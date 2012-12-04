GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares dipped on Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing activity hit a three-year low in November, while the euro hovered near a six-week high on optimism over a planned debt buy back by Greece. * The dollar slipped against the yen on Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing activity hit a three-year low in November, while the euro succumbed to profit-taking after hitting highs against both the dollar and the yen the previous day. * Brent oil prices turned lower on Monday after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity slowed to a three-year low, offsetting more optimistic figures from China. * U.S. Treasuries prices eased on Monday after Spain sought help for its banks and data showed the pace of Chinese manufacturing quickened, damping demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,305.32 points (-0.18 pct) * NSE index 5,870.95 points (-0.15 pct) * Rupee 54.77/78 per dollar (54.26/27) * 10-year bond yield 8.17 pct (8.18 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.12 pct (7.12 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.71 pct (7.72 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * The lower house of India's parliament begins a debate on supermarket reform. * The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn will address an Economics Conclave organised by the School of Economics, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies. Event scheduled at 0430 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's Sterlite Industries plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($91.92 million) through a bond issue at 9.24 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Monday. * United Bank of India on Friday priced its 3 bln rupees (USD55.15 mln) perpetual bonds at 9.27 percent. The bonds have a call option at the end of the tenth year. The bonds are locally rated AA. The deal settles on Wednesday. (IFR) * Network18 Media & Investments Ltd will sell its shareholding in news provider Newswire18, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange, in a deal worth 900 million rupees ($16.6 million). * Shares in India's Jet Airways rose over 7 percent on a report in Mint newspaper that the airline will soon seek regulatory approval to tweak its ownership pattern to facilitate a stake sale to Etihad Airways. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.88-92 54.89 54.98 54.85 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 3* $55.23 mln# Month-to-date (Nov)** $2.00 bln Year-to-date** $20.08 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 3 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.80 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 30 -$193.73 mln Month-to-date (Nov) $276.11 mln Year-to-date $6.14 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 3 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 3 Foreign Banks 2.17 bln Public Sector Banks -0.66 bln Private Sector Banks -5.18 bln Mutual Funds 3.45 bln Others 2.22 bln Primary Dealers -2.00 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE MOUNT (IN MLN RUPEES) 5.59% 2016 Interest Dec 04 1677.00 6.13% 2028 Interest Dec 04 3371.50 8.97% 2030 Interest Dec 05 27358.50 SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 332.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 722.91 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 666.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 55.63 (TRIPURA) WEEKLY GOVERNMENT AUCTIONS MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT (In rupees) Bond repurchase via OMO Dec. 4 120 bln Tbills Dec. 5 100 bln Dated govt securities Dec. 7 120 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 41 bids for 1.13 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it did not get any bids at its reverse repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 212.65 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.88 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)