GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares eased on Thursday as investors turned increasingly cautious as hopes of stimulus action by central banks thinned ahead of a European Central Bank's meeting later in the day and after the U.S. Federal Reserve took no action a day earlier. * The U.S. dollar started Asian trading on the front foot on Thursday having hit a one-week high after the Federal Reserve refrained from offering new stimulus, leaving the European Central Bank to carry the burden of the market's hopes. * Oil futures ended up but off its highs in choppy trading on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the economy had lost some momentum but offered no new stimulus that could shore up growth and translate into higher fuel demand. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's infrastructure sector output grew 3.6 percent in June from a year earlier, slower than an upwardly revised annual growth of 4.0 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday. * India's poor monsoon rains have "badly affected" summer-sown crops in the western state of Maharashtra where farmers now need to focus on winter sowing, Prithviraj Chavan, chief minister of the state, said on Wednesday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India's weather office is expected to release its rainfall forecast for the second half of the season. * India cabinet likely to set 2G airwave auction base price (1200 GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * State-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company is planning to tread on the road less travelled with a 25 to 30-year U.S. dollar bond debut. The company met with a handful of arrangers in mid-July to start preparations for a Global MTN programme for the issuance. (IFR) * The Export Import Bank of India (Baa3/BBB-) yesterday printed its new US dollar bonds at 355 bps over US Treasuries, beating State Bank of India (Baa2/BBB-) to achieve the lowest ever coupon for an Indian issuer for a five-year bond. (IFR) * Yes Bank has sealed an around $216 million equivalent dual-tranche, one-year term loan with 14 banks. The facility comprises a $155 million tranche and a 50 million tranche and was increased from an original target of $180 million equivalent. (IFR) * Mobile phone networks operator Telenor moved a step closer to pushing out its joint venture partner in India on Wednesday, with a view to rebuilding the business after the loss of its radio frequency operating licences. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 56.15-18 55.85 56.15 55.82 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees/dollars) Rupees/Dollars Aug 1* 4.41 bln/$79.48 mln# Month-to-date** 9.28 bln/$166.29 mln Year-to-date** 531.94 bln/$10.52 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of Aug 1, as submitted by custodians) #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.4850 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees/Dollars) Debt Rupees/Dollars July 31 -1.98 bln/-$35.48 mln Month-to-date -1.98 bln/-$35.48 mln Year-to-date 240.55 bln/$4.59 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of Aug 1, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 1 Foreign Banks -5.1 bln Public Sector Banks -190.2 mln Private Sector Banks 4.04 bln Mutual Funds -1.31 bln Others 813.6 mln Primary Dealers 1.77 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 08.31%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 332.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 166.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 625.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 827.97 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 404.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 79.34 (SIKKIM) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 03 175000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 03 40000.00 SDL 06.60%, 2013 Interest Aug 04 369.88 (3 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 1014.00 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 502.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Government Bonds Aug 3 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of Aug 1 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 25 bids for 473.95 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received no bids at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 142.16 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.27 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)