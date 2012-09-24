GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares eased on Monday as investors shifted their
focus to economic fundamentals while monitoring progress in the
euro zone debt bailout scheme.
* The euro got off to a subdued start on Monday, having
suffered its first weekly decline in five after a recent batch
of weak economic data underscored challenges facing euro zone
policy makers.
* Brent crude futures fell more than $1 in early Asian trade
on Monday, dragged down by a firm dollar and worries about weak
economic growth in key consumer nations.
* Long-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped in light
volume on Friday as talk that Spain might soon request a bailout
was said to favour riskier assets over safe-haven U.S. debt.
LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 21
* BSE index 18,752.83 (up 2.2 pct)
* NSE index 5,691.15 (up 2.5 pct)
* Rupee 53.45/46 per dollar (54.385/395)
* 10-year bond yield 8.16 pct (8.16 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.15 pct (7.15 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.70 pct (7.70 pct)
* Call money 7.95/8.00 pct (8.05/8.10 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India may raise the overseas borrowing limit by Indian
corporates by $10 billion to $50 billion in a bid to draw more
capital, an unnamed finance ministry official told The Economic
Times.
link.reuters.com/zyx72t
* India's biggest power producer, NTPC, has sent out an
initial price talk of 325bp over 10-year US Treasuries for its
10-year Reg S bonds. (IFR)
* India's 2012/13 edible oil imports could rise 4.2 percent
to a record high, with palm oil cornering the bulk of that, a
Reuters poll showed, as the world's second most populous country
fails to raise output quickly enough to meet demand from a
growing middle class.
* India's biggest lender, the State Bank of India,
said on Saturday it cut its benchmark prime lending rate, the
interest rate that commercial banks normally charge, by 25 basis
points to 14.50 percent per annum with effect from Sept. 27.
* Prime Minister Manmohan Singh launched a spirited defence
of measures meant to breathe life into India's stuttering
economy after his biggest coalition ally quit in protest on
Friday, reducing his government to a minority.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Telecoms minister Kapil Sibal and secretary R.
Chandrashekhar at an industry conference. (0400GMT)
* A full lineup of ministers and a deputy governor of the
central bank are slated to speak at an annual investment event
in New York.
* India's farm ministry to release its first output forecast
for the 2012/13 crop year. (0230GMT)
* A panel of ministers to fix the price at which oil
retailers will buy ethanol from sugar mills for blending into
gasoline. (0230 GMT)
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* A slew of Indian dollar bonds are expected after Finance
Minister P. Chidambaram said last week India would slash the
withholding tax on overseas borrowings by local companies to 5
percent from 20 percent. (IFR)
* The Asian Development Bank will guarantee a portion of up
to five Indian project financings in a $128 million bid to
kick-start the country's infrastructure bond market. (IFR)
* A $10 million piece of Vedanta Resources' $1.65 billion
term loan due in August 2014 was traded last week at 97.5
percent of par. The loan, sealed in December, has an initial
margin of 325bp over Libor which steps up to 350bp after two
years. The deal is part of a $5.37 billion loan backing the
acquisition of Cairn India. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
53.40-44 53.45 53.59 53.30 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept 21* $435.02 mln#
Month-to-date** $1.67 bln
Year-to-date** $13.97 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 21 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.51 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Sept. 20 $68.1 mln
Month-to-date $174.53 mln
Year-to-date $4.85 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 21 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept. 21
Foreign Banks 3.63 bln
Public Sector Banks -7.53 bln
Private Sector Banks 5.54 bln
Mutual Funds 6.20 bln
Others 7.96 bln
Primary Dealers -15.79 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in mln rupees)
SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 288.75
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 567.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 1158.53
(2 States)
SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 814.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 489.00
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 204.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 287.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 20.60
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Sept. 24 91.83
(3 States)
SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 40.40
(GOA)
SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 70.56
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 58.15
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 39.36
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 198.14
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 78.23
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 111.20
(KERALA)
SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 145.39
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 650.86
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 53.95
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Sept. 25 678.78
(2 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sept. 25 580.23
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Sept. 25 11.36
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Sept. 25 22.71
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 251.06
(ASSAM)
SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 329.97
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 70.34
(4 States)
SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 1.25
(PUDUCHERRY)
5.69% 2018 Interest Sept. 25 4588.99
5.97% 2025 Interest Sept. 25 4981.35
6.01% 2028 Interest Sept. 25 4507.50
SDL 05.80%, 2014 Interest Sept. 26 58.00
(KERALA)
SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sept. 26 307.95
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 44.05
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 49.39
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 220.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 222.00
(RAJASTHAN)
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Treasury Bills Sept. 26 120 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 21
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday it accepted
all 44 bids for 773.1 billion rupees at its two three-day repo
auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received 7 bids for 10.6 billion rupees at its
reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity
from the banking system. [ID: n I8E8JG01S]
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rose to 197.23 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fell to 3.26 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)