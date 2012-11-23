GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares ambled higher on Friday and were on course for a weekly gain of more than 2 percent, their best in two months, after manufacturing surveys from China and the United States raised hopes that the global growth outlook is improving at last. * The yen inched higher against the dollar on Friday, getting some respite after having fallen sharply over the past two weeks on expectations of more forceful monetary easing in Japan. * Oil dipped in moribund trade on Thursday, as a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip eased supply concerns and gloomy manufacturing data for Europe tempered upbeat figures from China. * U.S. Treasuries prices slipped for a third day on Wednesday in light trading volume as investors took profits on a recent rally that pushed yields to two-month lows, while the Federal Reserve sold short-term debt and the Treasury auctioned securities. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,517.34 points (0.31 pct) * NSE index 5,627.75 points (0.23 pct) * Rupee 55.21/22 per dollar (55.11/12) * 10-year bond yield 8.23 pct (8.21 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.17 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.76 pct (7.76 pct) * Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.00/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's cabinet approved on Thursday a 9.5 percent government stake sale in state-run power producer NTPC Ltd , a minister told reporters, to help rein in its ballooning fiscal deficit. * India's fiscal deficit could miss the revised official target and swell to as much as 5.6 percent of GDP, a top government official told Reuters on Thursday, making it tougher for the government to avoid a credit rating downgrade. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.45-49 55.44 55.57 55.46 Moderate FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 22* $33.08 mln# Month-to-date** $1.02 bln Year-to-date** $19.05 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 22 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.20 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 21 -$74.59 mln Month-to-date -$131.96 mln Year-to-date $6.14 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 22 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 22 Foreign Banks -6.62 bln Public Sector Banks 9.74 bln Private Sector Banks 2.17 bln Mutual Funds 2.25 bln Others 2.07 bln Primary Dealers -9.61 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMT (IN MLN RUPEES) SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 1368.00 (3 States) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 136.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 457.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 687.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 691.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest Nov 23 7958.08 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 23 111220.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 23 50000.00 SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Nov 24 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Nov 24 420.00 (GUJARAT) 9.00% 2013 Interest Nov 24 788.10 7.94% 2021 Interest Nov 24 19453.00 For full table: WEEKLY GOVERNMENT AUCTIONS MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT (In rupees) Bonds Nov. 23 130 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 42 bids for 1.24 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 50 million rupees at its reverse repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 205.74 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.90 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)