with Brent closing above $104, recovering from session lows on
fears that Middle East turmoil could worsen and rising hopes for
more U.S. Fed stimulus.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's production of guar seed, crucial for the global
shale energy industry, is likely to fall this year as scant
rains in key growing areas curb sowing in June and July, state
government officials and traders said on
Wednesday.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Royal Bank of Scotland pre-monetary policy press meet.
(0630GMT)
* India's food minister K.V. Thomas to address a press
conference to highlight the government's preparedness to ensure
food supply.
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Suzlon Energy obtained a $281 million short-term loan to
pay back its convertible bond holders, just days before the
extended maturity date.(IFR)
* State Bank of India launched a five-year dollar
bond sale on Wednesday aiming to raise $1 billion or more,
sources with direct knowledge of the deal said, a move that
might restart overseas borrowing by Indian issuers.
* India's Reliance Mediaworks, controlled by
billionaire Anil Ambani, has received board approval to raise up
to 6 billion rupees ($106.83 million) through a rights issue as
it looks to pare debt.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
56.26-31 56.60 56.60 56.28 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees/dollars)
Rupees/Dollars
July 25* -3.72 bln/-$66.23 mln#
Month-to-date** 96.04 bln/$1.73 bln
Year-to-date** 516 bln/$10.23 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 25, as submitted
by custodians)
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 56.1650 Indian rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees/Dollars)
Debt
Rupees/Dollars
July 24 1.92 bln/$34.22 mln
Month-to-date 26 bln/$469 mln
Year-to-date 234.61 bln/$4.49 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 25, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 25
Foreign Banks -15.72 bln
Public Sector Banks 21.68 bln
Private Sector Banks -8.15 bln
Mutual Funds -3.01 bln
Others 3.03 bln
Primary Dealers 2.14 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 08.00%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 400.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.04%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 107.39
(2 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 50.33
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 27 145000.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 27 30000.00
SDL 06.20%, 2013 Interest Jul 30 2476.60
(28 States)
SDL 06.35%, 2013 Interest Jul 30 1987.01
(19 States)
SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.00
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.50
(2 States)
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Government Bonds July 27 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of July 25
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 17 bids for 339.2 billion rupees at its one-day repo
auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It also accepted a sole bid for 100 million rupees at
the reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 200.4 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.34 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Jijo Jacob)