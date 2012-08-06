GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares and the euro rose on Monday as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and emerging optimism for European action on the debt crisis lifted risk appetite, although caution remains until concrete steps are taken, which may be weeks away. * The euro and Australian dollar hit multi-week highs against the yen on Monday, getting the new week off to a buoyant start after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data last week lifted risk sentiment. * Oil prices rose sharply on Friday, with Brent crude futures hitting a 10-week high, after a U.S. nonfarm payrolls report showed employers added more jobs than expected in July. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday registered non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) intending to convert to non-banking financial company-micro finance institutions (NBFC-MFI) will have to maintain net owned funds at 30 million rupees ($537,200)by March 31, 2013 and 50 million rupees by end-March 2014. * India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $288.65 billion as of July 27, from $287.34 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. * The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as on July 27, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. * India's MCX Stock Exchange (MCX-SX) has received approval from the market regulator and central bank to launch currency options on its platform, the exchange said on Sunday. * The Indian government on Friday reduced by almost a quarter the minimum bid price in an auction for mobile airwaves, failing to appease carriers hoping for a deeper cut. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India's July crude import to be released. * India's oil country-wise oil imports data in 2011/12 to be released. EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Indian consumer electronics maker Videocon Industries plans to refinance a round $3 billion of debt to cut interest costs and standardise loan terms, five sources with direct knowledge of the deal said. * At least one joint bid has been submitted in response to Rural Electrification Corp's request for proposals for a $150 million three-year loan. The deal, which would include a greenshoe to increase by up to a further $150 million, is said to have attracted Japanese and Indian lending interest. Responses were due last week. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.70-73 56.32 56.22 55.72 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees/dollars) Rupees/Dollars Aug 3* $37.49 mln# Month-to-date** $312.29 mln Year-to-date** $10.66 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of Aug 3, as submitted by custodians) #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.7550 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees/Dollars) Debt Rupees/Dollars Aug 2 -$49.06 mln Month-to-date -$36.34 mln Year-to-date $4.60 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of Aug 3, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 3 Foreign Banks -14.33 bln Public Sector Banks 10.12 bln Private Sector Banks 690.4 mln Mutual Funds 8.25 bln Others 7.30 bln Primary Dealers -12.01 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 11.43% 2015 Interest Aug 07 6858.00 SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 10-, 5-Yr State Loans Aug 7 94.5 bln 91-Day T-Bills Aug 8 90 bln 364-Day T-Bills Aug 8 50 bln LIQUIDITY, as of Aug 3 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 14 bids for 177.95 billion rupees at its three-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It got no bids at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 95.60 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.24 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)