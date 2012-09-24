GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares eased on Monday as investors shifted their focus to economic fundamentals while monitoring progress in the euro zone debt bailout scheme. * The euro got off to a subdued start on Monday, having suffered its first weekly decline in five after a recent batch of weak economic data underscored challenges facing euro zone policy makers. * Brent crude futures fell more than $1 in early Asian trade on Monday, dragged down by a firm dollar and worries about weak economic growth in key consumer nations. * Long-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped in light volume on Friday as talk that Spain might soon request a bailout was said to favour riskier assets over safe-haven U.S. debt. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 21 * BSE index 18,752.83 (up 2.2 pct) * NSE index 5,691.15 (up 2.5 pct) * Rupee 53.45/46 per dollar (54.385/395) * 10-year bond yield 8.16 pct (8.16 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.15 pct (7.15 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.70 pct (7.70 pct) * Call money 7.95/8.00 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India may raise the overseas borrowing limit by Indian corporates by $10 billion to $50 billion in a bid to draw more capital, an unnamed finance ministry official told The Economic Times. link.reuters.com/zyx72t * India's biggest power producer, NTPC, has sent out an initial price talk of 325bp over 10-year US Treasuries for its 10-year Reg S bonds. (IFR) * India's 2012/13 edible oil imports could rise 4.2 percent to a record high, with palm oil cornering the bulk of that, a Reuters poll showed, as the world's second most populous country fails to raise output quickly enough to meet demand from a growing middle class. * India's biggest lender, the State Bank of India, said on Saturday it cut its benchmark prime lending rate, the interest rate that commercial banks normally charge, by 25 basis points to 14.50 percent per annum with effect from Sept. 27. * Prime Minister Manmohan Singh launched a spirited defence of measures meant to breathe life into India's stuttering economy after his biggest coalition ally quit in protest on Friday, reducing his government to a minority. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Telecoms minister Kapil Sibal and secretary R. Chandrashekhar at an industry conference. (0400GMT) * A full lineup of ministers and a deputy governor of the central bank are slated to speak at an annual investment event in New York. * India's farm ministry to release its first output forecast for the 2012/13 crop year. (0230GMT) * A panel of ministers to fix the price at which oil retailers will buy ethanol from sugar mills for blending into gasoline. (0230 GMT) MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * A slew of Indian dollar bonds are expected after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said last week India would slash the withholding tax on overseas borrowings by local companies to 5 percent from 20 percent. (IFR) * The Asian Development Bank will guarantee a portion of up to five Indian project financings in a $128 million bid to kick-start the country's infrastructure bond market. (IFR) * A $10 million piece of Vedanta Resources' $1.65 billion term loan due in August 2014 was traded last week at 97.5 percent of par. The loan, sealed in December, has an initial margin of 325bp over Libor which steps up to 350bp after two years. The deal is part of a $5.37 billion loan backing the acquisition of Cairn India. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 53.40-44 53.45 53.59 53.30 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 21* $435.02 mln# Month-to-date** $1.67 bln Year-to-date** $13.97 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 21 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.51 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 20 $68.1 mln Month-to-date $174.53 mln Year-to-date $4.85 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 21 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 21 Foreign Banks 3.63 bln Public Sector Banks -7.53 bln Private Sector Banks 5.54 bln Mutual Funds 6.20 bln Others 7.96 bln Primary Dealers -15.79 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in mln rupees) SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 288.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 567.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 1158.53 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 814.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 489.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 204.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 287.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Sept. 24 20.60 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Sept. 24 91.83 (3 States) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 40.40 (GOA) SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 70.56 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 58.15 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 39.36 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 198.14 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 78.23 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 111.20 (KERALA) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 145.39 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 650.86 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 53.95 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Sept. 25 678.78 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sept. 25 580.23 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Sept. 25 11.36 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Sept. 25 22.71 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 251.06 (ASSAM) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 329.97 (BIHAR) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 70.34 (4 States) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 1.25 (PUDUCHERRY) 5.69% 2018 Interest Sept. 25 4588.99 5.97% 2025 Interest Sept. 25 4981.35 6.01% 2028 Interest Sept. 25 4507.50 SDL 05.80%, 2014 Interest Sept. 26 58.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sept. 26 307.95 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 49.39 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 220.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Treasury Bills Sept. 26 120 bln LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 21 * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday it accepted all 44 bids for 773.1 billion rupees at its two three-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday it accepted all 44 bids for 773.1 billion rupees at its two three-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received 7 bids for 10.6 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. [ID: n I8E8JG01S] * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rose to 197.23 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fell to 3.26 trln rupees.