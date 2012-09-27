GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were capped on Thursday as uncertainty over a bailout for Spain bailout dented sentiment, while global lenders' wrangling over Greek debt restructuring highlighted Europe's apparent difficulty to reach a unified approach to tackling its debt crisis. * The euro wallowed at two-week lows on Thursday, having suffered a third day of decline as violent protests against austerity measures in the streets of Madrid and Athens highlighted the challenges facing highly-indebted euro zone countries. * Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as the euro zone debt crisis escalated, reinforcing concerns about slowing economic growth, while U.S. gasoline futures jumped more than 3 percent due to depressed inventories and supply uncertainty. * U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday as resurgent fears over Europe drove investors to the safe-haven bonds, with worries flaring that Spain's reluctance to ask for a full-blown bailout would prolong the region's debt crisis. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 26 * BSE index 18,632.17 (down 0.33 pct) * NSE index 5,663.45 ( down 0.18 pct) * Rupee 53.51/52 per dollar (53.36/37) * 10-year bond yield 8.17 pct (8.17 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.12 pct (7.13 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.67 pct (7.70 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * It had been a brutal August for India's Congress party: economic growth was wilting, the monsoon rains were failing and the opposition had it cornered on yet another corruption scandal. See INSIGHT. * Indian shares are expected to extend their rally and gain almost 5 percent by the year end, spurred by optimism that fiscal and economic reforms show the government is determined to mend the economy and regain the confidence of foreign investors. * Moody's will retain its 'stable' outlook on India, expecting economic growth to improve on the back of consumer demand, although the country is still constrained by its fiscal deficit, an analyst at the ratings agency said on Wednesday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India government, RBI officials to meet on fiscal second-half borrowing. (0930 GMT) * Finance Minister meets the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority and heads of insurance companies in New Delhi. (around 0530 GMT) * The Supreme Court will give its opinion after the government sought clarity on allocation of natural resources, foreign investments and telecoms licences. (0830GMT) * Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will give a welcome address for the Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam at an event. (1230 GMT) MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp received indicative offers for close to 2.5x the targeted amount on its $600 million dual-tranche loan. Invitations for bids were sent out on Aug. 29. (IFR) * Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services plans to list its wind power business through a roughly S$400 million-500 million ($325m-$406m) business trust IPO in Singapore. (IFR) * Power Finance Corp has sent out a request for proposals for a $100 million four-year loan. The facility, which will have an average life of three years, includes a greenshoe option to increase by another $150 million. (IFR) * The $300m six-year term loan for GAIL (India) has been launched into general syndication. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp is the sole MLA and bookrunner. The facility, which has an average life of 5.5 years, pays a margin of 165 bp over Libor. (IFR) * Reliance Industries Ltd is likely to bid for mobile telephone spectrum in the upcoming auction to complement its wireless broadband services with voice call facility, Economic Times reported. (link.reuters.com/gam82t) * Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, India's biggest power-equipment maker, may buy a European provider to metro-rail technology for as much as $500 million to help revive profit growth from a three-year low, Bloomberg reported. (link.reuters.com/fam82t) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 53.78-83 53.74 53.99 53.74 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 26* $128.54 mln# Month-to-date** $3.29 bln Year-to-date** $15.59 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 26 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.525 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 25 $82.23 mln Month-to-date $10.30 mln Year-to-date $4.69 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 26 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 26 Foreign Banks 3.28 bln Public Sector Banks -4.19 bln Private Sector Banks -3.00 bln Mutual Funds 2.30 bln Others -0.06 bln Primary Dealers 1.66 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in million rupees) SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Sept. 27 198.31 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Sept. 27 151.02 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Sept. 27 467.30 (3 States) SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Sept. 27 420.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Sept. 27 36.68 (3 States) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Sept. 27 34.72 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Sept. 27 49.87 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.42%, 2015 Interest Sept. 28 54.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Sept. 28 136.69 (3 States) SDL 07.50%, 2015 Interest Sept. 28 122.49 (2 States) SDL 07.69%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 17.30 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 19.25 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.71%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 19.28 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.72%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 87.33 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 32.90 (MANIPUR) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 67.81 (2 States) SDL 07.79%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 463.26 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sept. 28 129.90 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sept. 28 113432.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Sept. 28 40000.00 For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Bond Sale Sept. 28 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 26 * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday it accepted all 25 bids for 565 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received a sole bid for 3 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. [ID: n I8E8JG023] * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 174.34 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.2 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)