GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were little changed on Wednesday, with prices capped by continuing concerns over whether the United States can avert an economic slump as lawmakers struggle to break a budget impasse by year end. * The euro hovered at seven-week highs against the greenback on Wednesday but struggled against the Australian dollar, which gained broadly as investors brushed aside a cut in interest rates to focus on its still relatively high yield. * Oil prices fell on Tuesday, as concerns about the U.S. budget crisis and global fuel demand outweighed ongoing worries about instability in the Middle East. * U.S. Treasuries were largely unchanged in Asia on Tuesday after slipping the previous day on reduced demand for safe haven debt after Spain sought help for its banks and data from China showed an improvement in the pace of manufacturing. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,348.12 points (0.22 pct) * NSE index 5,889.25 points (0.31 pct) * Rupee 54.68/69 per dollar (54.77/78) * 10-year bond yield 8.17 pct (8.17 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.13 pct (7.12 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.73 pct (7.71 pct) * Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will meet the chief minister of West Bengal state, address townhall and also attend RBI's final round of quiz contest. * Services PMI for November due at 0500 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Indian real estate fund Indiareit Fund Advisors, a unit of drugmaker Piramal Enterprises, said it raised 4.4 billion rupees ($80.48 million) by selling three of its investments and expects to raise another $120 million through more exits in the near future. * India's National Housing Bank plans to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.45 million) via bonds at 8.78 percent coupon, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. * Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) has restructured 1.017 trillion rupees ($1.86 billion) of its debt via 31 lenders. The restructuring has helped the firm extend the tenor of its short-term loans (of less than one year) to over five to nine years. (IFR) * Syndicate Bank and UCO Bank are sounding the market for a 10 billion rupee sale each of Lower Tier 2 bonds. Indian Overseas Bank, on the other hand, is looking to do a perpetual bond sale. Banks are keen to lock in funds after Jan. 1, as such sub-debt and perps will have to be issued under the Basel III regulations. (IFR) * Rural Electrification Corp launched its public issue of tax-free bonds. The issue, which opened on Dec. 3, is tentatively slated to close on Dec. 10. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.97-02 55.05 55.06 54.97 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 4* $98.71 mln# Month-to-date** $449.26 mln Year-to-date** $20.23 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 4 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.70 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 3 -$152.88 mln Month-to-date -$346.61 mln Year-to-date $5.98 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 4 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 4 Foreign Banks 13.00 bln Public Sector Banks -12.91 bln Private Sector Banks 1.13 bln Mutual Funds 2.51 bln Others 8.92 bln Primary Dealers -12.65 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (IN MLN RUPEES) 8.97% 2030 Interest Dec 05 27358.50 SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 332.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 722.91 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 666.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 55.63 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.02%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 721.60 (3 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 361.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 565.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 67.88 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 226.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 8.33% 2036 Interest Dec 07 35819.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 07 148860.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 07 50000.00 WEEKLY GOVERNMENT AUCTIONS MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT (In rupees) Tbills Dec. 5 100 bln Dated govt securities Dec. 7 120 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 37 bids for 944.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it did not get any bids at its reverse repo auction through which it absorbs liquidity from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 242.70 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 2.81 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)