GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares paused on Friday as investors took stock of
a four-day rally driven by optimism, yet to be borne out by
action, that authorities will soon take the steps needed to ease
concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis and weak growth.
* The euro steadied in Asia on Friday, as hopes for
progress in Europe's debt crisis gained the upper hand over
worries about slowing euro zone growth.
* Oil futures rose on Thursday, with Brent gaining for the
fifth straight session, lifted by stronger-than-expected
economic data from the United States, a lower outlook for North
Sea Brent production and persistent hopes for economic stimulus.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's drought continues to hit western oilseeds and
cotton growing areas but higher rainfall over rice-growing
regions in the east and the central soybean belt meant overall
rainfall was just 1 percent below average last week.
* India's newly muscular competition commission is
investigating anti-competitive practices by car makers, the
government said on Thursday, without naming the companies in
question.
* The minority partner of Telenor's Indian unit
blocked a bid by the Norwegian mobile phone carrier to buy out
assets and rebuild the joint venture which is being stripped of
its operating licence.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* State Bank Of India posts April-June quarter
numbers. (around 0800GMT)
* RBI to release weekly forex, bank loan data. (1130GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Prozone Capital Shopping Centre, the demerged arm of
clothing retail player Provogue is planning an IPO towards
mid-August. The company is a JV between Provogue (India) and UK
listed Capital Shopping Centres. (IFR)
* The $175 million two-year term loan for Bank of India has
been launched into general syndication. The seven mandated lead
arrangers and bookrunners are Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Barclays, Citigroup, Commerzbank, HSBC, RBS and Standard
Chartered. The bullet loan offers a margin of 175bp over Libor
and includes a greenshoe option to upsize.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
55.46-50 55.55 55.61 55.39 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Aug 9* $60.91 mln#
Month-to-date** $806.68 mln
Year-to-date** $11.16 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 9 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.3250 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Aug 8 $55.14 mln
Month-to-date -$35.42 mln
Year-to-date $4.59 bln
*Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 9 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Aug 9
Foreign Banks 4.17 bln
Public Sector Banks 1.06 bln
Private Sector Banks -2.49 bln
Mutual Funds 7.15 bln
Others -263.9 mln
Primary Dealers -9.64 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in mln rupees)
SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 212.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 213.00
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 426.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 427.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 1498.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 429.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
8.82% FRB 2015 Interest Aug 10 2646.00
7.50% 2034 Interest Aug 10 22500.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 10 135000.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 10 30000.00
10.47% 2015 Interest Aug 13 3366.11
SDL 06.00%, 2013 Interest Aug 14 150.00
(2 States)
SDL 06.02%, 2013 Interest Aug 14 75.25
(KERALA)
SDL 06.03%, 2013 Interest Aug 14 150.75
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Government Bonds Aug 10 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of Aug 9
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
30 bids for 615.35 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
got no bids at the reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI falls to 90.05 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.04 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)