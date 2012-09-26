GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares fell on Wednesday as protests in Spain
underscored concerns about the country's financing difficulties
and as investors refocus on slowing global growth after rallies
sparked by easing measures from major central banks faded.
* The yen pushed higher, while the euro remained around
one-week lows against the dollar in early Asian trade on
Wednesday, pressured by concern about Spain's hesitancy to
request a bailout even as protests there turned violent.
* Brent crude rose on Tuesday in choppy trade as tensions
over Iran reinforced the geopolitical fear premium and concerns
about slowing global economic growth pressured U.S. oil prices.
* Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as
stocks declined, though investors grappled with low volumes and
a lack of new headlines to move yields into a new trading range.
LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 25
* BSE index 18,694.41 (up 0.11 pct)
* NSE index 5,673.90 ( up 0.08 pct)
* Rupee 53.36/37 per dollar (53.47/48)
* 10-year bond yield 8.17 pct (8.16 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.13 pct (7.12 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.70 pct (7.68 pct)
* Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.05/8.10 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's persistent inflation and sub-par economic growth
has the central bank caught in a monetary policy vise but
conditions in the economy should not be considered static, the
central bank's Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday.
* India will likely borrow an additional 500 billion rupees
($9.34 billion) for the year ending in March and miss its fiscal
deficit target, a Reuters poll showed, raising doubt about the
fiscal discipline of a country whose credit ratings are under
threat.
* Venezuela will hike the amount of oil it is sending to
India's Reliance Industries and signed a new 15-year
supply contract with the company on Tuesday, the oil minister
said.
* Barclays will shut three of its nine bank
branches in India by end of this month, two sources with direct
knowledge of the development said on Tuesday, as the British
bank reduces its retail banking operations in the country.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India to sell 120 billion rupees of treasury bills.
* India food minister K.V. Thomas to preside over the annual
general meeting of flour millers body at 0430 GMT.
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* The country's largest power producer NTPC has managed to
produce a definitive thumbs-up for the Indian credit space with
the $500 million 10-year Reg S-only trade it priced last night
via Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of
Scotland. (IFR)
* The $100 million nine-month bridge sealed in March by
Forbes Bumi Armada Offshore has been further increased to up to
$250 million. The loan was enhanced by $50 million recently and
now another firm commitment of $25 million has come in. Hence,
the sole bookrunner is updating the documents with a provision
to increase the amount to $250 million, sources said. (IFR)
* Cairn Energy Plc has raised $910 million by
selling an 8 percent stake in Cairn India, continuing
the sell-down of its historic interest in the Indian business it
formerly controlled to fund new projects.
* Diageo Plc is in talks to acquire a stake in
Indian billionaire Vijay Mallya's United Spirits Ltd,
reviving an on-again, off-again courtship that would ramp up its
presence in the world's largest whisky market.
* As global mining giants scale back their ambitions in
Australia's coal sector, Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is
showing no such caution in pushing full-steam ahead with a $4.5
billion project in a bet on rising Indian demand.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
53.56-59 53.52 53.57 53.32 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept. 25* $1.09 bln#
Month-to-date** $2.44 bln
Year-to-date** $14.74 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 25 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.455 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Sept. 24 -$118.02 mln
Month-to-date -$71.93 mln
Year-to-date $4.61 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 25 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept. 25
Foreign Banks -14.00 bln
Public Sector Banks 22.67 bln
Private Sector Banks -10.78 bln
Mutual Funds 2.00 bln
Others 10.25 bln
Primary Dealers -10.15 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in million rupees)
SDL 05.80%, 2014 Interest Sept. 26 58.00
(KERALA)
SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sept. 26 307.95
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 44.05
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 49.39
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 220.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 222.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Sept. 27 198.31
(2 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Sept. 27 151.02
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Sept. 27 467.30
(3 States)
SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Sept. 27 420.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Sept. 27 36.68
(3 States)
SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Sept. 27 34.72
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Sept. 27 49.87
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 07.42%, 2015 Interest Sept. 28 54.10
(KERALA)
SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Sept. 28 136.69
(3 States)
SDL 07.50%, 2015 Interest Sept. 28 122.49
(2 States)
SDL 07.69%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 17.30
(NAGALAND)
SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 19.25
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 07.71%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 19.28
(MIZORAM)
SDL 07.72%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 87.33
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 32.90
(MANIPUR)
SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 67.81
(2 States)
SDL 07.79%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 463.26
(2 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sept. 28 129.90
(PUNJAB)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Sept. 28 113432.80
182 days T-Bill Redemption Sept. 28 40000.00
For full table, see
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Treasury Bills Sept. 26 120 bln
Bond Sale Sept. 28 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 25
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday it
accepted all 29 bids for 797.6 billion rupees at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. It received no bids at its reverse repo auction
through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking
system. [ID: n I8E8JG020]
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 169.09 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.16 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)