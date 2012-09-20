GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares fell on Thursday as investors awaited manufacturing data from China later in the session for clues about whether Beijing would take more action to stimulate the world's second-biggest economy. * The yen held gains in Asia after staging a surprise bounce as an initial selloff in reaction to the Bank of Japan's policy easing fizzled, while upbeat growth data gave the New Zealand currency a shot in the arm. * Oil prices slumped on Wednesday as Saudi efforts to tame prices and a massive rise in U.S. crude inventories after Hurricane Isaac fuelled a third day of heavy fund liquidation, one of the biggest sell-offs in more than a year. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday for a third straight session as worries over the pace of global economic growth bolstered the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 18 * BSE index 18,496.01 (down 0.25 pct) * NSE index 5,600.05 (down 0.18 pct) * Rupee 54.01/02 per dollar (54.01/02) * 10-year bond yield 8.17 pct (8.18 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.17 pct (7.21 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.70 pct (7.72 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.10 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Thousands of retail shop owners in India planned to close their shops on Thursday to protest against a government decision to allow in foreign supermarkets such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc . They fear the move could lead to the destruction of the ubiquitous family-owned stores that occupy a central place in Indian daily life and help give the country the highest shop density in the world. * India's crisis-torn government looked set to offer a limited rollback of its hike in diesel prices on Wednesday after a key ally withdrew from the coalition, reducing it to a minority administration and raising the risk of an early election. * The biggest ally in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government pulled out of the ruling coalition on Tuesday, escalating a political firestorm over big-ticket reform measures launched last week to revive India's flagging economy. * Norway's Telenor may not get licences for all its planned circle areas in India, depending on the result of the upcoming spectrum auction, the firm's chief financial officer said on Wednesday. * Business sentiment among Asia's top companies fell for the second straight quarter, dragged down by export-orientated economies such as China and Japan, while domestic spending helped boost Southeast Asia's outlook, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed. * India's biggest lender, the State Bank of India, cut its base rate, the minimum interest rate at which it lends, by 25 basis points to 9.75 percent with effect from Thursday. * India's Suzlon Energy, the world's fifth-largest wind turbine maker, plans to extend the maturity of convertible bonds due Oct. 11 by four months to give it time to raise funds to repay bondholders. * The Reserve Bank of India has not ruled out buying bonds in the open market to inject liquidity despite cutting the cash reserve ratio for lenders, Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India's opposition parties stage nationwide protest against FDI in retail and fuel price hike. * India to auction 341.6 billion rupees ($6.35 billion) in debt auction limits for foreign institutional investors. * Indian government to review the countrywide status of cane planting, which has been hit by poor monsoon in some producing belts. (1030GMT) * India's weather office to release weekly data on the monsoon rainfall for the past week in the second half of the day. (0930GMT) MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * Analysts are predicting a new wave of dollar bond sales from Indian financial institutions after IDBI Bank drew an encouraging response to a new $500 million bond on Monday night. In a research note, Nomura said dollar supply could pick up again going into October, with public sector lenders Syndicate Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, UCO Bank, Allahabad Bank and Indian Bank among the potential issuers. (IFR) * Ascendas India Trust has priced its S$65 million ($53 million) six-year bond, callable after four years, at 3.8 percent. The final price came 20bp tight to initial price talk of around 4 percent. The settlement date on the Reg S-only bond is set for Oct. 1. (IFR) * Vedanta Resources is in the market for a $300 million two-tranche loan led by the State Bank of India. The deal is split equally into a five-year tranche and a six-year tranche. Both tranches amortise in two equal instalments in the last year of maturity. (IFR) * The $250 million term loan for Bhushan Steel received two commitments totalling $40 million, and signing is targeted before the end of the month. Union Bank of India joined Tranche A with $25 million and SBI International (Mauritius) joined Tranche B with $15 million. The State Bank of India is the sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner. (IFR) * State-owned Steel Authority of India (Sail) sent out RFPs for a term loan of around $200 million. Funds are for capital expenditure. The borrower is seeking a loan with a door-to-door tenor of six years. Today is the deadline for responses to the RFPs, which were sent last week. (IFR) * IL&FS Prime Terminals signed a $91 million seven-year loan to fund the construction of an oil storage tank terminal project at Fujairah in the UAE. The borrower is a joint venture between IL&FS Maritime Infrastructure and Prime Terminal. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.49-52 54.45 54.55 54.37 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 18* $194.06 mln# Month-to-date** $1.47 bln Year-to-date** $13.77 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 18 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.055 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 17 $61.98 mln Month-to-date -$73.09 mln Year-to-date $4.61 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 18 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 18 Foreign Banks 17.43 bln Public Sector Banks -3.25 bln Private Sector Banks -6.77 bln Mutual Funds -2.81 bln Others -4.62 bln Primary Dealers 0.02 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in mln rupees) SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Sept. 21 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Sept. 21 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Sept. 21 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Sept. 21 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Sept. 21 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Sept. 21 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sept. 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sept. 21 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Sept. 21 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Sept. 21 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Sept. 21 113.00 (NAGALAND) 8.13% 2022 Interest Sept. 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Sept. 21 15008.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Sept. 21 634.11 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sept. 21 105245.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Sept. 21 30000.00 SDL 05.90%, 2013 Interest Sept. 22 55.99 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Sept. 22 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Sept. 22 838.82 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sept. 22 440.48 (2 States) Total 192591.30 Up to Saturday, Sep 29 SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 288.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 567.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 1158.53 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 814.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 489.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 204.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 287.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 20.60 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Sept. 24 91.83 (3 States) For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-, 364 day tbills Sept. 20 120 bln Bond Sale Sept. 21 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 18 * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday it accepted all 24 bids for 681.25 billion rupees at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received a sole bid for 50 million rupees at its two-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rose to 137.52 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rose to 3.22 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)