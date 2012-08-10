GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares paused on Friday as investors took stock of a four-day rally driven by optimism, yet to be borne out by action, that authorities will soon take the steps needed to ease concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis and weak growth. * The euro steadied in Asia on Friday, as hopes for progress in Europe's debt crisis gained the upper hand over worries about slowing euro zone growth. * Oil futures rose on Thursday, with Brent gaining for the fifth straight session, lifted by stronger-than-expected economic data from the United States, a lower outlook for North Sea Brent production and persistent hopes for economic stimulus. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's drought continues to hit western oilseeds and cotton growing areas but higher rainfall over rice-growing regions in the east and the central soybean belt meant overall rainfall was just 1 percent below average last week. * India's newly muscular competition commission is investigating anti-competitive practices by car makers, the government said on Thursday, without naming the companies in question. * The minority partner of Telenor's Indian unit blocked a bid by the Norwegian mobile phone carrier to buy out assets and rebuild the joint venture which is being stripped of its operating licence. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * State Bank Of India posts April-June quarter numbers. (around 0800GMT) * RBI to release weekly forex, bank loan data. (1130GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Prozone Capital Shopping Centre, the demerged arm of clothing retail player Provogue is planning an IPO towards mid-August. The company is a JV between Provogue (India) and UK listed Capital Shopping Centres. (IFR) * The $175 million two-year term loan for Bank of India has been launched into general syndication. The seven mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, Commerzbank, HSBC, RBS and Standard Chartered. The bullet loan offers a margin of 175bp over Libor and includes a greenshoe option to upsize. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.46-50 55.55 55.61 55.39 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 9* $60.91 mln# Month-to-date** $806.68 mln Year-to-date** $11.16 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 9 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.3250 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 8 $55.14 mln Month-to-date -$35.42 mln Year-to-date $4.59 bln *Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 9 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 9 Foreign Banks 4.17 bln Public Sector Banks 1.06 bln Private Sector Banks -2.49 bln Mutual Funds 7.15 bln Others -263.9 mln Primary Dealers -9.64 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in mln rupees) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.82% FRB 2015 Interest Aug 10 2646.00 7.50% 2034 Interest Aug 10 22500.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 10 135000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 10 30000.00 10.47% 2015 Interest Aug 13 3366.11 SDL 06.00%, 2013 Interest Aug 14 150.00 (2 States) SDL 06.02%, 2013 Interest Aug 14 75.25 (KERALA) SDL 06.03%, 2013 Interest Aug 14 150.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Government Bonds Aug 10 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of Aug 9 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 30 bids for 615.35 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It got no bids at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI falls to 90.05 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.04 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)