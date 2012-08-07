GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors maintained hope that Europe will take further action to tackle its debt crisis and the United States and China will adopt stimulus measures to boost growth. * The euro and commodity currencies held near multi-week highs on Tuesday, though a lack of fresh news out of the euro zone and a dearth of major economic data led to a draining of momentum from the market. * Oil prices rose for a second straight session on Monday, closing at the highest level in 11 weeks, as U.S stock markets rallied to a three-month high and as traders eyed ongoing turmoil in the Middle East. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Aug. 10, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Monday. * India's new finance minister sought on Monday to allay investor worries about an economy growing at its weakest pace in almost a decade by pledging to address their concerns over taxes, public finances and interest rates. * India's top shipowners have rejected a government offer to ship Iranian oil, saying insurance provided by the state as sanctions hit alternative cover is inadequate. * DLF, India's biggest real estate developer, reported little success in paring its debts and posted an 18 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Monday, hit by high interest and slowing home sales in Asia's third-largest economy. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * K. C. Chakrabarty, a deputy governor at the RBI, will deliver a lecture on financial inclusion. (0400 GMT) * Indian lawmakers vote to elect next Vice President. * Directors of Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, meet in New Delhi to further discuss terms for fuel supply pacts with power producers. * FICCI Retail and FMCG Conference. (0430 GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * The $55 million seven-year loan for Mumbai-listed pipe maker Man Industries (India) has closed following commitments from a further three lenders, according to a source close to the deal. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.55-60 55.88 55.80 55.53 Moderate FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 6* $100.25 mln# Month-to-date** $342.18 mln Year-to-date** $10.70 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of Aug 6, as submitted by custodians) #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.4600 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees/Dollars) Debt Aug 3 Aug 5 $7.03 mln Month-to-date -$29.31 mln Year-to-date $4.61 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of Aug 6, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 6 Foreign Banks -2.62 bln Public Sector Banks -3.91 bln Private Sector Banks 1.68 bln Mutual Funds -403 mln Others 1.56 bln Primary Dealers 3.68 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) 10.03% 2019 Interest Aug 09 3009.00 For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 10-, 5-Yr State Loans Aug 7 94.5 bln 91-Day T-Bills Aug 8 90 bln 364-Day T-Bills Aug 8 50 bln Government Bonds Aug 10 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of Aug 6 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 13 bids for 217.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted a sole bid for 50 million rupees at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI steady at 95.55 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 3.18 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)