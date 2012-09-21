GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares and the euro steadied on Friday as markets consolidated after recent sharp moves triggered by central banks' stimulus steps, with weak data giving no clear signs about the likelihood of another steep downturn in growth or a solid pickup. * The euro nursed losses on Friday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in over a month after a batch of surveys showed euro zone business activity remained weak despite the European Central Bank's recent bold efforts to tackle the debt crisis. * Brent crude prices rallied back above $110 a barrel on Thursday, recovering from a six-week low and halting a three-day slide, while the expiring U.S. front-month October crude dipped slightly and posted a fourth straight loss. * U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on Thursday after a surprisingly weak auction of inflation-protected debt undermined safe-haven demand spurred by data pointing to tepid global economic growth. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 20 * BSE index 18,349.25 (down 0.79 pct) * NSE index 5,554.25 (down 0.82 pct) * Rupee 54.385/395 per dollar (54.01/02) * 10-year bond yield 8.16 pct (8.17 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.15 pct (7.17 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.70 pct (7.70 pct) * Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.00/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * A top U.S. trade official on Thursday warned that the World Trade Organization faced an uncertain future as a negotiating forum after failed efforts to reach a world trade deal, and urged support for a proposed International Services Agreement. * India's monsoon rains were 44 percent above average in the week to Sept. 19, its weather office said, and were the best since June when the four-month rainy season made a poor start and went on to arouse concerns in the major agricultural producer. * India formally opened its supermarket sector to foreign chains and eased foreign investment rules in airlines and broadcasters, a government statement said on Thursday, implementing a spate of reforms unveiled late last week aimed at reviving growth and staving off a credit rating downgrade. * India received bids worth 253.90 billion rupees ($4.70 billion) in unused foreign debt limits for government and corporate bonds, out of the 341.63 billion rupees on offer, two market sources said on Thursday. * Schools, businesses and government offices were shut in many parts of India on Thursday as protesters blocked roads and trains as part of a one-day nationwide strike against sweeping economic reforms announced by the government last week. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Key government ally ministers to submit resignation after pulling out support in protest against reforms. * Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor Anand Sinha at event. (0430GMT) * India's farm ministry to release planting data on major summer sown crops. * RBI to release weekly data on forex, bank lending (1130 GMT) MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * Indian general insurance companies will be allowed to go public only after a decade in business, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority has said. In its draft regulations, the IRDA said the approval it granted would be valid for one year, within which applicants would have to file draft prospectuses with stock market regulator SEBI. (IFR) * India's Department of Disinvestment has invited requests for proposals for an adviser to create and launch an Exchange Traded Fund to contain shares of listed public sector companies. (IFR) * Wind turbine manufacturer Suzlon Energy has requested a four-month extension of the repayment date for its outstanding convertible bonds due Oct. 11 while it secures new funds. (IFR) * Storage media company Moser Baer, which has not yet redeemed CBs due June 21 with a principal amount of $88.5m in two tranches, said it would convene a new meeting of bondholders to discuss restructuring. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.23-28 54.48 54.54 54.25 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 20* -$13.63 mln# Month-to-date** $1.67 bln Year-to-date** $13.97 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 20 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.055 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 18 $179.52 mln Month-to-date $106.43 mln Year-to-date $4.78 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 20 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 20 Foreign Banks 1.49 bln Public Sector Banks 0.48 bln Private Sector Banks -8.48 bln Mutual Funds 4.33 bln Others 2.76 bln Primary Dealers -0.59 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in mln rupees) SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Sept. 21 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Sept. 21 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Sept. 21 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Sept. 21 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Sept. 21 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Sept. 21 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sept. 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sept. 21 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Sept. 21 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Sept. 21 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Sept. 21 113.00 (NAGALAND) 8.13% 2022 Interest Sept. 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Sept. 21 15008.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Sept. 21 634.11 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sept. 21 105245.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Sept. 21 30000.00 SDL 05.90%, 2013 Interest Sept. 22 55.99 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Sept. 22 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Sept. 22 838.82 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sept. 22 440.48 (2 States) SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 288.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 567.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 1158.53 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 814.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 489.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 204.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 287.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 20.60 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Sept. 24 91.83 (3 States) For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Bond Sale Sept. 21 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 20 * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday it accepted all 31 bids for 852.95 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received 2 bids for 6.05 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. [ID: n I8E8JG01C] * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rose to 187.73 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rose to 3.48 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)