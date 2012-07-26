GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares and the euro steadied on Thursday after bouncing from recent lows as hopes grew for more U.S. stimulus to support growth and new European policy measures to keep the euro zone's debt crisis from deepening further, but sentiment was fragile. * The euro inched lower on Thursday giving back some of its gains from a short-covering rally the previous day, its outlook clouded by persistent worries about Spain's debt woes. * Crude oil futures made a strong comeback on Wednesday, with Brent closing above $104, recovering from session lows on fears that Middle East turmoil could worsen and rising hopes for more U.S. Fed stimulus. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's production of guar seed, crucial for the global shale energy industry, is likely to fall this year as scant rains in key growing areas curb sowing in June and July, state government officials and traders said on Wednesday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Royal Bank of Scotland pre-monetary policy press meet. (0630GMT) * India's food minister K.V. Thomas to address a press conference to highlight the government's preparedness to ensure food supply. EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Suzlon Energy obtained a $281 million short-term loan to pay back its convertible bond holders, just days before the extended maturity date.(IFR) * State Bank of India launched a five-year dollar bond sale on Wednesday aiming to raise $1 billion or more, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said, a move that might restart overseas borrowing by Indian issuers. * India's Reliance Mediaworks, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, has received board approval to raise up to 6 billion rupees ($106.83 million) through a rights issue as it looks to pare debt. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 56.26-31 56.60 56.60 56.28 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees/dollars) Rupees/Dollars July 25* -3.72 bln/-$66.23 mln# Month-to-date** 96.04 bln/$1.73 bln Year-to-date** 516 bln/$10.23 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 25, as submitted by custodians) #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 56.1650 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees/Dollars) Debt Rupees/Dollars July 24 1.92 bln/$34.22 mln Month-to-date 26 bln/$469 mln Year-to-date 234.61 bln/$4.49 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 25, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 25 Foreign Banks -15.72 bln Public Sector Banks 21.68 bln Private Sector Banks -8.15 bln Mutual Funds -3.01 bln Others 3.03 bln Primary Dealers 2.14 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 08.00%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 400.00 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 107.39 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 50.33 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 27 145000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 27 30000.00 SDL 06.20%, 2013 Interest Jul 30 2476.60 (28 States) SDL 06.35%, 2013 Interest Jul 30 1987.01 (19 States) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.50 (2 States) For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Government Bonds July 27 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of July 25 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 17 bids for 339.2 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted a sole bid for 100 million rupees at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 200.4 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.34 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Jijo Jacob)