GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rallied on Friday, led higher by a strong result from smartphone maker Samsung Electronics, after the European Central Bank boosted market sentiment and steadied the euro by signalling its resolve to defend the euro zone. * The euro steadied in Asian trading after rallying on European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's vow to hold the euro zone together, as investors prepared for U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product data later in the session. * Oil futures rose for a third straight day on Thursday after a pledge by the European Central Bank to protect the euro zone eased some worries about the region's debt crisis. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's government is committed to opening its retail sector to foreign investment and will not reverse its stance, the country's trade minister said on Thursday, declining to say when the long-delayed reform could be announced. * India's government raised the possibility of a drought for the first time this year and said on Thursday that ministers would meet next week to discuss the lack of monsoon rains, which define output for the major consumer and producer of food crops. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Indonesia foreign minister visits on a two-day trip amid tension over India's palm oil import tariffs. * RBI to release weekly statistical supplement on foreign reserves and bank lending. (1130 GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * State Bank of India (Baa2/BBB-), the country's largest lender, managed to achieve the lowest coupon for a five-year bond from an Indian issuer after its much-awaited deal priced overnight at 375 bps over Treasuries. The $1.25 billion deal came on the back of an order book as large as $6.8 billion, the largest SBI has seen on a dollar bond, despite the negative headlines about the economy. (IFR) * Godrej Industries completed its institutional placement programme with a deal that was enlarged fully, in one of the rare success stories recently in the Indian equity market. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.95-00 56.28 56.35 55.80 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees/dollars) Rupees/Dollars July 26* -11.80 bln/-$211.64 mln# Month-to-date** 93.55 bln/$1.69 bln Year-to-date** 513.48 bln/$10.19 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 26, as submitted by custodians) #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.7550 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees/Dollars) Debt Rupees/Dollars July 25 3.74 bln/$66.36 mln Month-to-date 29.74 bln/$534.86 mln Year-to-date 238.35 bln/$4.55 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 26, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 26 Foreign Banks -3.72 bln Public Sector Banks 14.03 bln Private Sector Banks 380 mln Mutual Funds -4.62 bln Others 273.3 mln Primary Dealers -6.31 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 06.20%, 2013 Interest Jul 30 2476.60 (28 States) SDL 06.35%, 2013 Interest Jul 30 1987.01 (19 States) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.50 (2 States) For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Government Bonds July 27 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of July 26 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 14 bids for 223 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted a sole bid for 5 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI falls to 191.25 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 2.99 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Anand Basu)