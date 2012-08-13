GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares steadied on Monday but gains were limited by investors turning cautious about a slowdown in global growth. * The currency markets got off to a nondescript start on Monday, with commodity currencies under mild pressure as investors continued to worry about the health of the global economy following last week's disappointing Chinese data. * Brent crude rose above $113 per barrel on Monday on renewed fears of supply disruption as Israel's latest comments on stopping Iran from proceeding with a disputed nuclear programme stoked tension in the region. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Armed with the latest monsoon rainfall data, weather experts finally conceded this month that India is facing a drought, confirming what millions of livestock farmers around the country had known for weeks. * India has appointed Raghuram Rajan, the outspoken former chief economist to the International Monetary Fund who is critical of the government's economic management, as its top adviser at the finance ministry, two government sources said on Friday. * A consumer industry has called for curbs on corn exports from India and traders are worried that New Delhi could concede to the demand as the government keeps an eye on rising prices fanned by drought. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao is due to give a speech on "India in a globalizing world: some policy dilemmas" in an event organised by the planning board of the southern Kerala state in Thiruvananthapuram at 530 pm India time. EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Indian Overseas Bank (Baa3/BBB-) has sent out the initial price talk of T+430bp area for its benchmark 5.5 year U.S. dollar denominated Reg S deal this morning. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.43-48 55.61 55.71 55.43 Mod FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 10* $15.03 mln# Month-to-date** $864.21 mln Year-to-date** $11.22 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 10 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.3250 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 9 $10.39 mln Month-to-date -$25.03 mln Year-to-date $4.60 bln *Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 10 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 10 Foreign Banks -9.53 bln Public Sector Banks 5.36 bln Private Sector Banks 4.40 bln Mutual Funds 6.14 bln Others 4.14 bln Primary Dealers -10.54 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in mln rupees) 10.47% 2015 Interest Aug 13 3366.11 SDL 06.00%, 2013 Interest Aug 14 150.00 (2 States) SDL 06.02%, 2013 Interest Aug 14 75.25 (KERALA) SDL 06.03%, 2013 Interest Aug 14 150.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 633.44 (KERALA) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 342.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 513.51 (UTTAR PRADESH) 5.32% 2014 Interest Aug 16 1330.00 8.20% 2022 Interest Aug 16 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Aug 16 23644.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Aug 16 29264.46 For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-bills Aug 14 70 bln 182-Day T-bills Aug 14 50 bln LIQUIDITY, as of Aug 10 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 46 bids for 642.5 billion rupees at its three-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It got 5 bids for 5.90 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 90.65 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.89 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)