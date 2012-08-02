GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares eased on Thursday as investors turned
increasingly cautious as hopes of stimulus action by central
banks thinned ahead of a European Central Bank's meeting later
in the day and after the U.S. Federal Reserve took no action a
day earlier.
* The U.S. dollar started Asian trading on the front foot on
Thursday having hit a one-week high after the Federal Reserve
refrained from offering new stimulus, leaving the European
Central Bank to carry the burden of the market's hopes.
* Oil futures ended up but off its highs in choppy trading
on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the economy had
lost some momentum but offered no new stimulus that could shore
up growth and translate into higher fuel demand.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's infrastructure sector output grew 3.6
percent in June from a year earlier, slower than an upwardly
revised annual growth of 4.0 percent in the previous month,
government data showed on Wednesday.
* India's poor monsoon rains have "badly affected"
summer-sown crops in the western state of Maharashtra where
farmers now need to focus on winter sowing, Prithviraj Chavan,
chief minister of the state, said on Wednesday.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's weather office is expected to release its rainfall
forecast for the second half of the season.
* India cabinet likely to set 2G airwave auction base price
(1200 GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* State-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company is
planning to tread on the road less travelled with a 25 to
30-year U.S. dollar bond debut. The company met with a handful
of arrangers in mid-July to start preparations for a Global MTN
programme for the issuance. (IFR)
* The Export Import Bank of India (Baa3/BBB-) yesterday
printed its new US dollar bonds at 355 bps over US Treasuries,
beating State Bank of India (Baa2/BBB-) to achieve the lowest
ever coupon for an Indian issuer for a five-year bond. (IFR)
* Yes Bank has sealed an around $216 million equivalent
dual-tranche, one-year term loan with 14 banks. The facility
comprises a $155 million tranche and a 50 million tranche and
was increased from an original target of $180 million
equivalent. (IFR)
* Mobile phone networks operator Telenor moved a
step closer to pushing out its joint venture partner in India on
Wednesday, with a view to rebuilding the business after the loss
of its radio frequency operating licences.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
56.15-18 55.85 56.15 55.82 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees/dollars)
Rupees/Dollars
Aug 1* 4.41 bln/$79.48 mln#
Month-to-date** 9.28 bln/$166.29 mln
Year-to-date** 531.94 bln/$10.52 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of Aug 1, as submitted
by custodians)
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.4850 Indian rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees/Dollars)
Debt
Rupees/Dollars
July 31 -1.98 bln/-$35.48 mln
Month-to-date -1.98 bln/-$35.48 mln
Year-to-date 240.55 bln/$4.59 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of Aug 1, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Aug 1
Foreign Banks -5.1 bln
Public Sector Banks -190.2 mln
Private Sector Banks 4.04 bln
Mutual Funds -1.31 bln
Others 813.6 mln
Primary Dealers 1.77 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 08.31%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 332.40
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 166.40
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 625.50
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 827.97
(2 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 404.25
(ASSAM)
SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 79.34
(SIKKIM)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 03 175000.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 03 40000.00
SDL 06.60%, 2013 Interest Aug 04 369.88
(3 States)
SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 1014.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 502.20
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 210.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
For full table, see
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Government Bonds Aug 3 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of Aug 1
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 25 bids for 473.95 billion rupees at its one-day repo
auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received no bids at the reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 142.16 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.27 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)