* Asian shares rallied on Friday, led higher by a strong
result from smartphone maker Samsung Electronics, after the
European Central Bank boosted market sentiment and steadied the
euro by signalling its resolve to defend the euro zone.
* The euro steadied in Asian trading after rallying
on European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's vow to hold the
euro zone together, as investors prepared for U.S.
second-quarter gross domestic product data later in the session.
* Oil futures rose for a third straight day on Thursday
after a pledge by the European Central Bank to protect the euro
zone eased some worries about the region's debt crisis.
* India's government is committed to opening its retail
sector to foreign investment and will not reverse its stance,
the country's trade minister said on Thursday, declining to say
when the long-delayed reform could be announced.
* India's government raised the possibility of a drought for
the first time this year and said on Thursday that ministers
would meet next week to discuss the lack of monsoon rains, which
define output for the major consumer and producer of food
crops.
* Indonesia foreign minister visits on a two-day trip amid
tension over India's palm oil import tariffs.
* RBI to release weekly statistical supplement on foreign
reserves and bank lending. (1130 GMT)
* State Bank of India (Baa2/BBB-), the country's largest
lender, managed to achieve the lowest coupon for a five-year
bond from an Indian issuer after its much-awaited deal priced
overnight at 375 bps over Treasuries. The $1.25 billion deal
came on the back of an order book as large as $6.8 billion, the
largest SBI has seen on a dollar bond, despite the negative
headlines about the economy. (IFR)
* Godrej Industries completed its institutional placement
programme with a deal that was enlarged fully, in one of the
rare success stories recently in the Indian equity market. (IFR)
Close Open High Low Volume
55.95-00 56.28 56.35 55.80 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees/dollars)
Rupees/Dollars
July 26* -11.80 bln/-$211.64 mln#
Month-to-date** 93.55 bln/$1.69 bln
Year-to-date** 513.48 bln/$10.19 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 26, as submitted
by custodians)
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.7550 Indian rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees/Dollars)
Debt
Rupees/Dollars
July 25 3.74 bln/$66.36 mln
Month-to-date 29.74 bln/$534.86 mln
Year-to-date 238.35 bln/$4.55 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 26, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 26
Foreign Banks -3.72 bln
Public Sector Banks 14.03 bln
Private Sector Banks 380 mln
Mutual Funds -4.62 bln
Others 273.3 mln
Primary Dealers -6.31 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 06.20%, 2013 Interest Jul 30 2476.60
(28 States)
SDL 06.35%, 2013 Interest Jul 30 1987.01
(19 States)
SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.00
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.50
(2 States)
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Government Bonds July 27 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of July 26
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
14 bids for 223 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted a sole bid for 5 billion rupees at the reverse
repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI falls to 191.25 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 2.99 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Anand Basu)