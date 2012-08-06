GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares and the euro rose on Monday as
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and emerging optimism for
European action on the debt crisis lifted risk appetite,
although caution remains until concrete steps are taken, which
may be weeks away.
* The euro and Australian dollar hit multi-week highs
against the yen on Monday, getting the new week off to a buoyant
start after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data last week
lifted risk sentiment.
* Oil prices rose sharply on Friday, with Brent crude
futures hitting a 10-week high, after a U.S. nonfarm payrolls
report showed employers added more jobs than expected in
July.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday registered
non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) intending to convert to
non-banking financial company-micro finance institutions
(NBFC-MFI) will have to maintain net owned funds at 30 million
rupees ($537,200)by March 31, 2013 and 50 million rupees by
end-March 2014.
* India's foreign exchange reserves rose to
$288.65 billion as of July 27, from $287.34 billion in the
previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical
supplement on Friday.
* The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the
central bank as on July 27, the Reserve Bank of India said in
its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
* India's MCX Stock Exchange (MCX-SX) has received approval
from the market regulator and central bank to launch currency
options on its platform, the exchange said on
Sunday.
* The Indian government on Friday reduced by almost a
quarter the minimum bid price in an auction for mobile airwaves,
failing to appease carriers hoping for a deeper cut.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's July crude import to be released.
* India's oil country-wise oil imports data in 2011/12 to be
released.
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Indian consumer electronics maker Videocon Industries
plans to refinance a round $3 billion of debt to cut
interest costs and standardise loan terms, five sources with
direct knowledge of the deal said.
* At least one joint bid has been submitted in response to
Rural Electrification Corp's request for proposals for a $150
million three-year loan. The deal, which would include a
greenshoe to increase by up to a further $150 million, is said
to have attracted Japanese and Indian lending interest.
Responses were due last week. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
55.70-73 56.32 56.22 55.72 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees/dollars)
Rupees/Dollars
Aug 3* $37.49 mln#
Month-to-date** $312.29 mln
Year-to-date** $10.66 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of Aug 3, as submitted
by custodians)
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.7550 Indian rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees/Dollars)
Debt
Rupees/Dollars
Aug 2 -$49.06 mln
Month-to-date -$36.34 mln
Year-to-date $4.60 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of Aug 3, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Aug 3
Foreign Banks -14.33 bln
Public Sector Banks 10.12 bln
Private Sector Banks 690.4 mln
Mutual Funds 8.25 bln
Others 7.30 bln
Primary Dealers -12.01 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
11.43% 2015 Interest Aug 07 6858.00
SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 108.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1520.75
(3 States)
SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1088.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 69.84
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
For full table, see
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
10-, 5-Yr State Loans Aug 7 94.5 bln
91-Day T-Bills Aug 8 90 bln
364-Day T-Bills Aug 8 50 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of Aug 3
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
14 bids for 177.95 billion rupees at its three-day repo
auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It got no bids at the reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 95.60 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.24 trln
rupees.
