GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares extended losses on Wednesday as a softer Chinese manufacturing data further undermined the fragile market sentiment as expectations faded of stimulus action this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. * The dollar hit a two-month low against the yen on Wednesday, dropping in tandem with a decline in the Australian dollar versus the yen after data on China's factory activity came in weaker than expected. * Oil prices fell for a second straight day on Tuesday on expectations that any central bank stimulus may be insufficient to revive economic growth, even as hopes dimmed that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act this week to boost the economy. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian banks are hesitant to cut lending rates immediately, citing muted credit growth and stiff competition for deposits, even after the central bank on Tuesday made more funds available to lenders. * India, facing its second drought in just four years, took steps to cut irrigation costs and increase fodder supplies for livestock farmers but held off from imposing any curb on exports of agricultural products or a ban of futures trading in them. * Palaniappan Chidambaram, who as finance minister oversaw India's strongest growth surge in the past two decades, returned to the post on Tuesday but faces a sharp economic slowdown, worsening public finances and falling exports this time around. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India's Manufacturing PMI data for July to be released. (0500 GMT) * The government to release India's monthly trade data for June. (0630 GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Bank of India is close to mandating a seven-bank group on a $175 million two-year loan. The move marks a return of BoI to the offshore loan markets after a year. (IFR) * A $100 million two-year term loan for Indian Overseas Bank (Hong Kong) has been launched into syndication. (IFR) * Export-Import Bank of India launched a five-year benchmark-sized dollar bond sale on Tuesday, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said, becoming the second state-run lender to seek funding from overseas markets in as many weeks. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 56.08-12 55.85 56.12 55.79 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees/dollars) Rupees/Dollars July 31* 8.8 bln/$158.23 mln# Month-to-date** 102.72 bln/$1.85 bln Year-to-date** 522.66 bln/$10.35 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 31, as submitted by custodians) #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.6150 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees/Dollars) Debt Rupees/Dollars July 30 1.25 bln/$22.6 mln Month-to-date 33.92 bln/$609.95 mln Year-to-date 242.53 bln/$4.63 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 31, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 31 Foreign Banks -22.85 bln Public Sector Banks 42.58 bln Private Sector Banks -11.14 bln Mutual Funds -7.50 bln Others 6.91 bln Primary Dealers -7.98 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-day T-Bills Aug 1 70 bln 182-day T-Bills Aug 1 50 bln Government Bonds Aug 3 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of July 31 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 26 bids for 553.40 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted a sole bid for 50 million rupees at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 192.16 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.24 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)