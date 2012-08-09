GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose to a three-month high on Thursday after a drop in Chinese consumer inflation left room for further policy easing, while Australia's labour market improved. * Investors took aim at the New Zealand dollar on Thursday on the back of a disappointing jobs report, but held their fire on others ahead of a batch of key data from China and Australia that could make or break risk sentiment. * Oil futures turned mixed in late trading on Wednesday after leaping to three-month highs on U.S. government data showing a sharp drawdown in domestic crude stockpiles last week and amid worries about lower North Sea oil production. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Coal India Limited will supply 8.8 percent more coal in the current fiscal year than the prior year, a junior minister said on Wednesday, sticking to targets even though the state miner has repeatedly fallen short of supply aims. * India's commodity exchanges will have to disclose all trading positions of members and their clients from Aug. 13 in all commodities, the markets regulator said, to boost transparency and cut volatility as a drought ramps up farm goods prices. * Indian banks' advances shrunk since the start of the current fiscal year as companies hold back new investments in a slowing economy, and a weak monsoon dampened demand for agriculture credit. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * The monthly industrial output data for June will be released on Aug 9 at 0530GMT. * RBI board meeting in Mumbai at 0430 GMT. It will be watched for RBI's annual dividend payment to government. * The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, an industry body, releases its sales figures for July. (0430GMT) * India's weather office to release its weekly rainfall data update. EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Bharti Airtel said it was considering a spin-off IPO for its telecoms towers business, Bharti Infratel. It said it would sell up to a 10 percent stake in secondary shares, which sources estimated would put the deal size at $1 billion. (IFR) * Tulip Telecom has re-launched its five-year convertible bond offer with slightly different terms to those offered yesterday. The coupon remains the same at 5.875 percent and the bond still has a base deal size of S$75 million with an option to increase it by US$25 million. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.41-45 55.30 55.63 55.35 Mod FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 8* $201.5 mln# Month-to-date** $600.23 mln Year-to-date** $11.0 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 8 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.2850 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 7 -$147.18 mln Month-to-date -$90.56 mln Year-to-date $4.54 bln *Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 8 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 8 Foreign Banks -4.10 bln Public Sector Banks 3.98 bln Private Sector Banks 4.10 bln Mutual Funds 595.7 mln Others -309.7 mln Primary Dealers -4.24 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in mln rupees) 10.03% 2019 Interest Aug 09 3009.00 SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.82% FRB 2015 Interest Aug 10 2646.00 7.50% 2034 Interest Aug 10 22500.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 10 135000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 10 30000.00 10.47% 2015 Interest Aug 13 3366.11 For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Government Bonds Aug 10 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of Aug 8 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 22 bids for 475.70 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It got no bids at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rises to 90.25 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.17 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)