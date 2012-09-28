GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose on Friday on hope economic reform and budget plans unveiled by Spain will help the debt-saddled nation manage its debt imbalances, in a move seen as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of international assistance. * The euro held firm on Friday, while commodity currencies started Asian trade sharply higher as worries about the euro zone eased somewhat after Spain unveiled a crisis budget that many saw was a step towards a bailout. * Oil prices rose on Thursday as tensions between Iran and the West reinforced concerns about potential supply disruptions, while Spain's plans for economic reform also lent support to crude and lifted equities on Wall Street. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as Spain announced a tough 2013 budget, paving the way for central bank support, and spurring a rally in risk assets that reduced demand for safe haven bonds. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 27 * BSE index 18,579.50 (down 0.28 pct) * NSE index 5,649.50 (down 0.25 pct) * Rupee 53.01/02 per dollar (53.51/52) * 10-year bond yield 8.16 pct (8.17 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.07 pct (7.12 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.64 pct (7.67 pct) * Call money 7.90/8.00 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India has raised taxes on rail fares and vowed to stick to its planned borrowing target for the year, underlining its will to curb it fiscal deficit and avoid a credit ratings downgrade. * Bullish bets on the Indian rupee hit a near eight-month high and optimism on the Chinese yuan rose to its highest level in five months over the last two weeks, even as investors slashed long positions in most emerging Asian currencies, a Reuters poll showed. * The International Monetary Fund cautioned emerging market countries on Thursday that their impressive growth could be at risk if advanced economies should slow, urging policymakers to ensure their economies were ready to respond. * Lenders to India's Kingfisher Airlines held inconclusive talks about the beleaguered carrier's turnaround plan on Thursday and will meet again next month, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. * An Indian panel of ministers has recommended price regulation for 348 drugs deemed essential, up from 74 earlier, a federal minister said, a move that is likely to hit prices of costly brands sold by domestic as well as multi-national drugmakers. * India's monsoon will end in a few days with a widespread drought avoided, latest weather data showed, as the crucial rains picked up from the end of August to help summer-sown crops and boost prospects for the major food producer's winter grains harvest. * Ten states will raise at least 78 billion rupees through sale of securities on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. * India's Supreme Court handed the government a partial victory in its battle with opponents over telecom and coalfield licence awards on Thursday, saying that auction is not the only permissible method for allocating natural resources. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India to release June quarter BOP and current account data. (1130GMT) * India fiscal deficit for April-August period. (1030GMT) * India infrastructure output for August. (0630GMT) * India weekly forex reserves data (1130GMT) MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * The $175 million two-year term loan for Bank of India is likely to be upsized and general syndication is nearing a close, according to sources. (IFR) * Invesco Ltd is set to buy a 49 percent stake in the asset management unit of India's Religare Enterprises Ltd , controlled by billionaire brothers Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, for about 4.5 billion rupees ($84 million), a source with direct knowledge of the deal said. * India's LIC Housing Finance has hired five banks including Citigroup and HSBC for an institutional share sale to raise between $250 million and $270 million, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 53.10-14 53.42 53.47 53.10 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 27* $75.15 mln# Month-to-date** $3.44 bln Year-to-date** $15.74 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 27 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.225 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 26 $90.54 mln Month-to-date $100.84 mln Year-to-date $4.78 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 27 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 27 Foreign Banks 3.33 bln Public Sector Banks -19.34 bln Private Sector Banks 0.56 bln Mutual Funds 1.80 bln Others 3.06 bln Primary Dealers 10.60 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in million rupees) SDL 07.42%, 2015 Interest Sept. 28 54.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Sept. 28 136.69 (3 States) SDL 07.50%, 2015 Interest Sept. 28 122.49 (2 States) SDL 07.69%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 17.30 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 19.25 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.71%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 19.28 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.72%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 87.33 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 32.90 (MANIPUR) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 67.81 (2 States) SDL 07.79%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 463.26 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sept. 28 129.90 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sept. 28 113432.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Sept. 28 40000.00 For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Bond Sale Sept. 28 150 bln State Loans Oct. 1 78 bln LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 27 * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday it accepted all 30 bids for 602.7 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received a sole bid for 3 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. [ID: n I8E8I401N] * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 162.91 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.12 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)