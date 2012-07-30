GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares extended their gains on Monday, supported by expectations the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will deliver new measures to underpin their fragile economies. * The Australian dollar extended gains to a four-month high while the euro hovered near a three-week peak on Monday amid hopes the European Central Bank will soon launch fresh action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. * Oil prices rose a fourth day on Friday on hopes for more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve after data showed U.S. economic growth slowed in the second quarter as expected. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker, lagged estimates with a 23 percent fall in fiscal first-quarter profit, its fourth consecutive quarterly profit decline, as a weak local rupee currency pushed up costs. * Dr Reddy's Laboratories, India's No. 2 drugmaker by sales, said the U.S. drug regulator has lifted a ban on its manufacturing unit in Mexico and that it can start shipping products from the facility to the United States. * Reliance Industries, India's third-most valuable company, is expected to invest close to $1 billion over the next few years in its aerospace division, the Economic Times reported on Saturday, citing unnamed executives close to the matter. * India's monsoon rains are unlikely to pick up enough to avert the possibility that ministers meeting next week may officially declare a drought, which could prompt the government to offer more support for farmers to ensure adequate food supplies. * ICICI Bank, India's top private lender, expects asset quality to improve after posting on Friday its strongest quarterly growth in more than a year on robust loan demand. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India will release its report on macro-economic and monetary developments in June quarter. (1130 GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS/MAJOR DEALS * India's Suzlon Energy Ltd, the world's fifth-largest wind turbine maker, said on Friday it had redeemed its $360 million of foreign currency convertible bonds through various instruments. * Bank Muscat, Citigroup, Commerzbank, Doha Bank, HSBC, RBS, Standard Chartered, State Bank of India and Wells Fargo Bank are leading the deal on the US$180m-equivalent one-year term loan for Yes Bank. Commitments in both US dollars and euros were received and allocations are expected to be finalised soon. (IFR) * POSCO Maharahstra Steel raised a $243.1 million eight-year facility offering 280 bps over Libor. Standard Chartered provided $33.069 million, while DBS Bank committed $100 million. HSBC provided $50 million, Citigroup and SMBC came in with $30 million tickets each. (IFR) * POSCO Electrical Steel India raised a $83.784 million eight-year facility at 283 bps over Libor. StanChart and ING joined the facility. Proceeds will be used for investment purposes. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.50-55 55.80 55.75 55.55 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees/dollars) Rupees/Dollars July 27* 5.64 bln/$101.92 mln# Month-to-date** 84.24 bln/$1.52 bln Year-to-date** 504.17 bln/$10.02 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 27, as submitted by custodians) #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.3400 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees/Dollars) Debt Rupees/Dollars July 26 2.13 bln/$38.11 mln Month-to-date 31.87 bln/$572.97 mln Year-to-date 240.48 bln/$4.59 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 27, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 27 Foreign Banks -6.67 bln Public Sector Banks 2.31 bln Private Sector Banks 10.72 bln Mutual Funds -2.57 bln Others 3.34 bln Primary Dealers -7.13 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-day T-Bills Aug 1 70 bln 182-day T-Bills Aug 1 50 bln LIQUIDITY, as of July 27 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 15 bids for 178.60 billion rupees at its three-day morning repo auction, and all 25 bids for 318.2 billion rupees at its three-day afternoon repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 7 bids for 2.3 billion rupees at the three-day reverse repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancings with RBI falls to 136.75 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 2.94 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)