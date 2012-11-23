GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares ambled higher on Friday and were on course
for a weekly gain of more than 2 percent, their best in two
months, after manufacturing surveys from China and the United
States raised hopes that the global growth outlook is improving
at last.
* The yen inched higher against the dollar on Friday,
getting some respite after having fallen sharply over the past
two weeks on expectations of more forceful monetary easing in
Japan.
* Oil dipped in moribund trade on Thursday, as a ceasefire
in the Gaza Strip eased supply concerns and gloomy manufacturing
data for Europe tempered upbeat figures from China.
* U.S. Treasuries prices slipped for a third day on
Wednesday in light trading volume as investors took profits on a
recent rally that pushed yields to two-month lows, while the
Federal Reserve sold short-term debt and the Treasury auctioned
securities.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 18,517.34 points (0.31 pct)
* NSE index 5,627.75 points (0.23 pct)
* Rupee 55.21/22 per dollar (55.11/12)
* 10-year bond yield 8.23 pct (8.21 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.17 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.76 pct (7.76 pct)
* Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.00/8.10 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's cabinet approved on Thursday a 9.5 percent
government stake sale in state-run power producer NTPC Ltd
, a minister told reporters, to help rein in its
ballooning fiscal deficit.
* India's fiscal deficit could miss the revised official
target and swell to as much as 5.6 percent of GDP, a top
government official told Reuters on Thursday, making it tougher
for the government to avoid a credit rating downgrade.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
55.45-49 55.44 55.57 55.46 Moderate
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Nov. 22* $33.08 mln#
Month-to-date** $1.02 bln
Year-to-date** $19.05 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 22 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.20 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Nov. 21 -$74.59 mln
Month-to-date -$131.96 mln
Year-to-date $6.14 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 22 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Nov. 22
Foreign Banks -6.62 bln
Public Sector Banks 9.74 bln
Private Sector Banks 2.17 bln
Mutual Funds 2.25 bln
Others 2.07 bln
Primary Dealers -9.61 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMT (IN MLN RUPEES)
SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 1368.00
(3 States)
SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 136.95
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 457.50
(KERALA)
SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 687.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 32.17
(GOA)
SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 115.13
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 479.44
(3 States)
SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 691.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 638.25
(2 States)
SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 693.75
(2 States)
SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 464.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 81.64
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
12.60% 2018 Interest Nov 23 7958.08
91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 23 111220.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 23 50000.00
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Nov 24 891.44
(3 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Nov 24 420.00
(GUJARAT)
9.00% 2013 Interest Nov 24 788.10
7.94% 2021 Interest Nov 24 19453.00
For full table:
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT AUCTIONS
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT (In rupees)
Bonds Nov. 23 130 bln
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
42 bids for 1.24 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted the sole bid for 50 million rupees at its reverse
repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 205.74 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.90 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)