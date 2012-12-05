GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares were little changed on Wednesday, with prices
capped by continuing concerns over whether the United States can
avert an economic slump as lawmakers struggle to break a budget
impasse by year end.
* The euro hovered at seven-week highs against the greenback
on Wednesday but struggled against the Australian dollar, which
gained broadly as investors brushed aside a cut in interest
rates to focus on its still relatively high yield.
* Oil prices fell on Tuesday, as concerns about the U.S.
budget crisis and global fuel demand outweighed ongoing worries
about instability in the Middle East.
* U.S. Treasuries were largely unchanged in Asia on Tuesday
after slipping the previous day on reduced demand for safe haven
debt after Spain sought help for its banks and data from China
showed an improvement in the pace of manufacturing.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,348.12 points (0.22 pct)
* NSE index 5,889.25 points (0.31 pct)
* Rupee 54.68/69 per dollar (54.77/78)
* 10-year bond yield 8.17 pct (8.17 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.13 pct (7.12 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.73 pct (7.71 pct)
* Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.00/8.05 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will meet
the chief minister of West Bengal state, address townhall and
also attend RBI's final round of quiz contest.
* Services PMI for November due at 0500 GMT.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Indian real estate fund Indiareit Fund Advisors, a unit of
drugmaker Piramal Enterprises, said it raised 4.4
billion rupees ($80.48 million) by selling three of its
investments and expects to raise another $120 million through
more exits in the near future.
* India's National Housing Bank plans to raise up
to 5 billion rupees ($91.45 million) via bonds at 8.78 percent
coupon, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Tuesday.
* Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) has restructured
1.017 trillion rupees ($1.86 billion) of its debt via 31
lenders. The restructuring has helped the firm extend the tenor
of its short-term loans (of less than one year) to over five to
nine years. (IFR)
* Syndicate Bank and UCO Bank are sounding the market for a
10 billion rupee sale each of Lower Tier 2 bonds. Indian
Overseas Bank, on the other hand, is looking to do a perpetual
bond sale. Banks are keen to lock in funds after Jan. 1, as such
sub-debt and perps will have to be issued under the Basel III
regulations. (IFR)
* Rural Electrification Corp launched its public issue of
tax-free bonds. The issue, which opened on Dec. 3, is
tentatively slated to close on Dec. 10. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
54.97-02 55.05 55.06 54.97 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Dec. 4* $98.71 mln#
Month-to-date** $449.26 mln
Year-to-date** $20.23 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 4 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.70 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Dec. 3 -$152.88 mln
Month-to-date -$346.61 mln
Year-to-date $5.98 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 4 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Dec. 4
Foreign Banks 13.00 bln
Public Sector Banks -12.91 bln
Private Sector Banks 1.13 bln
Mutual Funds 2.51 bln
Others 8.92 bln
Primary Dealers -12.65 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (IN MLN RUPEES)
8.97% 2030 Interest Dec 05 27358.50
SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 332.25
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 722.91
(3 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 666.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 55.63
(TRIPURA)
SDL 09.02%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 721.60
(3 States)
SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 361.20
(KERALA)
SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 565.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 67.88
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 226.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
8.33% 2036 Interest Dec 07 35819.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 07 148860.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 07 50000.00
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT AUCTIONS
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT (In rupees)
Tbills Dec. 5 100 bln
Dated govt securities Dec. 7 120 bln
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
37 bids for 944.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
said it did not get any bids at its reverse repo auction through
which it absorbs liquidity from the system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 242.70 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 2.81
trillion rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)