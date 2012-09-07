GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares rose and the euro steadied on Friday after
the European Central Bank outlined its bond-buying scheme to
help calm the euro zone's debt crisis, while firm U.S. data fed
speculation of a strong jobs report later in the day.
* The euro and commodity currencies like the Australian
dollar held onto gains in Asia on Friday, while the safe-haven
yen nursed heavy losses as markets cheered the European Central
Bank's plan to tackle the region's debt crisis.
* Oil prices settled higher but well off the day's peaks on
Thursday, supported by a drop in U.S. crude oil inventories,
strong jobs data and the European Central Bank's announcement of
a bond buying program.
LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 6
* BSE index 17,346.27 points (0.19 pct)
* NSE index 5,238.40 points (0.24 pct)
* Rupee 55.65/66 per dollar (55.9050/9150)
* 10-year bond yield 8.16 pct (8.18 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.15 pct (7.14 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.74 pct (7.74 pct)
* Call money 7.95/8.00 pct (7.30/7.40 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's monsoon has splashed back into life, lifting the
threat of prolonged drought in the major rice and sugar producer
with a second consecutive week of heavier-than-normal rains that
could revive yields of summer crops and enable early winter
planting.
* India approved 11 foreign direct investment proposals
worth 20.68 billion Indian rupees ($371.5 million) including
8.08-billion-rupee plans of Mauritius-based Cloverdell
Investments, a government statement said on Thursday.
* The Reserve Bank of India needs to bring down the cash
reserve ratio (CRR) and control credit flow through open market
operations, C. Rangarajan, chairman, Prime Minister's Economic
Advisory Council, said on Thursday.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Oil Minister Jaipal Reddy and Chairman of Indian Oil Corp
to be present at a public function at 0530 GMT.
* India-Foreign reserves/bank lending - RBI's weekly
statistical supplement data due at 1130 GMT.
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* The Dubai subsidiary of REI Agro, the largest producer of
rice in India, is making its loan market debut with a US$100m
3.5-year loan. Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the
financing, which was launched into general syndication about two
weeks ago. The deal is a dual-currency facility denominated in
US dollars and UAE dirhams. (IFR)
* Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, also
priced a minimum 2.5 bln rupees dual-tranche deal via HSBC. The
deal is split between a 1.5 bln rupees five-year 9.66 pct paper
and a 1 bln rupees 10-year 9.67 pct sale. Tata Motors Finance
also raised a 1 bln rupees two-year two-day at 10.25 pct. (IFR)
* The mandate letter for IDBI Bank's US$250m three-year loan
has been signed. All-in pricing is in the high 200s. The 10
banks on the deal, which are committing equal amounts, are ANZ,
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank, HSBC, National Bank
of Abu Dhabi, RBS, Standard Chartered Bank, UOB and Wells Fargo.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
55.73-78 56.22 56.17 55.735 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept 6* $29.91 mln#
Month-to-date** -$6.71 mln
Year-to-date** $12.29 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept 6 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.7 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Sept. 5 -$178.21 mln
Month-to-date -$112.77 mln
Year-to-date $4.57 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 6 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept 5
Foreign Banks -6.82 bln
Public Sector Banks 6.84 bln
Private Sector Banks 13.24 bln
Mutual Funds 2.70 bln
Others -3.90 bln
Primary Dealers -12.07 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in mln rupees)
SDL 08.62%, 2021 Interest Sep 07 1055.95
(4 States)
SDL 08.63%, 2021 Interest Sep 07 863.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 1248.80
(2 States)
SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 223.25
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 670.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 1118.75
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 254.02
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 448.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 899.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 90.10
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 07 98850.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 07 29582.50
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sep 08 1572.31
(3 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Sep 08 336.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Sep 08 420.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
For full table, see
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Long-tenor govt debt Sept. 7 160 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 5
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday accepted both
for 21.20 billion rupees ($379.2 million) at its one-day repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It also accepted both bids for 800 million rupees at the
one-day reverse repo auction.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 65.37 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.39 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)