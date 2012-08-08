GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose to a three-month high on Wednesday, supported by expectations that policymakers will soon decisively address the euro zone fiscal crisis and declining global growth. * The yen started Asian trading on the backfoot on Wednesday, having sagged across the board as investors continued to favour riskier assets on persistent hopes the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve will add more stimulus soon. * Oil prices jumped to a 12-week peak on Tuesday as falling North Sea output, support for more bond buying by the U.S. Federal Reserve and Middle East tensions lifted crude futures to a third straight higher settlement. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Offshoring of back-office work to India, a trend among banks and accounting firms, came under new scrutiny with allegations that Standard Chartered Plc moved compliance oversight work dealing with Iranian banking transactions to India to avoid U.S. regulators. * State miner Coal India agreed on Tuesday to pay penalties for failing to provide sufficient supplies to new Indian power projects that range from 1.5 to 40 percent of a shortfall, depending on the level of default. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * The Indian parliament begins its month-long monsoon session . * India - Money Supply data to be release by RBI. (1130GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Indian telecoms services provider Tulip Telecom launched a convertible bond with a maturity of five years and one day to raise up to $100 million, but it was later heard that the book would not close until August 10. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.22-26 55.54 55.37 55.18 Low FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 7* $147.95 mln# Month-to-date** NA Year-to-date** NA * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data not available on SEBI website #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.1550 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Aug 6 NA Month-to-date NA Year-to-date NA Source: Data not available on SEBI website GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 7 Foreign Banks -8.64 bln Public Sector Banks 3.27 bln Private Sector Banks -704 mln Mutual Funds 5.43 bln Others -5.66 bln Primary Dealers 5.04 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 10.03% 2019 Interest Aug 09 3009.00 SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.82% FRB 2015 Interest Aug 10 2646.00 7.50% 2034 Interest Aug 10 22500.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 10 135000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 10 30000.00 .asp For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-Bills Aug 8 90 bln 364-Day T-Bills Aug 8 50 bln Government Bonds Aug 10 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of Aug 7 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 17 bids for 241.40 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It got no bids at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI falls to 90.20 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.18 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)