GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares steadied on Tuesday with investors staying sidelined ahead of more figures from Europe and the United States later in the day, after recent data showed the euro zone's debt woes were eroding business activity globally. * The euro held onto most of its gains in early Asian trade on Tuesday, having been swept higher by a wave of short covering overnight in a move exaggerated by thin market conditions. * Brent crude prices rose on Monday in choppy trade, hitting a three-month peak on concerns about North Sea supply and Middle East tensions, while fears about a slowing global economy checked gains. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Monday domestic factors were responsible for the slowdown in the country's growth momentum, and added declining investments were a cause for concern. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao reiterated his concern about inflation on Monday, saying it remained above the central bank's comfort level, and called monetary policy the first line of defence even when inflation was coming from supply shocks. * RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Monday India needs to cut spending rather than rely only on tax increases for sustainable fiscal consolidation. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Aug. 17, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Monday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India will release monthly wholesale price index based inflation data for July around 0600 GMT. EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * The $300 million five-year loan for Indian Oil Corp has received a $10 million commitment from one bank so far in general syndication and more than six are getting credit approvals to join. The original August 20 due date for responses is likely to be extended by a few days. (IFR) * ICICI Bank acting through its Dubai branch is lining up a US dollar benchmark-sized 5.5-year Global via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank. Initial guidance has been set at Treasuries plus 425bp, a level which looks cheap in relation to the Indian Overseas Bank 5.5-year Reg trade which priced yesterday at plus 405bp. (IFR) * State-run NTPC is planning to raise $1 billion through an overseas bond offering, a company official said. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.80-84 55.70 55.90 55.57 Mod FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 13* $61.35 mln# Month-to-date** $886.11 mln Year-to-date** $11.24 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 13 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.42 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 10 $77.31 mln Month-to-date $52.28 mln Year-to-date $4.68 bln *Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 13 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 13 Foreign Banks -9.88 bln Public Sector Banks 7.63 bln Private Sector Banks 117.5 mln Mutual Funds 427.1 mln Others 4.19 bln Primary Dealers -3.05 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in mln rupees) SDL 06.00%, 2013 Interest Aug 14 150.00 (2 States) SDL 06.02%, 2013 Interest Aug 14 75.25 (KERALA) SDL 06.03%, 2013 Interest Aug 14 150.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 633.44 (KERALA) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 342.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 513.51 (UTTAR PRADESH) 5.32% 2014 Interest Aug 16 1330.00 8.20% 2022 Interest Aug 16 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Aug 16 23644.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Aug 16 29264.46 SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 124.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 256.56 (3 States) SDL 08.36%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 146.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 460.64 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 315.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Aug 17 127.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 17 1881.02 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 17 868.19 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 17 320.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.90%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 165.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.80%, 2012 Redemption Aug 17 55834.79 (28 States) 7.02% 2016 Interest Aug 17 21060.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 17 169000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 17 40000.00 For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-bills Aug 14 70 bln 182-Day T-bills Aug 14 50 bln Bond Sale Aug 17 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of Aug 13 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 25 bids for 647.55 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It got no bids at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI stays at 90.13 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.16 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)