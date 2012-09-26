GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares fell on Wednesday as protests in Spain underscored concerns about the country's financing difficulties and as investors refocus on slowing global growth after rallies sparked by easing measures from major central banks faded. * The yen pushed higher, while the euro remained around one-week lows against the dollar in early Asian trade on Wednesday, pressured by concern about Spain's hesitancy to request a bailout even as protests there turned violent. * Brent crude rose on Tuesday in choppy trade as tensions over Iran reinforced the geopolitical fear premium and concerns about slowing global economic growth pressured U.S. oil prices. * Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as stocks declined, though investors grappled with low volumes and a lack of new headlines to move yields into a new trading range. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 25 * BSE index 18,694.41 (up 0.11 pct) * NSE index 5,673.90 ( up 0.08 pct) * Rupee 53.36/37 per dollar (53.47/48) * 10-year bond yield 8.17 pct (8.16 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.13 pct (7.12 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.70 pct (7.68 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's persistent inflation and sub-par economic growth has the central bank caught in a monetary policy vise but conditions in the economy should not be considered static, the central bank's Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday. * India will likely borrow an additional 500 billion rupees ($9.34 billion) for the year ending in March and miss its fiscal deficit target, a Reuters poll showed, raising doubt about the fiscal discipline of a country whose credit ratings are under threat. * Venezuela will hike the amount of oil it is sending to India's Reliance Industries and signed a new 15-year supply contract with the company on Tuesday, the oil minister said. * Barclays will shut three of its nine bank branches in India by end of this month, two sources with direct knowledge of the development said on Tuesday, as the British bank reduces its retail banking operations in the country. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India to sell 120 billion rupees of treasury bills. * India food minister K.V. Thomas to preside over the annual general meeting of flour millers body at 0430 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * The country's largest power producer NTPC has managed to produce a definitive thumbs-up for the Indian credit space with the $500 million 10-year Reg S-only trade it priced last night via Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland. (IFR) * The $100 million nine-month bridge sealed in March by Forbes Bumi Armada Offshore has been further increased to up to $250 million. The loan was enhanced by $50 million recently and now another firm commitment of $25 million has come in. Hence, the sole bookrunner is updating the documents with a provision to increase the amount to $250 million, sources said. (IFR) * Cairn Energy Plc has raised $910 million by selling an 8 percent stake in Cairn India, continuing the sell-down of its historic interest in the Indian business it formerly controlled to fund new projects. * Diageo Plc is in talks to acquire a stake in Indian billionaire Vijay Mallya's United Spirits Ltd, reviving an on-again, off-again courtship that would ramp up its presence in the world's largest whisky market. * As global mining giants scale back their ambitions in Australia's coal sector, Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is showing no such caution in pushing full-steam ahead with a $4.5 billion project in a bet on rising Indian demand. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 53.56-59 53.52 53.57 53.32 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 25* $1.09 bln# Month-to-date** $2.44 bln Year-to-date** $14.74 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 25 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.455 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 24 -$118.02 mln Month-to-date -$71.93 mln Year-to-date $4.61 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 25 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 25 Foreign Banks -14.00 bln Public Sector Banks 22.67 bln Private Sector Banks -10.78 bln Mutual Funds 2.00 bln Others 10.25 bln Primary Dealers -10.15 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in million rupees) SDL 05.80%, 2014 Interest Sept. 26 58.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sept. 26 307.95 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 49.39 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 220.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Sept. 26 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Sept. 27 198.31 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Sept. 27 151.02 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Sept. 27 467.30 (3 States) SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Sept. 27 420.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Sept. 27 36.68 (3 States) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Sept. 27 34.72 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Sept. 27 49.87 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.42%, 2015 Interest Sept. 28 54.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Sept. 28 136.69 (3 States) SDL 07.50%, 2015 Interest Sept. 28 122.49 (2 States) SDL 07.69%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 17.30 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 19.25 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.71%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 19.28 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.72%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 87.33 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 32.90 (MANIPUR) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 67.81 (2 States) SDL 07.79%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 463.26 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sept. 28 129.90 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sept. 28 113432.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Sept. 28 40000.00 For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Treasury Bills Sept. 26 120 bln Bond Sale Sept. 28 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 25 * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday it accepted all 29 bids for 797.6 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received no bids at its reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. [ID: n I8E8JG020] * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 169.09 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.16 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)