GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares rose on Friday on hope economic reform and
budget plans unveiled by Spain will help the debt-saddled nation
manage its debt imbalances, in a move seen as an effort to
pre-empt the likely conditions of international assistance.
* The euro held firm on Friday, while commodity currencies
started Asian trade sharply higher as worries about the euro
zone eased somewhat after Spain unveiled a crisis budget that
many saw was a step towards a bailout.
* Oil prices rose on Thursday as tensions between Iran and
the West reinforced concerns about potential supply disruptions,
while Spain's plans for economic reform also lent support to
crude and lifted equities on Wall Street.
* U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as Spain
announced a tough 2013 budget, paving the way for central bank
support, and spurring a rally in risk assets that reduced demand
for safe haven bonds.
LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON SEPT. 27
* BSE index 18,579.50 (down 0.28 pct)
* NSE index 5,649.50 (down 0.25 pct)
* Rupee 53.01/02 per dollar (53.51/52)
* 10-year bond yield 8.16 pct (8.17 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.07 pct (7.12 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.64 pct (7.67 pct)
* Call money 7.90/8.00 pct (8.00/8.05 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India has raised taxes on rail fares and vowed to stick
to its planned borrowing target for the year, underlining its
will to curb it fiscal deficit and avoid a credit ratings
downgrade.
* Bullish bets on the Indian rupee hit a near eight-month
high and optimism on the Chinese yuan rose to its highest level
in five months over the last two weeks, even as investors
slashed long positions in most emerging Asian currencies, a
Reuters poll showed.
* The International Monetary Fund cautioned emerging market
countries on Thursday that their impressive growth could be at
risk if advanced economies should slow, urging policymakers to
ensure their economies were ready to respond.
* Lenders to India's Kingfisher Airlines held
inconclusive talks about the beleaguered carrier's turnaround
plan on Thursday and will meet again next month, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
* An Indian panel of ministers has recommended price
regulation for 348 drugs deemed essential, up from 74 earlier, a
federal minister said, a move that is likely to hit prices of
costly brands sold by domestic as well as multi-national
drugmakers.
* India's monsoon will end in a few days with a widespread
drought avoided, latest weather data showed, as the crucial
rains picked up from the end of August to help summer-sown crops
and boost prospects for the major food producer's winter grains
harvest.
* Ten states will raise at least 78 billion rupees through
sale of securities on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India said on
Thursday.
* India's Supreme Court handed the government a partial
victory in its battle with opponents over telecom and coalfield
licence awards on Thursday, saying that auction is not the only
permissible method for allocating natural resources.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India to release June quarter BOP and current account
data. (1130GMT)
* India fiscal deficit for April-August period. (1030GMT)
* India infrastructure output for August. (0630GMT)
* India weekly forex reserves data (1130GMT)
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* The $175 million two-year term loan for Bank of India is
likely to be upsized and general syndication is nearing a close,
according to sources. (IFR)
* Invesco Ltd is set to buy a 49 percent stake in
the asset management unit of India's Religare Enterprises Ltd
, controlled by billionaire brothers Malvinder and
Shivinder Singh, for about 4.5 billion rupees ($84 million), a
source with direct knowledge of the deal said.
* India's LIC Housing Finance has hired five banks
including Citigroup and HSBC for an institutional
share sale to raise between $250 million and $270 million, three
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
53.10-14 53.42 53.47 53.10 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept. 27* $75.15 mln#
Month-to-date** $3.44 bln
Year-to-date** $15.74 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 27 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.225 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Sept. 26 $90.54 mln
Month-to-date $100.84 mln
Year-to-date $4.78 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 27 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept. 27
Foreign Banks 3.33 bln
Public Sector Banks -19.34 bln
Private Sector Banks 0.56 bln
Mutual Funds 1.80 bln
Others 3.06 bln
Primary Dealers 10.60 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS (in million rupees)
SDL 07.42%, 2015 Interest Sept. 28 54.10
(KERALA)
SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Sept. 28 136.69
(3 States)
SDL 07.50%, 2015 Interest Sept. 28 122.49
(2 States)
SDL 07.69%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 17.30
(NAGALAND)
SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 19.25
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 07.71%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 19.28
(MIZORAM)
SDL 07.72%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 87.33
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 32.90
(MANIPUR)
SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 67.81
(2 States)
SDL 07.79%, 2016 Interest Sept. 28 463.26
(2 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sept. 28 129.90
(PUNJAB)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Sept. 28 113432.80
182 days T-Bill Redemption Sept. 28 40000.00
For full table, see
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Bond Sale Sept. 28 150 bln
State Loans Oct. 1 78 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of Sept. 27
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday it
accepted all 30 bids for 602.7 billion rupees at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. It received a sole bid for 3 billion rupees at
its reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess
liquidity from the banking system. [ID: n I8E8I401N]
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 162.91 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.12 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)