GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares paused on Tuesday as investors grew cautious ahead of monetary policy meetings by the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve, with scepticism countering expectations for more stimulus steps to support fragile global economies. * The euro consolidated recent gains on Tuesday following a slew of negative economic news, while high expectations that major central banks were poised to add more stimulus helped keep risk currencies like the Australian dollar at multi-month highs. * Brent crude slipped towards $106 per barrel on Tuesday as caution among investors grew that any fresh stimulus measures coming from central bank meetings in the United States and Europe may not be enough to revive their stuttering economies. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Aug. 3, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Monday. * India's central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, seeing high inflation as a bigger danger than the slowest growth in almost a decade and keeping pressure on the government to revive the economy's fortunes. * Indian ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss measures to deal with a feared drought, including curbs on commodity derivatives, extra subsidies to farmers and the distribution of seeds, but are not expected to ban farm exports. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI rate decision at policy meeting. (0530 GMT) * India Chief Economic Advisor Kaushik Basu at his farewell media briefing. (0600 GMT) * India will release data on eight core infrastructure sectors including steel, fertiliser, coal, electricity, crude oil, natural gas for the month of June tentatively on July 31. (0630 GMT) * India will release fiscal deficit numbers for June and April-June. (1030 GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * India's Sahara Group has agreed to buy a controlling stake in New York's landmark Plaza Hotel for $570 million, Elad Properties, an Israeli-owned real estate company, said on Monday. * Italian medical diagnostics group DiaSorin has signed a joint venture with Trivitron Healthcare to enter India's 400 million-euro ($494.80 million) in vitro diagnostics market, the company said in a statement on Monday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.71-76 55.82 55.85 55.69 Moderate FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees/dollars) Rupees/Dollars July 30* 9.29 bln/$167.45 mln# Month-to-date** 90.67 bln/$1.64 bln Year-to-date** 510.6 bln/$10.14 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 30, as submitted by custodians) #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.4800 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees/Dollars) Debt Rupees/Dollars July 27 797 mln/$14.38 mln Month-to-date 32.66 bln/$587.35 mln Year-to-date 241.28 bln/$4.61 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 30, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 30 Foreign Banks -13.67 bln Public Sector Banks 14.74 bln Private Sector Banks 8.23 bln Mutual Funds -3.90 bln Others -2.32 bln Primary Dealers -3.10 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-day T-Bills Aug 1 70 bln 182-day T-Bills Aug 1 50 bln Government Bonds Aug 3 150 bln LIQUIDITY as of July 30 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 26 bids for 488.95 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It got no bids at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI steady at 129.25 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.93 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)