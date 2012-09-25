GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares eased on Tuesday after sentiment was weakened
by data showing Germany's business confidence dropped in
September, and a weak earnings forecast from Caterpillar Inc
, both of which underscored worries about a global growth
slowdown.
* The euro steadied in early trade in Asia after falling to
a more than one-week low against the dollar overnight as worries
about Spain's debt persisted and weak German business data
fanned fears of slowing growth.
* Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday, dragged by
disappointing German economic data that reinforced concerns
about the global economy and the outlook for fuel demand.
* U.S. Treasuries gained in price on Monday as worries about
slowing global economic growth drew buyers, and yields fell back
below levels they had traded at before the Federal Reserve
launched its third round of easing a little over a week ago.
LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 24
* BSE index 18,673.34 (down 0.42 pct)
* NSE index 5,669.60 (down 0.38 pct)
* Rupee 53.47/48 per dollar (53.45/46)
* 10-year bond yield 8.16 pct (8.16 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.12 pct (7.15 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.68 pct (7.70 pct)
* Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (7.95/8.0 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India approved a plan on Monday to bail out cash-strapped
power distributors saddled with more than $35 billion in debt,
but which analysts said offered little to reform a sector whose
dysfunction has exacerbated a growth-sapping energy crisis.
* India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) of bonds
on Sept. 28, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on
Monday.
* A delay in India's monsoon rains is likely to reduce
summer-sown rice, corn and other grain crops by 10 percent from
a year ago, the farm minister said on Monday, a drop traders
said was too slight to trigger a government ban on exports.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's ruling Congress Party will meet at 1375 GMT to
decide on changes in the Cabinet which will be expected to last
until next general elections in 2014.
* Second day of India investment meet in New York.
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* Indian state-owned utility NTPC saw more than
USD4.1bn in demand for its USD500m 10-year bond priced last
night.
* The bookrunner line-up for Religare Health Trust's
S$400m-$500m (US$327m-$409m) Singapore IPO continues to evolve,
with Citigroup no longer playing a major role in the
transaction. (IFR)
* Cairn Energy is selling an 8 percent stake in
India-focused oil explorer Cairn India in a deal that
could raise up to $940 million, a source with direct knowledge
of the deal said on Monday.
* Tata Chemicals is in talks with several banks on a
potential $200m five-year loan. The loan is likely to be a
self-arranged club. Funds would be for capital expenditure.
(IFR)
* Sintex Power has raised a 13.22 billion rupees ($247m) loan
to set up a 300mw thermal power plant in the Dhule district of
Maharashtra. SBI Caps is the bookrunner of the deal which saw
participation from three banks. (IFR)
* A trio of state-controlled Indian oil companies on Monday
said it has bid $5 billion for stakes in Canadian oil sands
assets owned by ConocoPhillips, in what could be the
next major test of Canada's appetite for foreign investment in
its energy resources.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
53.58-63 53.60 53.68 53.57 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept. 24* $298.26 mln#
Month-to-date** $2.13 bln
Year-to-date** $14.43 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 24 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.51 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Sept. 21 -$128.44 mln
Month-to-date $46.09 mln
Year-to-date $4.72 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 24 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept. 24
Foreign Banks 13.70 bln
Public Sector Banks -19.11 bln
Private Sector Banks 5.03 bln
Mutual Funds 2.47 bln
Others -0.04 bln
Primary Dealers -2.04 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in million rupees)
SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 40.40
(GOA)
SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 70.56
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 58.15
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 39.36
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 198.14
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 78.23
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 111.20
(KERALA)
SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 145.39
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 650.86
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 53.95
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Sept. 25 678.78
(2 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sept. 25 580.23
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Sept. 25 11.36
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Sept. 25 22.71
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 251.06
(ASSAM)
SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 329.97
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 70.34
(4 States)
SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 1.25
(PUDUCHERRY)
5.69% 2018 Interest Sept. 25 4588.99
5.97% 2025 Interest Sept. 25 4981.35
6.01% 2028 Interest Sept. 25 4507.50
SDL 05.80%, 2014 Interest Sept. 26 58.00
(KERALA)
SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sept. 26 307.95
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 44.05
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 49.39
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 220.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 222.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 198.31
(2 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 151.02
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 467.30
(3 States)
SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 420.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 36.68
(3 States)
SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 34.72
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 49.87
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Treasury Bills Sept. 26 120 bln
Bond Sale Sept. 28 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 24
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday it accepted
all 29 bids for 801.3 billion rupees at its one-day repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received no bids at its reverse repo auction through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 113.32 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.1 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)