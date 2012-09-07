GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose and the euro steadied on Friday after the European Central Bank outlined its bond-buying scheme to help calm the euro zone's debt crisis, while firm U.S. data fed speculation of a strong jobs report later in the day. * The euro and commodity currencies like the Australian dollar held onto gains in Asia on Friday, while the safe-haven yen nursed heavy losses as markets cheered the European Central Bank's plan to tackle the region's debt crisis. * Oil prices settled higher but well off the day's peaks on Thursday, supported by a drop in U.S. crude oil inventories, strong jobs data and the European Central Bank's announcement of a bond buying program. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 6 * BSE index 17,346.27 points (0.19 pct) * NSE index 5,238.40 points (0.24 pct) * Rupee 55.65/66 per dollar (55.9050/9150) * 10-year bond yield 8.16 pct (8.18 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.15 pct (7.14 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.74 pct (7.74 pct) * Call money 7.95/8.00 pct (7.30/7.40 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's monsoon has splashed back into life, lifting the threat of prolonged drought in the major rice and sugar producer with a second consecutive week of heavier-than-normal rains that could revive yields of summer crops and enable early winter planting. * India approved 11 foreign direct investment proposals worth 20.68 billion Indian rupees ($371.5 million) including 8.08-billion-rupee plans of Mauritius-based Cloverdell Investments, a government statement said on Thursday. * The Reserve Bank of India needs to bring down the cash reserve ratio (CRR) and control credit flow through open market operations, C. Rangarajan, chairman, Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, said on Thursday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Oil Minister Jaipal Reddy and Chairman of Indian Oil Corp to be present at a public function at 0530 GMT. * India-Foreign reserves/bank lending - RBI's weekly statistical supplement data due at 1130 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * The Dubai subsidiary of REI Agro, the largest producer of rice in India, is making its loan market debut with a US$100m 3.5-year loan. Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the financing, which was launched into general syndication about two weeks ago. The deal is a dual-currency facility denominated in US dollars and UAE dirhams. (IFR) * Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, also priced a minimum 2.5 bln rupees dual-tranche deal via HSBC. The deal is split between a 1.5 bln rupees five-year 9.66 pct paper and a 1 bln rupees 10-year 9.67 pct sale. Tata Motors Finance also raised a 1 bln rupees two-year two-day at 10.25 pct. (IFR) * The mandate letter for IDBI Bank's US$250m three-year loan has been signed. All-in pricing is in the high 200s. The 10 banks on the deal, which are committing equal amounts, are ANZ, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, RBS, Standard Chartered Bank, UOB and Wells Fargo. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.73-78 56.22 56.17 55.735 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 6* $29.91 mln# Month-to-date** -$6.71 mln Year-to-date** $12.29 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept 6 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.7 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 5 -$178.21 mln Month-to-date -$112.77 mln Year-to-date $4.57 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 6 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 5 Foreign Banks -6.82 bln Public Sector Banks 6.84 bln Private Sector Banks 13.24 bln Mutual Funds 2.70 bln Others -3.90 bln Primary Dealers -12.07 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in mln rupees) SDL 08.62%, 2021 Interest Sep 07 1055.95 (4 States) SDL 08.63%, 2021 Interest Sep 07 863.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 1248.80 (2 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 223.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 670.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 1118.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 254.02 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 448.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 899.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 90.10 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 07 98850.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 07 29582.50 SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sep 08 1572.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Sep 08 336.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Sep 08 420.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Long-tenor govt debt Sept. 7 160 bln LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 5 * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday accepted both for 21.20 billion rupees ($379.2 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 800 million rupees at the one-day reverse repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 65.37 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.39 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)