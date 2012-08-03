GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares and the euro eased on Friday as the European Central Bank, after inaction from the Federal Reserve, disappointed markets looking for an imminent move to deal with the euro zone debt crisis, spurring risk aversion. * The euro nursed heavy losses on Friday, having suffered a major setback after the European Central Bank disappointed markets by not backing up its vows to defend the euro with immediate action. * Brent crude futures slipped on Thursday as disappointment that the European Central Bank did not offer more immediate steps to boost economic growth weighed on oil prices, even as tightening North Sea supply and geopolitical concerns limited losses. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's monsoon rains will not be enough to save the country from its first drought in three years, the weather office said on Thursday as it forecast that the El Nino weather pattern should reduce rains again in the second half of the June to September season. * Unitech Ltd, Telenor's minority partner in its Indian mobile telecoms joint venture, has filed a petition with the country's Company Law Board seeking to stop the joint venture company from auctioning off its assets, a Unitech spokesman said on Thursday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India cabinet likely to set 2G airwave auction base price. (1200 GMT) * India Services PMI data. (0500 GMT) * RBI to release India's foreign exchange reserves data. (1130 GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Gilead Sciences Inc signed deals with three Indian companies to improve access and help lower costs of generic versions of its HIV drug emtricitabine in developing countries. * GTL Infrastructure is close to finalising a cashless exchange offer with holders of its $228.3 million foreign currency convertible bonds due on November 29. (IFR) * Commitments have started coming in for the $1.5 billion facility for Reliance Industries and closing of syndication has been extended to August 10.At least two commitments have come in so far, while other banks have requested more time to process credit approvals. The original response date was Aug. 3. (IFR) * Rural Electrification Corp has received RBI's approval for an up to $750 million external commercial borrowing. "We have invited quotes of $250 million plus greenshoe option and we intend to raise at least $250 million to start with," company official said. (IFR) * ICICI Bank is close to sealing a self-arranged three-year club loan with at least five or six banks. Size has not yet been finalised and will depend on the final lending group, which is still being firmed up, but it is expected to be at least $200-$250 million, given the commitments received so far. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 56.55-60 56.12 56.58 55.97 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees/dollars) Rupees/Dollars Aug 2* 1.40 bln/$25.07 mln# Month-to-date** 15.59 bln/$280 mln Year-to-date** 538.25 bln/$10.63 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of Aug 2, as submitted by custodians) #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.8400 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees/Dollars) Debt Rupees/Dollars Aug 1 2.67 bln/$48.2 mln Month-to-date 694 mln/$12.72 mln Year-to-date 243.22 bln/$4.64 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of Aug 2, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 2 Foreign Banks -712.4 mln Public Sector Banks 4.55 bln Private Sector Banks -313.4 mln Mutual Funds -760 mln Others 665 mln Primary Dealers -3.42 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 06.60%, 2013 Interest Aug 04 369.88 (3 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 1014.00 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 502.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 834.23 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.32%, 2015 Interest Aug 06 91.50 (KERALA) SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Aug 06 79.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 596.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 799.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 190.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 802.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 602.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Government Bonds Aug 3 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of Aug 02 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 18 bids for 260.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received no bids at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 135.55 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.25 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)