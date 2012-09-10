GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares crept up on Monday with expectations rising that weak U.S. jobs data would prompt the Federal Reserve to announce fresh stimulus this week and Europe to make use of this week's key events to push forward its debt crisis management. * The euro fell against the dollar on Monday but still held near a four-month high, after weak U.S. jobs data fanned speculation that the Federal Reserve would launch more monetary stimulus this week. * Oil prices rose on Friday in volatile trading after a disappointing U.S. August jobs report weakened the dollar and bolstered expectations for stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, even while denting the outlook for petroleum demand. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 7 * BSE index 17,683.73 points (up 1.95 pct) * NSE index 5,342.10 points (up 1.98 pct) * Rupee 55.3550/3650 per dollar (55.65/66) * 10-year bond yield 8.20 pct (8.16 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.21 pct (7.15 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.77 pct (7.74 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.55 pct (7.95/8.00 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Indian government's recent proposal to restructure debt of state-owned power distribution companies will provide them only a temporary reprieve from weakening finances. * P. Chidambaram has a simple message for investors disillusioned by India's policy drift: it is no longer 'business as usual' in the corridors of North Block, the sandstone colonial building that houses the finance ministry in New Delhi. * India's main stock index ended flat on Saturday in a special session conducted by the exchange to test a disaster recovery software programme. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram would speak to the heads of state-run companies on Monday around 10.00 IST (0430 GMT). * Standard & Poor's media telecon on India's power debt restructuring proposal at 0600 GMT. * RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn at an event on financial regulation at 0430 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * State-owned refiner Indian Oil Corp plans to raise $450 million through overseas borrowing in the current financial year that ends March 2013, a senior official said. * Car components manufacturer Amtek India returned to the equity-linked market just six months after its last issue. It raised US$70m from a five-year credit-enhanced convertible bond carrying a letter of credit from sole bookrunner DBS. (IFR) * Religare Health Trust plans to launch pre-marketing for its S$400m-$500m (US$322m-$403m) business trust IPO in Singapore on Tuesday or Wednesday. The indicative yield for the IPO will be 8-9 percent. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.45-50 55.68 55.68 55.42 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 7* $3.50 mln# Month-to-date** $17.75 mln Year-to-date** $12.32 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept 7 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.4 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 6 -$160.96 mln Month-to-date -$273.73 mln Year-to-date $4.40 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 7 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 7 Foreign Banks -9.38 bln Public Sector Banks 5.65 bln Private Sector Banks -0.57 bln Mutual Funds 1.20 bln Others 21.62 bln Primary Dealers -18.52bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in mln rupees) SDL 05.78%, 2013 Interest Sep 10 212.42 (2 States) SDL 06.00%, 2013 Interest Sep 10 66.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 10.46 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 515.63 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 316.78 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 621.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 391.76 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 518.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.31%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 1271.43 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 624.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 251.05 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 84.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.43%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 480.51 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 829.13 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 633.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 1649.20 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 87.66 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 515.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 42.55 (GOA) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 1256.26 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 426.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.54%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 789.10 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 1285.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.75%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 234.06 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.78%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 498.27 (BIHAR) SDL 08.80%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 792.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.89%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 849.00 (ASSAM) 8.70% FRB 2013 Interest Sep 10 1740.00 7.40% 2035 Interest Sep 10 15540.00 10.18% 2026 Interest Sep 11 7635.00 9.40% 2012 Redemption Sep 11 115170.00 SDL 06.75%, 2013 Interest Sep 12 1913.54 (26 States) For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-day tbills Sept. 12 70 bln 182-day tbills Sept. 12 50 bln LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 5 * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday accepted all 16 bids for 262.75 billion rupees ($4.7 billion) at its three-day afternoon repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 12 bids for 54.45 billion rupees at the three-day reverse repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 47.52 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.13 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)