GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares edged up on Friday on expectations a deal
will eventually be reached to avoid a U.S. fiscal crisis, but
investors wary about taking big positions before the year-end
were likely to take profits on the rises and buy on dips.
* The euro held below a one-month high against the dollar on
Friday as the market worried about the prospects for a budget
deal seen as essential to preventing the U.S. economy from
slipping back into recession next year.
* Oil prices rose on Thursday for the first time this week
as investors grew more optimistic that U.S. lawmakers will
resolve a budget fight and increasing Middle East tensions
stoked fear about potential disruptions to oil supplies.
* U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday on safe-haven
demand from investors nervous about the lack of progress in
budget talks in Washington.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,170.91 points (1.75 pct)
* NSE index 5,825.00 points (1.7 pct)
* Rupee 54.8350/8450 per dollar (55.45/46)
* 10-year bond yield 8.21 pct (8.19 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.14 pct (7.15 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.73 pct (7.74 pct)
* Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.00/8.10 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Indian government bowed to intense opposition pressure
and agreed on Thursday to a vote on its decision to let foreign
supermarkets set up shop in India, taking a major step towards
ending a deadlock that has paralysed parliament for days.
* India's central bank will buy 120 billion rupees ($2.2
billion) of federal government bonds on Dec. 4 through open
market operations (OMO), it said in a release on Thursday.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Q3 GDP scheduled to be released at 0530 GMT.
* India will release infrastructure output data for October
- 0630 GMT
* India-Foreign reserves, bank lending data at 11.30 GMT
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Bharti Infratel Ltd, the telecommunications tower unit of
top Indian phone carrier Bharti Airtel, is likely to
raise up to $825 million in what would be the country's biggest
IPO in two years, sources with direct knowledge said.
* The standby letter of credit-backed $200 million financing
for Videocon Group, the diversified group controlled by
Venugopal Dhoot, has been increased to $400 million. (IFR)
* Reliance Power and China Ming Yang Wind Power Group will
seek $3 billion in financings for renewable energy projects the
two companies jointly develop in India. (IFR)
* Electrosteel Steels has signed a 19.48 billion rupees
nine-year loan with SBI Caps as the bookrunner. (IFR)
* An 8.55 million share block trade in Apollo Hospitals
raised 7.05 billion rupees ($127 million) after pricing shares
at 824.0 rupees. The shares were priced at the bottom of the
824.0 rupees-876.6 rupees range and represented a discount of 6
percent to the Nov. 27 closing of 876.6. rupees (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
54.90-94 55.20 55.15 54.90 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Nov. 29* $287.65 mln#
Month-to-date** $1.39 bln
Year-to-date** $19.42 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 29 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.9275 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Nov. 27 $33.46 mln
Month-to-date -$98.42 mln
Year-to-date $6.17 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 29 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Nov. 29
Foreign Banks -2.79 bln
Public Sector Banks 5.49 bln
Private Sector Banks 8.38 bln
Mutual Funds -3.15 bln
Others 2.05 bln
Primary Dealers -9.98 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMT (IN MLN RUPEES)
9.81% 2013 Interest Nov 30 5395.50
10.00% 2014 Interest Nov 30 1166.63
10.25% 2021 Interest Nov 30 13434.33
91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 30 95109.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 30 40000.00
For full table:
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT AUCTIONS
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT (In rupees)
Dated securities Nov. 30 130 bln
OMO Dec. 2 120 bln
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
39 bids for 1.02 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
got 2 bids for 7.05 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 215.7 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.11 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar and Archana Narayanan)