GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares extended losses on Wednesday as a softer
Chinese manufacturing data further undermined the fragile market
sentiment as expectations faded of stimulus action this week by
the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.
* The dollar hit a two-month low against the yen on
Wednesday, dropping in tandem with a decline in the Australian
dollar versus the yen after data on China's factory activity
came in weaker than expected.
* Oil prices fell for a second straight day on Tuesday on
expectations that any central bank stimulus may be insufficient
to revive economic growth, even as hopes dimmed that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will act this week to boost the economy.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Indian banks are hesitant to cut lending rates
immediately, citing muted credit growth and stiff competition
for deposits, even after the central bank on Tuesday made more
funds available to lenders.
* India, facing its second drought in just four years, took
steps to cut irrigation costs and increase fodder supplies for
livestock farmers but held off from imposing any curb on exports
of agricultural products or a ban of futures trading in them.
* Palaniappan Chidambaram, who as finance minister oversaw
India's strongest growth surge in the past two decades, returned
to the post on Tuesday but faces a sharp economic slowdown,
worsening public finances and falling exports this time
around.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's Manufacturing PMI data for July to be released.
(0500 GMT)
* The government to release India's monthly trade data for
June. (0630 GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Bank of India is close to mandating a seven-bank group on
a $175 million two-year loan. The move marks a return of BoI to
the offshore loan markets after a year. (IFR)
* A $100 million two-year term loan for Indian Overseas Bank
(Hong Kong) has been launched into syndication. (IFR)
* Export-Import Bank of India launched a five-year
benchmark-sized dollar bond sale on Tuesday, two sources with
direct knowledge of the deal said, becoming the second state-run
lender to seek funding from overseas markets in as many weeks.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
56.08-12 55.85 56.12 55.79 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees/dollars)
Rupees/Dollars
July 31* 8.8 bln/$158.23 mln#
Month-to-date** 102.72 bln/$1.85 bln
Year-to-date** 522.66 bln/$10.35 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 31, as submitted
by custodians)
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.6150 Indian rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees/Dollars)
Debt
Rupees/Dollars
July 30 1.25 bln/$22.6 mln
Month-to-date 33.92 bln/$609.95 mln
Year-to-date 242.53 bln/$4.63 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 31, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 31
Foreign Banks -22.85 bln
Public Sector Banks 42.58 bln
Private Sector Banks -11.14 bln
Mutual Funds -7.50 bln
Others 6.91 bln
Primary Dealers -7.98 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-day T-Bills Aug 1 70 bln
182-day T-Bills Aug 1 50 bln
Government Bonds Aug 3 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of July 31
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
26 bids for 553.40 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted a sole bid for 50 million rupees at the reverse
repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 192.16 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.24 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)