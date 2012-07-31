GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares paused on Tuesday as investors grew cautious
ahead of monetary policy meetings by the European Central Bank
and the U.S. Federal Reserve, with scepticism countering
expectations for more stimulus steps to support fragile global
economies.
* The euro consolidated recent gains on Tuesday following a
slew of negative economic news, while high expectations that
major central banks were poised to add more stimulus helped keep
risk currencies like the Australian dollar at multi-month highs.
* Brent crude slipped towards $106 per barrel on Tuesday as
caution among investors grew that any fresh stimulus measures
coming from central bank meetings in the United States and
Europe may not be enough to revive their stuttering economies.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds
on Aug. 3, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on
Monday.
* India's central bank is expected to leave interest rates
unchanged on Tuesday, seeing high inflation as a bigger danger
than the slowest growth in almost a decade and keeping pressure
on the government to revive the economy's
fortunes.
* Indian ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss measures
to deal with a feared drought, including curbs on commodity
derivatives, extra subsidies to farmers and the distribution of
seeds, but are not expected to ban farm exports.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* RBI rate decision at policy meeting. (0530 GMT)
* India Chief Economic Advisor Kaushik Basu at his farewell
media briefing. (0600 GMT)
* India will release data on eight core infrastructure
sectors including steel, fertiliser, coal, electricity, crude
oil, natural gas for the month of June tentatively on July 31.
(0630 GMT)
* India will release fiscal deficit numbers for June and
April-June. (1030 GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* India's Sahara Group has agreed to buy a controlling stake
in New York's landmark Plaza Hotel for $570 million, Elad
Properties, an Israeli-owned real estate company, said on
Monday.
* Italian medical diagnostics group DiaSorin has
signed a joint venture with Trivitron Healthcare to enter
India's 400 million-euro ($494.80 million) in vitro diagnostics
market, the company said in a statement on
Monday.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
55.71-76 55.82 55.85 55.69 Moderate
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees/dollars)
Rupees/Dollars
July 30* 9.29 bln/$167.45 mln#
Month-to-date** 90.67 bln/$1.64 bln
Year-to-date** 510.6 bln/$10.14 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 30, as submitted
by custodians)
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.4800 Indian rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees/Dollars)
Debt
Rupees/Dollars
July 27 797 mln/$14.38 mln
Month-to-date 32.66 bln/$587.35 mln
Year-to-date 241.28 bln/$4.61 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 30, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 30
Foreign Banks -13.67 bln
Public Sector Banks 14.74 bln
Private Sector Banks 8.23 bln
Mutual Funds -3.90 bln
Others -2.32 bln
Primary Dealers -3.10 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-day T-Bills Aug 1 70 bln
182-day T-Bills Aug 1 50 bln
Government Bonds Aug 3 150 bln
LIQUIDITY as of July 30
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
26 bids for 488.95 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
got no bids at the reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI steady at 129.25 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.93 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)