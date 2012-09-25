GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares eased on Tuesday after sentiment was weakened by data showing Germany's business confidence dropped in September, and a weak earnings forecast from Caterpillar Inc , both of which underscored worries about a global growth slowdown. * The euro steadied in early trade in Asia after falling to a more than one-week low against the dollar overnight as worries about Spain's debt persisted and weak German business data fanned fears of slowing growth. * Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday, dragged by disappointing German economic data that reinforced concerns about the global economy and the outlook for fuel demand. * U.S. Treasuries gained in price on Monday as worries about slowing global economic growth drew buyers, and yields fell back below levels they had traded at before the Federal Reserve launched its third round of easing a little over a week ago. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 24 * BSE index 18,673.34 (down 0.42 pct) * NSE index 5,669.60 (down 0.38 pct) * Rupee 53.47/48 per dollar (53.45/46) * 10-year bond yield 8.16 pct (8.16 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.12 pct (7.15 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.68 pct (7.70 pct) * Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (7.95/8.0 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India approved a plan on Monday to bail out cash-strapped power distributors saddled with more than $35 billion in debt, but which analysts said offered little to reform a sector whose dysfunction has exacerbated a growth-sapping energy crisis. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) of bonds on Sept. 28, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Monday. * A delay in India's monsoon rains is likely to reduce summer-sown rice, corn and other grain crops by 10 percent from a year ago, the farm minister said on Monday, a drop traders said was too slight to trigger a government ban on exports. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India's ruling Congress Party will meet at 1375 GMT to decide on changes in the Cabinet which will be expected to last until next general elections in 2014. * Second day of India investment meet in New York. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * Indian state-owned utility NTPC saw more than USD4.1bn in demand for its USD500m 10-year bond priced last night. * The bookrunner line-up for Religare Health Trust's S$400m-$500m (US$327m-$409m) Singapore IPO continues to evolve, with Citigroup no longer playing a major role in the transaction. (IFR) * Cairn Energy is selling an 8 percent stake in India-focused oil explorer Cairn India in a deal that could raise up to $940 million, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday. * Tata Chemicals is in talks with several banks on a potential $200m five-year loan. The loan is likely to be a self-arranged club. Funds would be for capital expenditure. (IFR) * Sintex Power has raised a 13.22 billion rupees ($247m) loan to set up a 300mw thermal power plant in the Dhule district of Maharashtra. SBI Caps is the bookrunner of the deal which saw participation from three banks. (IFR) * A trio of state-controlled Indian oil companies on Monday said it has bid $5 billion for stakes in Canadian oil sands assets owned by ConocoPhillips, in what could be the next major test of Canada's appetite for foreign investment in its energy resources. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 53.58-63 53.60 53.68 53.57 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 24* $298.26 mln# Month-to-date** $2.13 bln Year-to-date** $14.43 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 24 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.51 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 21 -$128.44 mln Month-to-date $46.09 mln Year-to-date $4.72 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 24 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 24 Foreign Banks 13.70 bln Public Sector Banks -19.11 bln Private Sector Banks 5.03 bln Mutual Funds 2.47 bln Others -0.04 bln Primary Dealers -2.04 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in million rupees) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 40.40 (GOA) SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 70.56 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 58.15 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 39.36 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 198.14 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 78.23 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 111.20 (KERALA) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 145.39 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 650.86 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 53.95 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Sept. 25 678.78 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sept. 25 580.23 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Sept. 25 11.36 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Sept. 25 22.71 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 251.06 (ASSAM) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 329.97 (BIHAR) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 70.34 (4 States) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Sept. 25 1.25 (PUDUCHERRY) 5.69% 2018 Interest Sept. 25 4588.99 5.97% 2025 Interest Sept. 25 4981.35 6.01% 2028 Interest Sept. 25 4507.50 SDL 05.80%, 2014 Interest Sept. 26 58.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sept. 26 307.95 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 49.39 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 220.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 198.31 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 151.02 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 467.30 (3 States) SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 420.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 36.68 (3 States) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 34.72 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 49.87 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Treasury Bills Sept. 26 120 bln Bond Sale Sept. 28 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 24 * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday it accepted all 29 bids for 801.3 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received no bids at its reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. [ID: n I8E8JG01V] * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 113.32 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.1 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)