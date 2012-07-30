GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares extended their gains on Monday, supported by
expectations the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank
will deliver new measures to underpin their fragile economies.
* The Australian dollar extended gains to a four-month high
while the euro hovered near a three-week peak on Monday amid
hopes the European Central Bank will soon launch fresh action to
tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
* Oil prices rose a fourth day on Friday on hopes for more
stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve after data showed U.S.
economic growth slowed in the second quarter as expected.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker, lagged
estimates with a 23 percent fall in fiscal first-quarter profit,
its fourth consecutive quarterly profit decline, as a weak local
rupee currency pushed up costs.
* Dr Reddy's Laboratories, India's No. 2 drugmaker
by sales, said the U.S. drug regulator has lifted a ban on its
manufacturing unit in Mexico and that it can start shipping
products from the facility to the United States.
* Reliance Industries, India's third-most valuable
company, is expected to invest close to $1 billion over the next
few years in its aerospace division, the Economic Times reported
on Saturday, citing unnamed executives close to the
matter.
* India's monsoon rains are unlikely to pick up enough to
avert the possibility that ministers meeting next week may
officially declare a drought, which could prompt the government
to offer more support for farmers to ensure adequate food
supplies.
* ICICI Bank, India's top private lender, expects
asset quality to improve after posting on Friday its strongest
quarterly growth in more than a year on robust loan demand.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* The Reserve Bank of India will release its report on
macro-economic and monetary developments in June quarter. (1130
GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS/MAJOR DEALS
* India's Suzlon Energy Ltd, the world's
fifth-largest wind turbine maker, said on Friday it had redeemed
its $360 million of foreign currency convertible bonds through
various instruments.
* Bank Muscat, Citigroup, Commerzbank, Doha Bank, HSBC, RBS,
Standard Chartered, State Bank of India and Wells Fargo Bank are
leading the deal on the US$180m-equivalent one-year term loan
for Yes Bank. Commitments in both US dollars and euros were
received and allocations are expected to be finalised soon.
(IFR)
* POSCO Maharahstra Steel raised a $243.1 million eight-year
facility offering 280 bps over Libor. Standard Chartered
provided $33.069 million, while DBS Bank committed $100 million.
HSBC provided $50 million, Citigroup and SMBC came in with $30
million tickets each. (IFR)
* POSCO Electrical Steel India raised a $83.784 million
eight-year facility at 283 bps over Libor. StanChart and ING
joined the facility. Proceeds will be used for investment
purposes. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
55.50-55 55.80 55.75 55.55 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees/dollars)
Rupees/Dollars
July 27* 5.64 bln/$101.92 mln#
Month-to-date** 84.24 bln/$1.52 bln
Year-to-date** 504.17 bln/$10.02 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 27, as submitted
by custodians)
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.3400 Indian rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees/Dollars)
Debt
Rupees/Dollars
July 26 2.13 bln/$38.11 mln
Month-to-date 31.87 bln/$572.97 mln
Year-to-date 240.48 bln/$4.59 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 27, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 27
Foreign Banks -6.67 bln
Public Sector Banks 2.31 bln
Private Sector Banks 10.72 bln
Mutual Funds -2.57 bln
Others 3.34 bln
Primary Dealers -7.13 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-day T-Bills Aug 1 70 bln
182-day T-Bills Aug 1 50 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of July 27
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
15 bids for 178.60 billion rupees at its three-day morning repo
auction, and all 25 bids for 318.2 billion rupees at its
three-day afternoon repo auction through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 7 bids
for 2.3 billion rupees at the three-day reverse repo
auction.
* Indian banks' refinancings with RBI falls to 136.75 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 2.94 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)