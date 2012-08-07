GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors maintained
hope that Europe will take further action to tackle its debt
crisis and the United States and China will adopt stimulus
measures to boost growth.
* The euro and commodity currencies held near multi-week
highs on Tuesday, though a lack of fresh news out of the euro
zone and a dearth of major economic data led to a draining of
momentum from the market.
* Oil prices rose for a second straight session on Monday,
closing at the highest level in 11 weeks, as U.S stock markets
rallied to a three-month high and as traders eyed ongoing
turmoil in the Middle East.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds
on Aug. 10, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on
Monday.
* India's new finance minister sought on Monday to allay
investor worries about an economy growing at its weakest pace in
almost a decade by pledging to address their concerns over
taxes, public finances and interest rates.
* India's top shipowners have rejected a government offer to
ship Iranian oil, saying insurance provided by the state as
sanctions hit alternative cover is inadequate.
* DLF, India's biggest real estate developer,
reported little success in paring its debts and posted an 18
percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Monday, hit by high
interest and slowing home sales in Asia's third-largest
economy.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* K. C. Chakrabarty, a deputy governor at the RBI, will
deliver a lecture on financial inclusion. (0400 GMT)
* Indian lawmakers vote to elect next Vice President.
* Directors of Coal India, the world's largest coal miner,
meet in New Delhi to further discuss terms for fuel supply pacts
with power producers.
* FICCI Retail and FMCG Conference. (0430 GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* The $55 million seven-year loan for Mumbai-listed pipe
maker Man Industries (India) has closed following commitments
from a further three lenders, according to a source close to the
deal. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
55.55-60 55.88 55.80 55.53 Moderate
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Aug 6* $100.25 mln#
Month-to-date** $342.18 mln
Year-to-date** $10.70 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of Aug 6, as submitted
by custodians)
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.4600 Indian rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees/Dollars)
Debt
Aug 3
Aug 5 $7.03 mln
Month-to-date -$29.31 mln
Year-to-date $4.61 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of Aug 6, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Aug 6
Foreign Banks -2.62 bln
Public Sector Banks -3.91 bln
Private Sector Banks 1.68 bln
Mutual Funds -403 mln
Others 1.56 bln
Primary Dealers 3.68 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 108.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1520.75
(3 States)
SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1088.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 69.84
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
10.03% 2019 Interest Aug 09 3009.00
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
10-, 5-Yr State Loans Aug 7 94.5 bln
91-Day T-Bills Aug 8 90 bln
364-Day T-Bills Aug 8 50 bln
Government Bonds Aug 10 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of Aug 6
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
13 bids for 217.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted a sole bid for 50 million rupees at the reverse
repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI steady at 95.55 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 3.18 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)