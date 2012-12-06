GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were steady near 16-month highs on Thursday, supported by hopes that U.S. lawmakers will reach a compromise to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff of year-end tax hikes and spending cuts which threaten to push the U.S. economy back into recession. * The euro held its ground in early Asian trade on Thursday after slipping from a seven-week high against the dollar in the previous session, as investors awaited a European Central Bank policy meeting. * Brent crude was steady around $110 a barrel on Wednesday, nursing losses from the previous two sessions, as investors fretted over the U.S. fiscal crisis hurting oil demand despite supply fears fanned by Middle East tensions. * U.S. 10-year Treasuries prices were steady in Asian trade on Wednesday, as U.S. fiscal talks dragged on. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,391.86 points (0.23 pct) * NSE index 5,900.50 points (0.19 pct) * Rupee 54.54/55 per dollar (54.68/69) * 10-year bond yield 8.17 pct (8.17 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.13 pct (7.13 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.72 pct (7.73 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.10 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's fragile ruling coalition won a vote on allowing foreign supermarkets to operate in Asia's third-largest economy on Wednesday, in a key test of support for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his flagship economic reform. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, is likely to approve the setting up of National Investment Board or a cabinet committee on investment, proposed by finance minister P Chidambaram about two months ago. * The Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao, along with the other four deputy governors, will hold the winter board meeting in Kolkata. Subbarao will also hold a press conference later in the day. * Three-day conference in Mumbai. The Shome Committee Report on taxation of indirect transfer involving Indian assets and the General Anti Avoidance Rules (GAAR) will be among the major discussion topics of the 18th Annual Conference on International Taxation in Mumbai from December 6-8, this year. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Indian real estate fund Indiareit Fund Advisors, a unit of drugmaker Piramal Enterprises, said it raised 4.4 billion rupees ($80.48 million) by selling three of its investments and expects to raise another $120 million through more exits in the near future. * State-run Power Finance Corp is planning a local bond sale soon. The country's top power producer is planning a separately tradable redeemable principal parts format for the sale, with redemptions in the second, third, fifth and seventh year. * The multi-tranche facility for Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) backed by a standby letter of credit from State Bank of India has been increased to US$700m and signed by three banks, according to sources. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.66-69 54.84 54.85 54.65 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 5* $160.91 mln# Month-to-date** $558.46 mln Year-to-date** $20.34 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 5 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.60 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 4 -$53.29 mln Month-to-date -$399.90 mln Year-to-date $5.93 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 5 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 5 Foreign Banks 2.60 bln Public Sector Banks -4.94 bln Private Sector Banks -1.81 bln Mutual Funds 6.63 bln Others -2.04 bln Primary Dealers -0.44 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (IN MLN RUPEES) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 332.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 722.91 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 666.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 55.63 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.02%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 721.60 (3 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 361.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 565.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 67.88 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 226.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 8.33% 2036 Interest Dec 07 35819.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 07 148860.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 07 50000.00 SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Dec 08 421.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Dec 08 833.45 (3 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 429.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 1354.50 (3 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 301.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 6.49% 2015 Interest Dec 08 12980.00 WEEKLY GOVERNMENT AUCTIONS MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT (In rupees) Dated govt securities Dec. 7 120 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 32 bids for 796.25 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it did not get any bids at its reverse repo auction through which it absorbs liquidity from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 238.14 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 2.91 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)