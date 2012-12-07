GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares ticked up to a 16-month high on Friday following modest overnight gains in global equities as investors watched progress in U.S. budget talks and awaited U.S. nonfarm payrolls data later in the day. * The euro languished at one-week lows against the greenback on Friday, having suffered a major setback after the European Central Bank painted a bleak outlook for the euro zone and discussed cutting interest rates. * Oil prices fell on Thursday after the head of the European Central Bank said the euro zone's economic outlook faces "downside risk" and a recovery may not happen until later in 2013. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday with benchmark yields hovering at three-week lows ahead of government data that will likely show slower job creation last month due to business disruption caused by superstorm Sandy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,486.80 points (0.49 pct) * NSE index 5,930.90 points (0.52 pct) * Rupee 54.135/145 per dollar (54.54/55) * 10-year bond yield 8.17 pct (8.17 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.11 pct (7.13 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.70 pct (7.72 pct) * Call money 8.10/8.15 pct (8.00/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's industrial production index rose at its fastest annual pace in nearly a year in October, after unexpectedly contracting in September, aided by a statistical spurt in infrastructure-related output, a Reuters poll found. * The Maldives has won a court case allowing it to cancel a $511 million airport development contract with India's GMR Infrastructure, clearing the way for it to take over its main airport. * India's BSE Ltd, the former Bombay Stock Exchange which has lost market share to rivals, has chosen 14 banks for a share offering planned for the first half of 2013, its chief executive said. * India's central bank will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.22 billion) of federal government bonds on Dec. 11 through open market operations (OMO), it said in a release on Thursday. * The leader of a powerful regional party said on Thursday she would back the Indian government in a parliamentary vote on its plan to allow in foreign supermarkets, virtually ensuring that an opposition motion against the reform will be defeated. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Final vote in India's parliament on supermarket reform. * India cbank deputy Gokarn at an industry event in the eastern city of Kolkata 0430 GMT. * RBI to release forex reserves, bank loan data. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Credit Analysis and Research (Care Ratings) is expected to price its 7.2 million share, 5.40 billion rupees ($100m) IPO at the top end of the 700-750 rupees price range. (IFR) * US EXIM Bank has provided direct loan of $1.06 billion to Reliance Industries besides providing a guarantee on another $1.06 billion loan given by JP Morgan Chase to the company. (IFR) * Syndicate Bank has committed $50 million to the $1 billion loan backing GVK Power & Infrastructure's acquisition of assets from Australia's Hancock Group. A couple of other Indian banks are in the process of getting credit approvals for more sizeable commitments. (IFR) * Power Finance Corp has mandated ANZ and Bank of America Merrill Lynch on an up to $250 million four-year term loan. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.50-55 54.40 54.60 54.32 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 6* $154.91 mln# Month-to-date** $733.87 mln Year-to-date** $20.51 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 6 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.095 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 5 -$43.59 mln Month-to-date -$443.49 mln Year-to-date $5.87 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 6 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 6 Foreign Banks -6.68 bln Public Sector Banks 1.45 bln Private Sector Banks 1.86 bln Mutual Funds 4.27 bln Others 2.23 bln Primary Dealers -3.13 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (IN MLN RUPEES) SDL 09.02%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 721.60 (3 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 361.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 565.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 67.88 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 226.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 8.33% 2036 Interest Dec 07 35819.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 07 148860.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 07 50000.00 SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Dec 08 421.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Dec 08 833.45 (3 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 429.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 1354.50 (3 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 301.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 6.49% 2015 Interest Dec 08 12980.00 WEEKLY GOVERNMENT AUCTIONS MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT (In rupees) Dated govt securities Dec. 7 120 bln OMO Dec. 11 120 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 27 bids for 732.05 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it did not get any bids at its reverse repo auction through which it absorbs liquidity from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 238.54 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.11 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar and Archana Narayanan)