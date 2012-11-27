GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The euro hit a one-month high and Asian shares climbed for a seventh straight day on Tuesday after a deal on new debt targets for Greece and a political agreement on disbursing the next installment of aid. * The euro was caught in choppy trade on Tuesday after euro zone and International Monetary Fund officials clinched agreement on a new debt target for Greece in a significant step towards releasing a much-needed aid package for Athens. * Oil prices fell on Monday as concerns about Greek debt talks and U.S. budget negotiations outweighed worries about potential Middle East supply disruptions. * U.S. Treasury prices rose on Monday as fiscal challenges in the United States and political uncertainty in Spain fed investors' appetite for safe-haven assets. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,537.01 points (0.16 pct) * NSE index 5,635.90 points (0.17 pct) * Rupee 55.73/74 per dollar (55.5350/5450) * 10-year bond yield 8.20 pct (8.23 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.17 pct (7.18 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.76 pct (7.76 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.10 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank has relaxed overseas borrowing rules for successful bidders in the country's cellphone airwaves auction, making it easier for them to raise money to pay the cash-strapped government. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Finance minister P Chidambaram will address the media at 4:15 p.m. IST at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on how the government intends to push its economic reforms in parliament against the tactics of an obstructive opposition. * Top officials from Reserve Bank of India and Chinese government part of the 'Asian Financial Cooperation Conference' in Mumbai. * RBI deputy governor Anand Sinha speaks on panel at 0415 GMT on Basel III. Will India force its banks to raise capital next year when the new rules kick in? * London mayor Boris Johnson to address a business conference organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi at 1000 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Struggling Indian carriers Jet Airways India Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd are in talks with Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways and Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd to sell minority stakes, a senior government official with direct knowledge of the talks said. However, the Malaysian budget carrier dismissed the speculation. * Indian tractor maker Mahindra and Mahindra hopes to strike a deal to buy up to half of British luxury sports car maker Aston Martin by the end of this week, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. The source said an initial 40-percent stake could rise to 50 percent for a total price unlikely to top $400 million. * Power Finance Corp is expected to announce its debut dollar bond as early as Tuesday, depending on market conditions and on an approval by the Reserve Bank of India. * ICICI Bank was doing a Reg S-only tap on the five-year bonds via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered. With books on the US$250m reopening four times oversubscribed around mid-afternoon in Asia, it was revised down to 345bp/340bp and is likely to price at the tight end of that. (IFR) * Rural Electrification Corp was also finalising a mandate for a dollar bond that some say may well emerge this year still or at least early next year. The company received approval from local regulators earlier this year to raise up to US$750m in the dollar market. This was followed with a US$250m loan, so it still has US$500m available that it can get from the global bond markets. (IFR) * Reliance Industries was heard meeting investors last week in Hong Kong and Singapore via HSBC, though it is unclear if that will turn into a deal. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.83-88 55.98 56.10 55.81 Moderate FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 26* $29.29 mln# Month-to-date** $1.14 bln Year-to-date** $19.17 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 26 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.70 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 23 $63.37 mln Month-to-date -$148.35 mln Year-to-date $6.12 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 26 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 26 Foreign Banks -1.90 bln Public Sector Banks -3.93 bln Private Sector Banks -1.57 bln Mutual Funds 4.15 bln Others -0.70 bln Primary Dealers 3.96 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMT (IN MLN RUPEES) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 05.70%, 2014 Interest Nov 29 2414.13 (19 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Nov 29 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Nov 29 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest Nov 29 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest Nov 29 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Nov 29 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 9.81% 2013 Interest Nov 30 5395.50 10.00% 2014 Interest Nov 30 1166.63 10.25% 2021 Interest Nov 30 13434.33 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 30 95109.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 30 40000.00 For full table: WEEKLY GOVERNMENT AUCTIONS MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT (In rupees) Tbills Nov. 27 100 bln Dated securities Nov. 30 130 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 41 bids for 1.11 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 50 million rupees at its reverse repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI steady at 212.95 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.95 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)