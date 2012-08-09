GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares rose to a three-month high on Thursday after
a drop in Chinese consumer inflation left room for further
policy easing, while Australia's labour market improved.
* Investors took aim at the New Zealand dollar on Thursday
on the back of a disappointing jobs report, but held their fire
on others ahead of a batch of key data from China and Australia
that could make or break risk sentiment.
* Oil futures turned mixed in late trading on Wednesday
after leaping to three-month highs on U.S. government data
showing a sharp drawdown in domestic crude stockpiles last week
and amid worries about lower North Sea oil production.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Coal India Limited will supply 8.8 percent more
coal in the current fiscal year than the prior year, a junior
minister said on Wednesday, sticking to targets even though the
state miner has repeatedly fallen short of supply aims.
* India's commodity exchanges will have to disclose all
trading positions of members and their clients from Aug. 13 in
all commodities, the markets regulator said, to boost
transparency and cut volatility as a drought ramps up farm goods
prices.
* Indian banks' advances shrunk since the start of the
current fiscal year as companies hold back new investments in a
slowing economy, and a weak monsoon dampened demand for
agriculture credit.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* The monthly industrial output data for June will be
released on Aug 9 at 0530GMT.
* RBI board meeting in Mumbai at 0430 GMT. It will be
watched for RBI's annual dividend payment to government.
* The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, an
industry body, releases its sales figures for July. (0430GMT)
* India's weather office to release its weekly rainfall data
update.
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Bharti Airtel said it was considering a spin-off IPO for
its telecoms towers business, Bharti Infratel. It said it would
sell up to a 10 percent stake in secondary shares, which sources
estimated would put the deal size at $1 billion. (IFR)
* Tulip Telecom has re-launched its five-year convertible
bond offer with slightly different terms to those offered
yesterday. The coupon remains the same at 5.875 percent and the
bond still has a base deal size of S$75 million with an option
to increase it by US$25 million. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
55.41-45 55.30 55.63 55.35 Mod
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Aug 8* $201.5 mln#
Month-to-date** $600.23 mln
Year-to-date** $11.0 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 8 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.2850 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Aug 7 -$147.18 mln
Month-to-date -$90.56 mln
Year-to-date $4.54 bln
*Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 8 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Aug 8
Foreign Banks -4.10 bln
Public Sector Banks 3.98 bln
Private Sector Banks 4.10 bln
Mutual Funds 595.7 mln
Others -309.7 mln
Primary Dealers -4.24 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in mln rupees)
10.03% 2019 Interest Aug 09 3009.00
SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 212.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 213.00
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 426.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 427.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 1498.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 429.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
8.82% FRB 2015 Interest Aug 10 2646.00
7.50% 2034 Interest Aug 10 22500.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 10 135000.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 10 30000.00
10.47% 2015 Interest Aug 13 3366.11
For full table, see
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Government Bonds Aug 10 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of Aug 8
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 22 bids for 475.70 billion rupees at its one-day repo
auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It got no bids at the reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rises to 90.25 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.17 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)