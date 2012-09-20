GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares fell on Thursday as investors awaited
manufacturing data from China later in the session for clues
about whether Beijing would take more action to stimulate the
world's second-biggest economy.
* The yen held gains in Asia after staging a surprise bounce
as an initial selloff in reaction to the Bank of Japan's policy
easing fizzled, while upbeat growth data gave the New Zealand
currency a shot in the arm.
* Oil prices slumped on Wednesday as Saudi efforts to tame
prices and a massive rise in U.S. crude inventories after
Hurricane Isaac fuelled a third day of heavy fund liquidation,
one of the biggest sell-offs in more than a year.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday for a third
straight session as worries over the pace of global economic
growth bolstered the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt.
LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 18
* BSE index 18,496.01 (down 0.25 pct)
* NSE index 5,600.05 (down 0.18 pct)
* Rupee 54.01/02 per dollar (54.01/02)
* 10-year bond yield 8.17 pct (8.18 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.17 pct (7.21 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.70 pct (7.72 pct)
* Call money 8.00/8.10 pct (8.00/8.05 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Thousands of retail shop owners in India planned to close
their shops on Thursday to protest against a government decision
to allow in foreign supermarkets such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
. They fear the move could lead to the destruction of
the ubiquitous family-owned stores that occupy a central place
in Indian daily life and help give the country the highest shop
density in the world.
* India's crisis-torn government looked set to offer a
limited rollback of its hike in diesel prices on Wednesday after
a key ally withdrew from the coalition, reducing it to a
minority administration and raising the risk of an early
election.
* The biggest ally in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's
government pulled out of the ruling coalition on Tuesday,
escalating a political firestorm over big-ticket reform measures
launched last week to revive India's flagging economy.
* Norway's Telenor may not get licences for all its
planned circle areas in India, depending on the result of the
upcoming spectrum auction, the firm's chief financial officer
said on Wednesday.
* Business sentiment among Asia's top companies fell for the
second straight quarter, dragged down by export-orientated
economies such as China and Japan, while domestic spending
helped boost Southeast Asia's outlook, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD
survey showed.
* India's biggest lender, the State Bank of India,
cut its base rate, the minimum interest rate at which it lends,
by 25 basis points to 9.75 percent with effect from Thursday.
* India's Suzlon Energy, the world's fifth-largest
wind turbine maker, plans to extend the maturity of convertible
bonds due Oct. 11 by four months to give it time to raise funds
to repay bondholders.
* The Reserve Bank of India has not ruled out buying bonds in
the open market to inject liquidity despite cutting the cash
reserve ratio for lenders, Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on
Tuesday.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's opposition parties stage nationwide protest
against FDI in retail and fuel price hike.
* India to auction 341.6 billion rupees ($6.35 billion) in
debt auction limits for foreign institutional investors.
* Indian government to review the countrywide status of cane
planting, which has been hit by poor monsoon in some producing
belts. (1030GMT)
* India's weather office to release weekly data on the
monsoon rainfall for the past week in the second half of the
day. (0930GMT)
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* Analysts are predicting a new wave of dollar bond sales
from Indian financial institutions after IDBI Bank drew an
encouraging response to a new $500 million bond on Monday night.
In a research note, Nomura said dollar supply could pick up
again going into October, with public sector lenders Syndicate
Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, UCO Bank, Allahabad Bank
and Indian Bank among the potential issuers. (IFR)
* Ascendas India Trust has priced its S$65 million ($53
million) six-year bond, callable after four years, at 3.8
percent. The final price came 20bp tight to initial price talk
of around 4 percent. The settlement date on the Reg S-only bond
is set for Oct. 1. (IFR)
* Vedanta Resources is in the market for a $300 million
two-tranche loan led by the State Bank of India. The deal is
split equally into a five-year tranche and a six-year tranche.
Both tranches amortise in two equal instalments in the last year
of maturity. (IFR)
* The $250 million term loan for Bhushan Steel received two
commitments totalling $40 million, and signing is targeted
before the end of the month. Union Bank of India joined Tranche
A with $25 million and SBI International (Mauritius) joined
Tranche B with $15 million. The State Bank of India is the sole
mandated lead arranger and bookrunner. (IFR)
* State-owned Steel Authority of India (Sail) sent out RFPs
for a term loan of around $200 million. Funds are for capital
expenditure. The borrower is seeking a loan with a door-to-door
tenor of six years. Today is the deadline for responses to the
RFPs, which were sent last week. (IFR)
* IL&FS Prime Terminals signed a $91 million seven-year loan
to fund the construction of an oil storage tank terminal project
at Fujairah in the UAE. The borrower is a joint venture between
IL&FS Maritime Infrastructure and Prime Terminal. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
54.49-52 54.45 54.55 54.37 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept 18* $194.06 mln#
Month-to-date** $1.47 bln
Year-to-date** $13.77 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 18 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.055 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Sept. 17 $61.98 mln
Month-to-date -$73.09 mln
Year-to-date $4.61 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 18 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept. 18
Foreign Banks 17.43 bln
Public Sector Banks -3.25 bln
Private Sector Banks -6.77 bln
Mutual Funds -2.81 bln
Others -4.62 bln
Primary Dealers 0.02 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in mln rupees)
SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Sept. 21 203.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Sept. 21 122.40
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Sept. 21 178.54
(KERALA)
SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Sept. 21 288.33
(3 States)
SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Sept. 21 411.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Sept. 21 57.17
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sept. 21 778.50
(4 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sept. 21 1082.50
(2 States)
SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Sept. 21 150.18
(2 States)
SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Sept. 21 285.80
(2 States)
SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Sept. 21 113.00
(NAGALAND)
8.13% 2022 Interest Sept. 21 28656.33
8.28% 2027 Interest Sept. 21 15008.43
8.33% 2032 Interest Sept. 21 634.11
91 days T-Bill Redemption Sept. 21 105245.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Sept. 21 30000.00
SDL 05.90%, 2013 Interest Sept. 22 55.99
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Sept. 22 502.20
(2 States)
SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Sept. 22 838.82
(2 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sept. 22 440.48
(2 States)
Total 192591.30
Up to Saturday, Sep 29
SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 288.75
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 567.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 1158.53
(2 States)
SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 814.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 489.00
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 204.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 287.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 20.60
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Sept. 24 91.83
(3 States)
For full table, see
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-, 364 day tbills Sept. 20 120 bln
Bond Sale Sept. 21 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 18
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday it
accepted all 24 bids for 681.25 billion rupees at its two-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. It received a sole bid for 50 million rupees at
its two-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess
liquidity from the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rose to 137.52 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rose to 3.22 trln
rupees.
