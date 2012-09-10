GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares crept up on Monday with expectations rising
that weak U.S. jobs data would prompt the Federal Reserve to
announce fresh stimulus this week and Europe to make use of this
week's key events to push forward its debt crisis
management.
* The euro fell against the dollar on Monday but still held
near a four-month high, after weak U.S. jobs data fanned
speculation that the Federal Reserve would launch more monetary
stimulus this week.
* Oil prices rose on Friday in volatile trading after a
disappointing U.S. August jobs report weakened the dollar and
bolstered expectations for stimulus from the U.S. Federal
Reserve, even while denting the outlook for petroleum demand.
LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 7
* BSE index 17,683.73 points (up 1.95 pct)
* NSE index 5,342.10 points (up 1.98 pct)
* Rupee 55.3550/3650 per dollar (55.65/66)
* 10-year bond yield 8.20 pct (8.16 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.21 pct (7.15 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.77 pct (7.74 pct)
* Call money 7.50/7.55 pct (7.95/8.00 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Indian government's recent proposal to restructure
debt of state-owned power distribution companies will provide
them only a temporary reprieve from weakening
finances.
* P. Chidambaram has a simple message for investors
disillusioned by India's policy drift: it is no longer 'business
as usual' in the corridors of North Block, the sandstone
colonial building that houses the finance ministry in New Delhi.
* India's main stock index ended flat on Saturday
in a special session conducted by the exchange to test a
disaster recovery software programme.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram would speak to the
heads of state-run companies on Monday around 10.00 IST (0430
GMT).
* Standard & Poor's media telecon on India's power debt
restructuring proposal at 0600 GMT.
* RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn at an event on financial
regulation at 0430 GMT.
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* State-owned refiner Indian Oil Corp plans to
raise $450 million through overseas borrowing in the current
financial year that ends March 2013, a senior official said.
* Car components manufacturer Amtek India returned to the
equity-linked market just six months after its last issue.
It raised US$70m from a five-year credit-enhanced convertible
bond carrying a letter of credit from sole bookrunner DBS. (IFR)
* Religare Health Trust plans to launch pre-marketing for
its S$400m-$500m (US$322m-$403m) business trust IPO in Singapore
on Tuesday or Wednesday. The indicative yield for the IPO will
be 8-9 percent. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
55.45-50 55.68 55.68 55.42 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept 7* $3.50 mln#
Month-to-date** $17.75 mln
Year-to-date** $12.32 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept 7 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.4 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Sept. 6 -$160.96 mln
Month-to-date -$273.73 mln
Year-to-date $4.40 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 7 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept 7
Foreign Banks -9.38 bln
Public Sector Banks 5.65 bln
Private Sector Banks -0.57 bln
Mutual Funds 1.20 bln
Others 21.62 bln
Primary Dealers -18.52bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-day tbills Sept. 12 70 bln
182-day tbills Sept. 12 50 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 5
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday accepted all 16
bids for 262.75 billion rupees ($4.7 billion) at its three-day
afternoon repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system. It also accepted all 12 bids for 54.45
billion rupees at the three-day reverse repo auction.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 47.52 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.13 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)