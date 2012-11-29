GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher on Thursday, mirroring U.S. and European stock rises overnight, as sentiment improved after a senior U.S. lawmaker said he was "optimistic" on reaching a budget deal before the end of the year to avoid a fiscal crisis. * The yen slipped from a one-week high hit overnight on Thursday and the euro regained some footing after comments from U.S. policy makers rekindled hopes of a deal to avert a sharp fiscal tightening. * Brent crude rose towards $110 a barrel on Thursday, as U.S. lawmakers appeared to be inching closer to a deal on the "fiscal cliff" and tensions in the Middle East worsened, although investors remained wary of the outlook for oil demand next year. * A lack of progress in talks in Washington to avert a fiscal crisis mostly lifted U.S. government bond prices for a third straight day on Wednesday as the government sold $35 billon of five-year Treasury notes. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,842.08 points (1.65 pct) * NSE index 5,727.45 points (1.62 pct) * Rupee 55.45/46 per dollar (55.73/74) * 10-year bond yield 8.19 pct (8.20 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.15 pct (7.17 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.74 pct (7.76 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.10 pct (8.00/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's government failed on Wednesday to persuade the opposition to drop its demand for a vote on a recent decision to allow foreign supermarkets to set up shop, worsening a standoff that has paralysed parliament and jeopardised economic reforms. * India's economy probably expanded near its slowest pace in three years in the quarter to September, according to a Reuters poll, suggesting there were few signs of an early turnaround, despite reform steps taken by the government to lure back investors. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's parliament resumes for a fifth day after being paralysed for the first four days of the ongoing winter session and a public holiday on Wednesday. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * IndusInd Bank is set to raise 20 billion rupees ($359 million) from the sale of 52.1 million shares at an average price of 384 rupees. The shares were priced at the top end of the 375-384 rupees indicative range. The final pricing will be formally announced on Thursday. (IFR) * L&T Finance Holdings raised 3.62 billion rupees from the disposal of 7.99 million shares in Federal Bank at an average price of 453 rupees. The shares were priced near the bottom of the 450.00 rupees-469.75 rupees price range, giving a 3.6 percent discount to the Nov. 26 close of 469.75 rupees. (IFR) * On the offshore front, ICICI Bank (Baa2/BBB-) last night priced an opportunistic tap of its 2018 bonds helping it shave of 60 bps off its original cost of funding and achieving the tightest pricing for an Indian bank this year. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.87-92 55.93 56.10 55.90 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 27* $195.05 mln# Month-to-date** $1.18 bln Year-to-date** $19.21 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 27 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.5250 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 26 $16.47 mln Month-to-date -$131.88 mln Year-to-date $6.14 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 27 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 27 Foreign Banks -2.32 bln Public Sector Banks -3.14 bln Private Sector Banks -7.89 bln Mutual Funds 4.45 bln Others 3.06 bln Primary Dealers 5.84 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMT (IN MLN RUPEES) SDL 05.70%, 2014 Interest Nov 29 2414.13 (19 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Nov 29 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Nov 29 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest Nov 29 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest Nov 29 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Nov 29 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 9.81% 2013 Interest Nov 30 5395.50 10.00% 2014 Interest Nov 30 1166.63 10.25% 2021 Interest Nov 30 13434.33 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 30 95109.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 30 40000.00 For full table: WEEKLY GOVERNMENT AUCTIONS MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT (In rupees) Dated securities Nov. 30 130 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 37 bids for 1.06 trillion rupees at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It got no bids at its reverse repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls at 211.8 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.06 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar and Archana Narayanan)